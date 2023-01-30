CASPER, Wyo. — At first glance, Natrona County High School senior Cody Crawford doesn’t stand out as a skier. At 6-foot-1 and 285 lbs., the athlete seems much more at home on the football field — which, of course, he is. However, skiing is still a passion, and he’s competing in the giant slalom with the NC ski team this season.

