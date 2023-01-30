Read full article on original website
These All-Red Celebrity Outfits Prove The Color Will Be Everywhere This Spring
Sorry, Viva Magenta, there’s a fiery hue in town, poised to steal your thunder. Yes, according to recent street style reports, red is the It color of the spring season, and it seems celebrities are now declaring their support of the trend. In the span of a week, everyone from Sophie Turner and Gabrielle Union to Reese Witherspoon and Kate Middleton have been spotted embracing the bold shade. And while color trends can run the gamut in terms of shade variety (hello, Barbiecore), the latest red celebrity outfits all fall into a vibrant candy apple category that reads very spring.
Reese Witherspoon’s Press Tour Looks For ‘Your Place Or Mine’ Are Off To A Grand Start
It might be hard to believe that with Reese Witherspoon’s Hollywood credentials — she has an Oscar and founded her own production company called Hello Sunshine — she has never starred in a Netflix original movie. But all this is set to change on Feb. 10, when her new rom-com with Ashton Kutcher, Your Place or Mine, is released. The two are BFFs who decide to swap houses for a week — and, well, you can probably guess romance and laughter ensues. Witherspoon is working with stylist Petra Flannery on a multitude of looks as she promotes Your Place or Mine on its press tour, and her outfits for the media appearances are effortlessly polished.
BCBGMAXAZRIA x Maeve Reilly's Collab Has Your Next Night Out Covered
Described as “classic European sophistication with a modern American twist,” iconic brand BCBGMAXAZRIA’s latest collaboration with renowned celebrity stylist Maeve Reilly is definitely doubling down on the latter. The sultry 24-piece collection encompasses all the trends that dominated TikTok and Instagram over the past year, including micro-hemlines, built-in opera glove sleeves, corset detailing, menswear-inspired suiting, and up-to-there slits.
On The Fence About Bangs? Gabrielle Union Has A Solution For The Indecisive
It’s the age-old question, one that seems to float back up into your brain every few months without fail — are bangs a good idea? The bangs specter seems to haunt everyone, even celebrities, but their access to best-of-the-best hairstylists can make the process a little easier. Gabrielle Union’s fake bangs hack is one she’s utilized a few times before, but the results are always incredible. By taking a page out of her book, bangs can be yours for one night only or inspire a permanent chop. Short haircuts will always grow out, sure, but with Union’s failsafe move, you can have the best of both worlds.
Glossier’s Signature Product Just Got The Makeover Fans Have Been Waiting For
It’s the end of one chapter, but the dawn of an entirely new — and much more sustainable — era over at Glossier. For many fans of the millennial- and Gen Z-beloved Glossier, the company’s original Balm Dotcom lip treatment was their original introduction to the brand and its skin-first approach to beauty. Today, the multipurpose balm you know is gone for good, but to make way for an upgraded version that incorporates all the elements fans have been clamoring for since the beginning. Glossier’s Balm Dotcom reformulation, available today, reflects the company’s commitment to environmental consciousness with a series of tweaks, the most major of which is the elimination of petrolatum as a central ingredient.
Marc Jacobs Pays Tribute to Vivienne Westwood For Fall 2023
After showing his Fall/Winter 2020 collection right before the pandemic shut down the world, Marc Jacobs made his much-anticipated return to the Park Avenue Armory to present Fall/Winter 2023. Titled “Heroes,” the 45-look collection is dedicated “To all of our heroes past, and young heroes present,” per the show notes, which ended with an inspirational quote from the late Vivienne Westwood: "Fashion is life-enhancing, and I think it's a lovely, generous thing to do for other people." When the 81-year-old British fashion and punk icon passed in December, Jacobs posted an emotional tribute on his personal instagram, “heartbroken.”
