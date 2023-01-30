Read full article on original website
Related
Missouri Republicans pass a rule requiring women to cover their arms in the state House chamber
"We are again fighting for a woman's right to choose something and this time it is how she covers herself," one Democrat said during the debate.
Senate passes bill allowing veterans and retired law enforcement officers to protect schools
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A bill that would allow honorably discharged veterans, retired state troopers, deputy sheriffs, and federal law enforcement officers to protect West Virginia schools has passed in the Senate. Senate Bill 282, introduced by Senator Eric Tarr (R-Putnam), would establish the West Virginia Guardian Program. The...
House Republicans to vote on bill abolishing IRS, eliminating income tax
Rep. Buddy Carter, R-Ga., is reintroducing a bill with several colleagues that aims to repeal the national income tax, implement a national consumption tax, and abolish the IRS.
Metro News
Senate passes bill that would make vehicle inspections every 2 years
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Annual vehicle inspections could change to ever two years under a bill the Senate sent to the House on Friday. SB 254 changes the annual inspection to biannual and raises the sticker price from $3 to $6 to reflect that. The total price, including the sticker,...
KELOLAND TV
Mt. Rushmore under threat? Representative Johnson sponsors bill to protect the monument
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Mount Rushmore is being threatened. That’s the opinion of South Dakota’s lone U.S. House of Representatives member. Representative Dusty Johnson wants to make sure the monument is not changed in any way. For the last several years, Representative Dusty Johnson has been...
Republican demands "stronger laws" to stop women from leaving state to get abortions
This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Rep. Jim Banks, R-Ind., is expressing interest in supporting a piece of legislation that would prohibit women from leaving the state to receive abortion treatment. During a recent appearance on "The Pat Miller Show," Banks floated desire for stricter federal regulations to further restrict...
hstoday.us
United States Obtains Temporary Restraining Order Against Firearm Companies Illegally Selling Machine Guns
On January 19, 2023, the United States filed a civil complaint in federal court in Brooklyn against two firearm companies, and two individuals associated with these companies (collectively, “Defendants”), alleging that Defendants have conspired to defraud the United States and consumers, and have engaged in the ongoing commission of mail fraud and wire fraud, by unlawfully selling machine gun conversion devices. The devices, called FRT-15s, are specifically designed and intended to be used to convert AR-15 type rifles into machineguns and are therefore themselves “machineguns” under federal law. With limited exceptions not applicable to Defendants’ conduct, the manufacture, sale and possession of machine guns is illegal under the National Firearms Act and the Gun Control Act of 1968. The Government’s complaint seeks injunctive relief under the Anti-Fraud Injunction Act. The United States also sought a temporary order immediately halting any sales of the FRT-15 or any forced reset trigger until and unless otherwise ordered by the Court. On January 25, 2023, United States District Judge Nina R. Morrison entered a temporary restraining order against Defendants.
Justifying attack on Social Security, House Republican claims people "want to work longer"
Rep. Rick Allen, R-Ga., leaves the House Republicans caucus meeting in the Capitol on Tuesday, December 13, 2022. (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images) This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely.
Washington state senators propose a bill to ban drivers from making a "right turn on red" near certain facilities
Washington state senators proposed a bill that would prohibit drivers from making a right turn at a red light within 1,000 feet of certain places such as schools, parks, hospitals, and any other facility with high levels of pedestrian traffic. Crosswalks have been significantly less safe and less comfortable for pedestrians.
Biden praises Senate Democrats for introducing legislation to ban military-style weapons and raise age to purchase
HARTFORD, CT. - President Joe Biden on Monday praised a group of Senate Democrats for introducing legislation that would ban military-style weapons and large capacity magazines and raise the age to purchase them from 18 to 21. The bills come in the wake of two high-profile shootings this month using similar weapons, one at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colo., and another at a Lunar New Year celebration in Monterey Park, Calif.
'Damaging cuts' to Medicare and Social Security are looking more likely with McCarthy as House speaker. Here's what it will mean for retirees.
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy made concessions to far-right GOP members to win his seat, which likely include cuts to Medicare and Social Security.
A January 6 rioter who pleaded guilty and served prison time announces his bid for Congress on the anniversary of the insurrection
Derrick Evans spent three months in federal prison for "impeding, obstructing, or interfering with law enforcement during a civil disorder."
First, Biden came for your gas stove. Next, Democrats will come for your gas heater
Biden administration appears to have caved on its proposed gas-stove ban, but not every Democrat is persuaded.
Florida Supreme Court upholds state law banning local governments from implementing restrictions on guns
In a 4-1 ruling, the Florida Supreme Court rejected a challenge to a state law that prevents local officials from implementing restrictions on gun and ammunition sales.
Democrat lawmaker angers parents with bill allowing 12-year-olds to be vaccinated without parental consent
Parents raise concern over a bill proposed in the Connecticut state legislature that would give children 12 years and older the right to get vaccines without parental consent.
Smoking is back in the Capitol under new House Republican majority
The Republicans are back in control in the US House of Representatives, and that means members are once again allowed to smoke inside the building. The Republican majority has made the rule change despite the fact that smoking indoors is banned in Washington, DC and generally considered to have negative effects on people’s health. The House and Senate are federal property, governed by rules largely left up to House and Senate leadership. Washington, D.C., law bans smoking in all indoor spaces, but it does not apply to the private offices of members of Congress, never has.— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle)...
Biden would veto House GOP bill restricting president's ability to draw from strategic petroleum reserve
President Biden would veto a bill being pushed by House Republicans that would limit his ability to draw from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, the White House said Monday.
Bill to establish permanent daylight saving time defeated in Virginia Senate
(The Center Square) – After discussing the measure at length, lawmakers in the state Senate voted to kill a bill seeking to establish permanent Daylight Saving Time in Virginia. Following debate and discussion that at times prompted laughter in the chamber, lawmakers ultimately voted down Senate Bill 1017, which proposed ending the practice of changing the clocks twice a year, and would keep Virginia on daylight saving time. The bill’s...
American gun laws to expect in 2023
Gun laws have become a major issue in America due to the country's notoriously high levels of violence and mass shootings. Gun control is a highly debated topic, with proponents of stricter regulations citing public safety and opponents worrying that infringement upon Second Amendment rights could compromise citizens' ability to protect themselves. The debate continues to be an important part of the national dialogue.
Senate committee advances bill to ban sales of 'assault firearms'
(The Center Square) – A Virginia Senate committee voted along party lines Monday to advance a bill banning sales of new assault firearms manufactured after July of this year, a measure supporters say would increase gun safety in the commonwealth. Lawmakers on the Senate Judiciary Committee voted to advance a measure that would create a Class 1 misdemeanor for any person who “imports, sells, manufactures, purchases, possesses, transports or transfers” an assault firearm. The bill specifies that an “assault firearm" does not include antique firearms,...
Comments / 0