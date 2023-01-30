Trump says DeSantis 'wouldn't be governor if it wasn't for me'

Former President Donald Trump is blasting a potential presidential rival.

Trump went after Florida Governor Ron DeSantis while talking to reporters on Saturday, taking credit for his political accomplishments and criticizing the Republican's disloyalty.

"Ron would have not been governor if it wasn't for me," Trump said, while aboard his plane. "Number 1, he wouldn't have gotten the nomination, and number 2 - he wouldn’t have beaten his Democrat opponent."

The former president then shared his thoughts about DeSantis possibly taking him on for the Republican nominee for the 2024 election

"When I hear he might run, I consider that very disloyal," Trump said. "It's not about loyalty but to me it is. It's always about loyalty, but for a lot of people it's not about loyalty.

Trump also accused DeSantis of "trying to rewrite history" over his response to the Covid-19 pandemic, Politico reported. While DeSantis has been openly critical about government efforts to vaccinate people, Trump said the governor initially "promoted the vaccine as much as anyone" and even closed down parts of the states, including beaches and businesses.

While Trump is the only Republican to officially declare a 2024 presidential run, some polls show DeSantis as the frontrunner. A poll from the University of New Hampshire last week showed DeSantis ahead of Trump by double digits in the key first-in-the-nation primary state, although Trump holds a solid lead over DeSantis nationally in most major polls.

Trump was dismissive of the poll results, per Politico, saying DeSantis "won't be leading, I got him elected. I'm the one that chose him."