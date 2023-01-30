Read full article on original website
Celebrating 3 WNY Chocolate Shops For Valentine's Day
BUFFALO, N.Y. — For Kevin's first show in February, he planted the idea in your head to buy your Valentine’s Day sweets from your local mom and pop candy shop. If it’s a gift, don’t buy your chocolates where you buy your mayonnaise!. WGRZ checked out...
Bryan Adams, Joan Jett & the Blackhearts to perform in Buffalo June 13
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Bryan Adams is bringing his 2023 'Happy It Hurts Tour' to the KeyBank Center June 13. Buffalo is one of 26 stops on the tour. Adams' 'So Happy It Hurts' album, which was released last year, was nominated for Best Rock Performance for the 2023 Grammy awards.
Black doll exhibit returns at Merriweather Library
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A popular exhibit that celebrates both Black History Month in February and Women's History Month in March has returned to the Buffalo and Erie County Public Library. Now its fourth year, the Black Doll Exhibit is on display at the Frank E. Merriweather, Jr. Branch Library...
Code Blue 15 issued for City of Buffalo Friday night and Saturday
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The coldest temperatures in years are in Buffalo and Western New York, and because of that, a Code Blue 15 has been issued for the City of Buffalo on Friday night and Saturday during the day. The following overnight shelters will be open Friday night:. Holy...
Thin Man to renovate Elmwood brewery
BUFFALO, N.Y. — One of the most recognizable breweries in Buffalo is closing temporarily. Thin Man Brewery announced Thursday it's planning substantial renovations to its Elmwood location. The brewery is overhauling its first floor with a new brick face, merchandise display, and draft board. The second floor will get...
Espo's brings casual cuisine to former Donut Craze site in Tonawanda
TONAWANDA, N.Y. — A pandemic-born catering business has expanded into a sit-down café in Tonawanda. Espo’s held a soft opening in December, followed by a full opening Jan. 19 at 365 Somerville Ave., formerly home to Donut Craze. The venture’s roots go back to spring 2020, when...
Buffalo Hindu Parishad expands with new temple in Western New York
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Hindu Parishad is celebrating a religious festival called Sri Sri Saraswati Puja. It falls at the same time the Bangladeshi community is also looking to expand with a new temple in West Seneca. This will be the first temple in that area. The Bangladeshi...
Erie County Fair 12-day pass to go on sale
HAMBURG, N.Y. — While it might be a tad on the chilly side right now, warmer days are ahead and so is the Erie County Fair. Back by popular request, the Fair is offering their 12-day pass for $60 (plus fees). The passes go on sale February 7, which is 183 days until Opening Day.
Wendy's to replace former OTB parlor in South Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A former Western Regional Off Tracking Betting Corp. parlor in South Buffalo is making way for a Wendy’s restaurant. The property at 969 McKinley Parkway has been sold to the Pamela Pine Trust of 2017 121717 for $1.67 million, according to Feb. 1 filings in the Erie County Clerk’s office. The 6,460-square-foot building had been owned by McKinley Property Holdings LLC/Birchwood Enterprises XX LLC.
Amid freezing temperatures, Buffalo opens 13 public warming centers
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The cold is making community centers open their doors for warmth, so if you find yourself needing to get warm, there are 13 different shelters encouraging people to come in. "We have an outreach team that goes out every single night, and tonight will be no...
City of Buffalo holding lifeguard training sessions over winter break
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Looking ahead to warmer temperatures, the City of Buffalo is trying to plan for the summer and staffing outdoor pools. The city and the Police Athletic League of Buffalo will offer free and paid lifeguard training sessions during the February winter break. “We need our young...
Code Blue 15 issued for City of Buffalo Wednesday night and Thursday
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Colder temperatures are forecast for Buffalo and Western New York, and because of that, a Code Blue 15 has been issued for the City of Buffalo on Wednesday night and Thursday during the day. The following overnight shelters will be open Wednesday night:. Holy Cross at...
Warming shelters opening in Buffalo ahead of cold weather
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Ahead of an Arctic blast at the end of this week, City of Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown is opening warming shelters throughout the city. “We want to be sure everyone who needs a place to keep warm has somewhere to go at the end of the week. Buffalo’s daytime and early evening warming centers are one way we can help people in need cope with the forecasted weather that includes single digit temperatures. I remind everyone to use extreme caution, make good decisions, dress appropriately and check on your neighbors,” Brown said.
Greenlight Networks expand with North Tonawanda internet connection
NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — As the push continues for better broadband access residents in North Tonawanda will in the coming months and years have another option for an internet provider with the claim of much higher speeds. Rochester-based Greenlight Networks is expanding its Western New York footprint with a...
Buffalo Zoo's interim President and CEO to participate in leadership program
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Zoo announced Friday their interim President and CEO Lisa Smith will be participating in a leadership program to help lead the Buffalo Zoo to a better future. Smith has been selected for the Association of Zoos and Aquariums Executive Leadership Program, which helps candidates...
Erie County and Buffalo leaders brace for frigid temperatures
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The big takeaway from the last storm — and even Buffalo Common Council members said it — was that the city and surrounding region were unprepared. While this weekend isn’t going to be nearly as intense as the Blizzard of ‘22, local leaders want to make sure that’s not the case this time around.
Ikea opened a pick-up site in Buffalo. Is a retail store next?
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Ikea finally has extended its presence into the Buffalo area in the form of a pickup location. But more good news could be ahead. Two regional retail experts said the new site, where customers can pick up qualifying online furniture orders, might mean an Ikea retail store is on the way.
Demolition order granted for Cobblestone District buildings
BUFFALO, N.Y. — There are new developments in the saga of two Cobblestone District buildings that have been in housing court in Buffalo for more than a decade. On Thursday, Judge Patrick Carney granted a demolition order submitted by Darryl Carr, the owner of 110 and 118 South Park Avenue. The judge said the December blizzard caused substantial roof damage and they cannot be saved.
Ask Elyse - extreme winter cold fast facts
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Monday marked the 11th day in a row with snow falling in Buffalo. But this snowy streak will be replaced by frigid temperatures by week's end, where temperatures could fall below zero for the first time in four years. Later this week an arctic front will...
India Walton says she is running for the Buffalo Common Council
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Get ready to see India Walton knocking on doors and showing up at city events as she prepares to run for the Buffalo Common Council. Walton broke her silence on the first day of Black History Month during an interview with 2 On Your Side's Claudine Ewing.
