Man pointed gun at CTA bus driver after traffic accident: CPD

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) - Chicago police allege a driver who hit a CTA bus on the South Side pointed a gun at the driver after the fender bender.

31-year-old Leonard Ruiz has been charged with felony aggravated unlawful use of a weapon along with aggravated fleeing, both felonies.

Police said Ruiz was driving a gray Chevy Silverado at 51st and Ashland, at around 11:30 a.m., when he struck a CTA bus.

The driver then proceeded to get out of his car and point a gun at the 37-year-old female bus driver, who at the time had stepped out of the bus to take pictures of the Silverado, police said.

The driver fled the scene.

Police later found the aforementioned Silverado in a nearby park as well as the driver, who had thrown his gun into a lagoon, revealed police spokesman Tom Ahern.

The driver was taken into custody, while the gun was recovered by the CPD Marine Unit.

Ruiz is set to appear in bond court today.

Listen to WBBM Newsradio now on Audacy!

Sign up and follow WBBM Newsradio

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram