Feds file lawsuits accusing two Iowa companies of labor violations
The U.S. Department of Labor is taking two Iowa companies to court over allegations that they either failed to pay workers overtime or spent their workers’ retirement contributions. The first of the two cases, filed this week in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Iowa, alleges that Seth Woods, along with Woods Construction […] The post Feds file lawsuits accusing two Iowa companies of labor violations appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
kfornow.com
Pillen Selects Former Norfolk Senator To Fill NU Board of Regents Vacancy
LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 3)–Governor Jim Pillen has appointed former Norfolk State Senator and Speaker of the Legislature Jim Scheer to the University of Nebraska Board of Regents to fill the District 3 seat Pillen held before his election. “Jim is a public servant who will work to grow the...
ODNR tackles fracking on public lands
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – With fracking soon becoming a reality in Ohio state parks and forests, the public had a chance to voice their concerns this morning during a commission meeting of the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR). At the meeting, activists and people who enjoy public parks statewide asked the commission to add […]
kunm.org
Gun bills in Mountain West state legislatures go in very different directions
There are a variety of gun-related bills in state legislatures throughout the Mountain West right now with very different aims. Some states are looking into versions of an assault weapons ban while others may do away with concealed carry limits in some public spaces. In Colorado and New Mexico –...
kiwaradio.com
How to decide when to expand grain storage on your operation
IARN — The Iowa Ag Expo was held this week at the Iowa Events Center and Wells Fargo Arena. It is the third largest indoor ag show in the country bringing thousands of farmers together to discover the latest and greatest in agriculture innovation and technology from hundreds of exhibitors.
mixfmalaska.com
U.S. Coast Guard, Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation, and Navy Supervisor of Salvage conduct oil-spill-on-ice exercise in Alaska
Anchorage, Alaska (KINY) - Members from the U.S. Coast Guard (USCG), Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation (ADEC), and Navy Supervisor of Salvage (SUPSALV) participated in an ice-based pollution response exercise at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson (JBER) in Anchorage Jan. 30 through Feb. 2. SUPSALV’s contractor, Global PCCI (GPC), simulated an oil...
sandovalsignpost.com
Almost forgotten Mormon Battalion Monument Still Stands Along I-25
Interstate 25 drones in the background as thousands of people daily pass within a few hundred feet of perhaps the most ignored military monument in New Mexico. Sited at Budaghers about 15 miles north of Bernalillo, the obelisk of mortared stone topped by a wagon wheel recognizes the 2,000-mile trek of the Mormon Battalion during the Mexican War of 1846-47. Erected in 1940, the monument led two lives disappearing for 14 years until a newspaper columnist, a political activist and two state legislators took up its cause.
thebestmix1055.com
Murante urges Nebraskans to search for unclaimed property
Nebraska Treasurer John Murante today encouraged Nebraskans to observe Unclaimed Property day by searching www.NebraskaLostCash.gov to see if they have cash or other valuables waiting for them. The search only takes a moment and is totally free. Nearly 33 million people in the United States – one in every seven...
KELOLAND TV
Former White River school administrator banned from teaching in SD
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – – A former White River school administrator can no longer teach in South Dakota. The South Dakota Department of Education has permanently revoked Gayle Cady’s educator certificate. Cady worked for the White River school district for four years. She was the elementary...
Auburn resident believes to have seen Chinese balloon cross into Nebraska
The Pentagon says a Chinese balloon that is being used for surveillance has been flying about 60,000 feet above the Central U.S.
Iowa Is The Only State That Calls This Food The Wrong Name
People in Iowa like to come up with their own terminology, phrases, and, on the occasion, language. Words like ope or the popular summer phrase "knee high by the 4th of July" can be heard coming out of the mouths of Iowans. Recently, one of my 4 sisters decided to...
KCRG.com
Iowa DNR confirms mountain lion shot, killed in Johnson County
SWISHER, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has confirmed a mountain lion sighting in Johnson County last weekend. The DNR told KCRG-TV9 the mountain lion was shot by two lawfully licensed hunters who were out at night calling for coyotes west of Swisher. The mountain lion was...
pointandshoreland.com
Field reports from Ohio Division of Wildlife officers
Following are field reports from the Ohio Division of Wildlife officers according to districts. In November 2022, State Wildlife Officer Adam Smith, assigned to Logan County, received a call regarding three white-tailed deer found dead near downed power lines. Officer Smith found a 15-point buck, eight-point buck and doe in the ditch beneath the power lines. After the scene was safe, the deer were examined, and it was determined that they died from electrocution. The Richland Township Fire Department plans to display mounts of the antlered deer at the fire station as a reminder of the dangers of downed power lines. The venison from the three deer was salvaged and given to a local resident.
journaldemocrat.com
Removing restrictions for ATVs, UTVs
Last year, I introduced LB 1110, which outlined the provisions for registering all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) and utility-terrain vehicles (UTVs) for street use. Unfortunately, that bill got stuck in committee and never made it to the floor. This year, I have introduced LB 66, which has the same intent as last year’s bill.
One Nebraska City Named Among The 'Most Romantic' In America
24/7 Wall St. put together a list of the most romantic cities across the country.
kotatv.com
District 30 voters: ‘We legally elected her, and we don’t want her illegally removed’
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - In light of state Senator Julie Frye-Mueller’s suspension, some voters in South Dakota’s Senate District 30 feel their voices have been denied the representation they voted for. What makes up Custer, Fall River, and parts of Pennington County is the area considered South...
Mountain Lion Killed by Hunters in Johnson County
At some point in time, the state of Iowa along with the Department of Natural Resources will need to have a conversation as to whether mountain lions should be a protected species within the state. This just might be that time. KCRG is reporting that last weekend the Iowa Department...
nbcrightnow.com
Afternoon news update Feb. 1: Gov. Inslee has COVID, sausage recalled over listeria fears, ID woman attacked by coyote
Washington Governor Jay Inslee has tested positive for COVID and is reportedly experiencing mild symptoms. 52,000 pounds of sausage and meats have been recalled over possible listeria contamination and an Idaho woman was attacked by a coyote.
Iowa Lawmakers’ Property Tax Calculation Error Could Force City Governments To Redo Budgets
(Des Moines, IA) Iowa’s lawmakers are looking to fix an error in the formula that calculates property tax rates. Due to a miswritten bill in the 2021 session, property owners could pay hundreds of dollars more in property taxes than initially intended. A Senate bill would correct the error for taxpayers but would reduce cities’ and counties’ projected income, most of which created budgets and contracts based on the error.
Judges uphold Minnesota's 'Clean Car Rule'
ST PAUL, Minn. — Editor's note: The video above first aired on KARE 11 on May 21, 2021. The Minnesota Court of Appeals on Monday upheld the state's “Clean Car Rule,” which ties the state's vehicle emission standards to California regulations, as judges accepted assurances that California's planned phaseout of gasoline-powered cars won't automatically apply in Minnesota.
