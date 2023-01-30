ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, WA

Boater discovers capsized boat in Washington river. 65-year-old’s body found, cops say

By Helena Wegner
 4 days ago

Two men were on a boat when it struck a pole and started filling with water before sending both into the frigid water on a Washington river, authorities said.

A boater spotted the capsized boat on Sunday, Jan. 29, on the North Fork of the Lewis River near Woodland, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office said.

Woodland reached a high of 41 degrees , according to AccuWeather.

The boater took one man to the shoreline, but his 65-year-old friend, Robert Stevenson, of La Center , had vanished in the water, deputies said. Neither of the men was wearing a life jacket, authorities said.

Rescuers responded to the river around 12:30 p.m. and searched the water for several hours but could not find the man, deputies said.

Authorities also searched both banks of the river and used a drone to look at the area from the air.

By 4 p.m., first responders stopped searching for the day.

Searchers found Stevenson’s body a day after he went missing, deputies said. His body was found about a half-mile from where their boat capsized.

Woodland is about 30 miles north of Portland.

(Woodland, WA) — A man who was reported missing from a capsized boat in the North Fork of the Lewis River in Southwest Washington has been found dead. Sunday afternoon, 65-year-old Randy Greer and 65-year-old Robert Stevenson were in a small aluminum boat when it hit a pole and started taking on water. Greer was rescued by another boater. Stevenson was taken away by the current. Searchers used a drone today over the river and found Stevenson’s body about a half-mile downstream. His body was recovered by the Clark County Sheriff’s Office Marine Patrol. Neither man was wearing a life jacket.
Seaside family that died when tree crushed their truck during winter storm identified by police

A 4-year-old girl who died along with two family members in a December 27 car accident during a windstorm was identified by Oregon State Police this week. Alana Nolasco-Pedraza was riding in the family’s Ford F-150 when a falling tree crushed the vehicle’s roof. Her 19-year-old brother, Justin Nolasco-Pedraza, was driving the truck on U.S. Highway 26 in Clatsop County, near milepost 15. The accident killed him and his father, Bonifacio Olvera-Nolasco, 41, as well as Alana.
Body of missing Gladstone man found 2 months after disappearance

GLADSTONE Ore. (KPTV) – The body of a Gladstone man missing since November 2022 has been found in the Mt. Hood National Forest, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office. Kyle Kirchem, 31, was reported missing by family Nov. 22 after last being heard from two days earlier....
Newberg man killed in Highway 18 wreck Monday afternoon

NEWBERG, Ore. — Oregon State Police continue to investigate a fatal crash on Highway 18 in Yamhill County. At 4:25 p.m. Monday, January 30, OSP responded to a two-vehicle crash near milepost 52. The preliminary investigation reveals that 52-year-old Eric Hall of Newberg was driving a gray 2003 Dodge...
Sheriff’s Office Sends Results of Aron Christensen Death Investigation Back to Prosecutor

The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office has referred Aron Christensen’s case back to the prosecutor’s office, The Chronicle confirmed Tuesday. The Lewis County Prosecutor’s Office is in the process of reviewing the investigation material submitted by the sheriff’s office and will decide whether to file criminal charges related to Christensen’s death in the coming weeks.
Trial for Camas woman accused of killing husband begins

VANCOUVER, Wash. — The trial for a Camas woman accused of killing her husband is now underway in Clark County. Stephanie Westby is charged with murder and domestic violence in the shooting death of Joe Westby in 2019. Westby's attorney claims she acted in self-defense after confronting her husband...
