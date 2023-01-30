ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laramie, WY

oilcity.news

Red-hot Cowgirls prepare for showdown with rival Colorado State

LARAMIE, Wyo. — The University of Wyoming Cowgirls will put their five-game road winning streak on the line Saturday in a highly anticipated Border War matchup with rival Colorado State. Saturday’s game will be broadcast live on the Mountain West Network and can be heard across the Cowgirl Radio...
LARAMIE, WY
oilcity.news

Pokes take road trip to face San Jose State on Saturday

LARAMIE, Wyo. — The Pokes will hit the road this weekend, heading to San Jose State on Saturday evening. The contest that is slated for an 8 p.m. MT start will be the only regular-season meeting between the two schools this season. The game will be televised on CBS...
LARAMIE, WY
oilcity.news

Wyoming lands world’s largest vertical farming research facility

CASPER, Wyo. — Governor Mark Gordon has announced a historic economic development investment, as the State Loan and Investment Board approved a grant to support development of the world’s largest and most advanced vertical farming research center in Laramie. The project will support the retention and creation of...
LARAMIE, WY
oilcity.news

Travel on many Wyo roads still difficult early Thursday, days after snowstorm

CASPER, Wyo. — Drifting and blowing snow and high winds are making commuting through parts of Wyoming difficult days after a weekend snowstorm blanketed the area. According to WYDOT, as of 5 a.m. Thursday, Interstate 25 between Cheyenne and Wheatland is closed to light and high-profile vehicles due to high winds, which reached 60 mph or more at times yesterday. There’s a black ice and no unnecessary travel warning on I-25 between Casper and Midwest.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Outer Drive, portions of I-25 closed to light, high-profile vehicles

CASPER, Wyo. — High winds have prompted the closure of Outer Drive (WY 258) between Mills and Evansville on Friday afternoon to light, high-profile vehicles. The Wyoming Department of Transportation announced the closure at 1:48 p.m. Gusts of up to 51 mph have been recorded. Interstate 25 between Cheyenne...
EVANSVILLE, WY

