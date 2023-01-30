‘We’re the top dogs. Who Dey,’ fans say as Bengals return home after Sunday’s loss

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals returned home to fans filled with pride early Monday morning.

Bengals players arrived at Paycor Stadium just before daybreak. They were welcomed by fans who stood in the freezing cold after Sunday’s tough game when the Bengals lost to the Kansas City Chiefs 20-23.

As the game neared its end, the Bengals were marred by their penalties. Nine penalties for 71 yards, including multiple during the fourth quarter, left the game tied at 20-20 with seconds on the clock. Harrison Butker kicked the game-winning field goal with eight seconds left, clutching a Kansas City win.

However, the fans’ spirits were not beaten by the loss.

News Center 7 Reporter Xavier Hershovitz went to Paycor Stadium to report on the fans’ love, support, and dedication to their team.

“They won 10 games in a row. Any other team doing that—it’s phenomenal just to see what they’ve done and accomplished,” Liam Hughbanks, of West Chester, said. “It’s a blessing to be a Bengals fan. I’ll sit out here and freeze all day, every day just to see these guys.”

“We are ride or die Bengals fans. Win or lose—we’re here,” Josh Hughbanks agreed.

Other fans did admit to experiencing some disappointment with the loss; however, their spirits did not waiver.

“It’s tough. It sucks but you know we’ll be back here next year,” Kevin Kidd, of Alexandria, Kentucky, stated.

“Man I’m so proud. It’s just surreal right now. All the years growing up, all the struggles of past loses just to make it back here. We’ve arrived. We’re here. We’re the top dogs. Who Dey!” Adam Green, of Newport, Kentucky, exclaimed.

“Two years back to back—we’re knocking on the door. We are coming. We’re here to stay,” Josh stated.

Apparent by the fans’ excitement, Hershovitz reported that the team’s followers were already looking forward to the next season.

