It might be hard to believe that with Reese Witherspoon’s Hollywood credentials — she has an Oscar and founded her own production company called Hello Sunshine — she has never starred in a Netflix original movie. But all this is set to change on Feb. 10, when her new rom-com with Ashton Kutcher, Your Place or Mine, is released. The two are BFFs who decide to swap houses for a week — and, well, you can probably guess romance and laughter ensues. Witherspoon is working with stylist Petra Flannery on a multitude of looks as she promotes Your Place or Mine on its press tour, and her outfits for the media appearances are effortlessly polished.

NEW YORK STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO