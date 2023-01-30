Some Truckstops in the North Texas area are running out of fuel. The problem is that the supply trucks need help getting to the truckstops to refuel the pumps, and icy roads are causing travel issues. Also, the truckstops need to get the fuel because all the big rigs are empty, and they need to resupply the stores. So some may need more products soon.

