Sacramento, CA

Will it rain in Sacramento this week? How cold will it get? Here’s the latest forecast

By Brianna Taylor
The Sacramento Bee
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HvzHG_0kWM55ll00

Rain is in Sacramento’s forecast this week — but it probably won’t be enough to warrant an umbrella.

Less than .1 to .12 of an inch of rainfall is forecast to fall across the Sacramento area from 10 p.m. Thursday to 4 a.m. Friday, said meteorologist Idamis Del Valle-Shoemaker with the National Weather Service. Then there’s a chance of on-and-off rain over the weekend.

This week’s freezing temperatures are more of a concern.

Keep an eye out for those susceptible to the frigid weather, plus plants and pipes.

Sacramento freezing temps: Prepare your plants, pipes and power for cold temperatures

Freezing temperatures kicked off Monday with a low of 31 degrees overnight, according to the National Weather Service , and will continue the rest of the week. Tuesday will be the chilliest day of the week with a high of 55 degrees and a low of 32 degrees.

Temperatures in parts of the valley will dance between 28 degrees to 36 degrees. By Saturday, temperatures in Sacramento will heat back up to a high of 59 degrees and a low of 44 degrees.

Weather respite centers in Sacramento

The city of Sacramento is operating two weather respite centers 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. through Thursday, no appointment needed. Here are the locations:

  • 3615 Auburn Blvd.
  • 700 North Fifth St. (adults only, no pets)

If you need a free ride , Sacramento Regional Transit will take you to and from the weather respite centers.

Sacramento weather forecast

Here’s a look at Sacramento’s forecast, according to the National Weather Service , as of Monday morning:

Monday | High around 53 degrees

Sunny with winds from 14 to 18 mph and gusts as high as 24 mph.

Monday night | Low of 31 degrees

Clear skies with winds around 14 mph and gusts as high as 22 mph.

Tuesday | High near 55 degrees

Sunny with winds from 5 to 7 mph.

Tuesday night | Low of 32 degrees

Frost after 5 a.m., then partly cloudy.

Wednesday | High near 56 degrees

Frost before 8 a.m., then mostly sunny. Winds from 3 to 5 mph.

Wednesday night | Low of 34 degrees

Frost after 2 a.m., then partly cloudy.

Thursday | High near 56 degrees

Frost before 7 a.m., then mostly cloudy.

Thursday night | Low of 42 degrees

Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m.

Friday | High near 56

Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers before 10 a.m.

Friday night | Low of 40 degrees

Mostly cloudy.

Saturday | High near 59 degrees

Partly sunny.

Saturday night | Low of 44

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Sunday | High near 56

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

What do you want to know about life in Sacramento? Ask our service journalism team your top-of-mind questions in the module below or email servicejournalists@sacbee.com .

The Sacramento Bee

