Patrick Mahomes’s Father Celebrates Win in Joe Burrow Style

After the Chiefs’ AFC championship game victory, he took a page out of Burrow’s playbook.

Patrick Mahomes I, the father of the famous Chiefs quarterback, basked in his son’s AFC championship game win on Sunday night while poking some fun at the opposition.

During an interview with KSHB-TV, the elder Mahomes called out Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow while smoking a cigar and praising his son.

“Smoking this Joe Burrow,” he said. “It feels great. My baby boy did what he always do. You know, he gonna show up and show out, and I’m just glad he did it.”

The reference to smoking Joe Burrow is all the more relevant because the Cincinnati quarterback is known for celebrating big wins with a cigar, dating back to his national championship with LSU after the 2019 season.

Mahomes’s father isn’t the only member of his family who was rubbing in the win, though. After the AFC championship game concluded, wife Brittany Mahomes tweeted, “Cancun on 3.”

It’s unlikely the celebrations will stop anytime soon, with Mahomes and the Chiefs now headed to Super Bowl LVII.