Weather Slowly Moving Out
Travel should be avoided, if possible, through Thursday morning due to slick, ice-packed roadways. However, if you have to be out on the roads, slow down, watch for ice/black ice, and give yourself plenty of time to get to your destination. Expect dangerous travel this morning, but temperatures will steadily...
Threat For Power Outages Today
An ice storm warning is in effect for areas along and west of the I- 35 corridor. It is for a half inch of ice accumulation Wednesday afternoon into early Thursday resulting in tree breakage and localized power outages in addition to hazardous or impossible travel conditions. A winter storm warning continues elsewhere in North and Central Texas for persisting freezing rain and sleet, leading to dangerous travel. Prepare for power outages by bundling up, ensuring you have flashlights, batteries, and an indoor safe heat source if possible!
Icy Wednesday Night
An Ice Storm Warning is in effect for areas along and west of the I- 35 corridor. It is for a half inch of ice accumulation through early Thursday, resulting in tree breakage and localized power outages in addition to hazardous or impossible travel conditions. A Winter Storm Warning continues elsewhere in North and Central Texas for persisting freezing rain and sleet, leading to dangerous travel. Prepare for power outages by bundling up, ensuring you have flashlights, batteries, and an indoor safe heat source if possible!
Some TruckStops Running Out Of Fuel
Some Truckstops in the North Texas area are running out of fuel. The problem is that the supply trucks need help getting to the truckstops to refuel the pumps, and icy roads are causing travel issues. Also, the truckstops need to get the fuel because all the big rigs are empty, and they need to resupply the stores. So some may need more products soon.
Wednesday’s Winter Weather Update
Due to ice-packed and slick roadways, you should avoid travel now through early Thursday. Stay home! If you have to be out on the roads over the next few days, slow down, watch for ice or black ice, and give yourself plenty of time for driving. An ice storm warning...
Collin County Man Wins Million Dollar Scratch-Off
A Collin County resident is $1 million richer after winning a top prize in the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game Million Dollar Loteria. A person purchased the ticket from Blue Ridge at the Quick Check Convenience Store in Farmersville. The Texas Lottery said the winner has elected to stay anonymous.
