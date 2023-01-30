ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewiston, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
2 On Your Side

Black doll exhibit returns at Merriweather Library

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A popular exhibit that celebrates both Black History Month in February and Women's History Month in March has returned to the Buffalo and Erie County Public Library. Now its fourth year, the Black Doll Exhibit is on display at the Frank E. Merriweather, Jr. Branch Library...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Thin Man to renovate Elmwood brewery

BUFFALO, N.Y. — One of the most recognizable breweries in Buffalo is closing temporarily. Thin Man Brewery announced Thursday it's planning substantial renovations to its Elmwood location. The brewery is overhauling its first floor with a new brick face, merchandise display, and draft board. The second floor will get...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Erie County Fair 12-day pass to go on sale

HAMBURG, N.Y. — While it might be a tad on the chilly side right now, warmer days are ahead and so is the Erie County Fair. Back by popular request, the Fair is offering their 12-day pass for $60 (plus fees). The passes go on sale February 7, which is 183 days until Opening Day.
HAMBURG, NY
2 On Your Side

Wendy's to replace former OTB parlor in South Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A former Western Regional Off Tracking Betting Corp. parlor in South Buffalo is making way for a Wendy’s restaurant. The property at 969 McKinley Parkway has been sold to the Pamela Pine Trust of 2017 121717 for $1.67 million, according to Feb. 1 filings in the Erie County Clerk’s office. The 6,460-square-foot building had been owned by McKinley Property Holdings LLC/Birchwood Enterprises XX LLC.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Warming shelters opening in Buffalo ahead of cold weather

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Ahead of an Arctic blast at the end of this week, City of Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown is opening warming shelters throughout the city. “We want to be sure everyone who needs a place to keep warm has somewhere to go at the end of the week. Buffalo’s daytime and early evening warming centers are one way we can help people in need cope with the forecasted weather that includes single digit temperatures. I remind everyone to use extreme caution, make good decisions, dress appropriately and check on your neighbors,” Brown said.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Erie County and Buffalo leaders brace for frigid temperatures

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The big takeaway from the last storm — and even Buffalo Common Council members said it — was that the city and surrounding region were unprepared. While this weekend isn’t going to be nearly as intense as the Blizzard of ‘22, local leaders want to make sure that’s not the case this time around.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Demolition order granted for Cobblestone District buildings

BUFFALO, N.Y. — There are new developments in the saga of two Cobblestone District buildings that have been in housing court in Buffalo for more than a decade. On Thursday, Judge Patrick Carney granted a demolition order submitted by Darryl Carr, the owner of 110 and 118 South Park Avenue. The judge said the December blizzard caused substantial roof damage and they cannot be saved.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Ask Elyse - extreme winter cold fast facts

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Monday marked the 11th day in a row with snow falling in Buffalo. But this snowy streak will be replaced by frigid temperatures by week's end, where temperatures could fall below zero for the first time in four years. Later this week an arctic front will...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

2 On Your Side

Buffalo, NY
28K+
Followers
19K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Western New York local news

 https://www.wgrz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy