Boater discovers capsized boat in Washington river. 65-year-old’s body found, cops say

Two men were on a boat when it struck a pole and started filling with water before sending both into the frigid water on a Washington river, authorities said.

A boater spotted the capsized boat on Sunday, Jan. 29, on the North Fork of the Lewis River near Woodland, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office said.

Woodland reached a high of 41 degrees , according to AccuWeather.

The boater took one man to the shoreline, but his 65-year-old friend, Robert Stevenson, of La Center , had vanished in the water, deputies said. Neither of the men was wearing a life jacket, authorities said.

Rescuers responded to the river around 12:30 p.m. and searched the water for several hours but could not find the man, deputies said.

Authorities also searched both banks of the river and used a drone to look at the area from the air.

By 4 p.m., first responders stopped searching for the day.

Searchers found Stevenson’s body a day after he went missing, deputies said. His body was found about a half-mile from where their boat capsized.

Woodland is about 30 miles north of Portland.

