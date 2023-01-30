Read full article on original website
Legendary Baseball Hall Of Fame Superstar DiesOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Another massive retail store closing in MinnesotaKristen WaltersShakopee, MN
The Bucket of Blood SaloonThe Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
Unsafe tap water in Mound: Residents paying high bills, but can't drink the waterEdy ZooMound, MN
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes travel to No. 3 Minnesota, look to extend 10-game winning streakThe LanternColumbus, OH
These Exclusive Minnesota Cities Are Two Of The Richest In America
When it comes to the wealthiest 100 cities in the United States, two of them are right here in Minnesota. Thanks to the gang over at Forbes.com, we can now see where the wealthiest cities in the country are located. And, yeah, the usual suspect states like New York, New Jersey and California are pretty well represented on the latest list. But there are two cities here in Minnesota that made the list.
fox9.com
'The Sound of Gospel' to celebrate music, culture in downtown Minneapolis
(FOX 9) - As a source of hope and inspiration, .the influence of Black gospel music on American culture is widespread. This weekend at North Central University in downtown Minneapolis, a local stage production will use "The Sound of Gospel" to take the audience on a journey. Rev. William Pierce...
mnbucketlist.com
Mall of America
Winter is a season of traveling all over Minnesota to shop for thoughtful gifts for my family and friends. For me at least. But in the cold of February, I am much more inclined to find my way indoors. It is hard to beat the Mall of America when it...
OnlyInYourState
Some Of The Most Mouthwatering BBQ In Minnesota Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem
In recent years, in particular, barbecue has become a staple of the food landscape in the North Star State, and you’ll find some of the best barbecue in Minnesota at the unassuming BBQ Smokehouse in the small town of Wadena. It’s a local favorite that should definitely be on your barbecue to-do list.
tourcounsel.com
Gaviidae Common | Shopping mall in Minneapolis, Minnesota
Gaviidae Common is a mixed-use shopping mall and office complex on Nicollet Mall in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The first phase of the mall, Gaviidae Common I, opened in 1989 and is adjoined to Gaviidae Common II by a series of skyways. Phase II opened in 1991. A joint venture designed by Argentine American architect César Pelli and Chicago-based Lohan Associates, the mall occupies 443,000-square-foot (41,000 m2) of retail and office space spread across five floors.
Minnesota Restaurant Recognized For ‘Once In A Lifetime’ Meal
"This was such a beautiful experience that was so special I almost got a little emotional." The quote above comes from an article on Eat This, Not That and was made by someone who had recently enjoyed an incredible meal at a special Minnesota restaurant. It was a very memorable meal for that diner. And, that meal has been recognized as the 'once in a lifetime' meal here in Minnesota.
mprnews.org
Documentary series traces history of racial injustice, resistance in Twin Cities
Twin Cities Public Television released a documentary called Jim Crow of the North in 2019. A new series by the same name explores more stories about resistance to racial discrimination in the Twin Cities region. The series hinges on this question: why is Minneapolis the epicenter of a global racial...
fox9.com
Minneapolis pow wow singer shines spotlight on Indigenous art form
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - At the Cedar Cultural Center on the U's West Bank, Ojibwe culture is taking center stage. Joe Rainey is rehearsing for one of his first shows in his hometown, which will showcase both his musical evolution, as well as his indigenous roots. "Growing up in Minneapolis...
Governor Walz, WCCO's Sheletta Brundidge celebrate Black Entrepreneur's Day at the State Capitol
It was the first-ever Black Entrepreneurs Day at the Minnesota Capitol on Friday which drew hundreds to St. Paul for the gathering. The day included a familiar voice. It was organized by WCCO host Sheletta Brundidge.
fox9.com
FOX 9 St. Paul Winter Carnival special
It's the coolest celebration on earth, known for all of its traditions. FOX 9 was live from the St. Paul Winter Carnival on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, with everything going on at this year's event.
Waite Park on the List of the Most Dangerous Cities in Minnesota
Good grief! Getting recognized as one of the most dangerous cities in the state is not a great look. And especially when you live there, or very close to that city. Why is Waite Park considered one of the most dangerous cities? According to Onlyinyourstate, Waite Park has the highest number of crimes like rape, murder, robbery and other violent crimes. In fact, the rate is almost double that of the rate in Minneapolis, which is over 50 times bigger in population than the small-ish town of Waite Park. The second part of this is that Waite Park also has the highest number of human trafficking in the state. But, on the upside, if you want to enjoy some great scenery there is the Quarry Park and Nature Preserve. Just be careful, travel in groups.
bringmethenews.com
Minnesota restaurant roundup: El Loro owner to open 3 new locations
Restaurant announcements are helping shake off the winter blues in Minnesota, as anticipated spring and summer openings draw closer. Here's a few of the restaurant happenings we're keeping an eye on:. Restaurateur behind El Loro planning 3 new Minnesota restaurants. Fans of El Loro will soon be able to find...
fox9.com
St. Paul Winter Carnival: Ice sculptures and canine royalty
Ice Carving organizer Brent Reykal shares some favorite ice sculptures from the 2023 competition. FOX 9’s Rob Olson meets the doggie King and Queen of the winter carnival.
The Top 20 Best Places To Live In Minnesota May Surprise You
As Minnesotans, we all love our state so much! We take so much pride and love in where we live, but have you ever wondered what cities in Minnesota are the best to live in?. I was wondering that this afternoon, and in Googling this article came up and you know, I trust it pretty well! Not only that but one of the 20 is a city right in Rice County, can you believe that? So here are the top 20 best cities to live in, in Minnesota according to this article from lifeinminnesota.com.
mprnews.org
How warm could February get?
A hopeful reader wrote to MPR News, asking how often the Twin Cities sees temperatures of 50 degrees in February. Retired University of Minnesota climatologist and meteorologist Mark Seeley checked the state’s 150-year climate record and found 40 years in which February delivered at least one day of temps 50 degrees or above. (In all of those cases, there was no snow on the ground.) Seeley talked with MPR News host Cathy Wurzer about that, and this week’s chilly weather.
Shocking and Surprising News: Popular Minnesota Brewery Closes
While last week had some exciting brewery news, this week brings in sad and surprising news. Lawless Distilling Company, located at 2619 28th Ave S, Minneapolis has announced that it will be closing nearly after 10 years of operation (since 2014). Lawless was a beloved brewery that many loved to...
fox9.com
Tessa Johnson of St. Michael-Albertville named McDonald's All-American
MINNEAPOLIS - Tessa Johnson remembers picking up her cell phone and being in a state of shock. The St. Michael-Albertville girls basketball star got a text from her coach, Kent Hamre, which also went to her teammates and family. In 18 years as a head coach, Hamre had never had a McDonald’s All-American.
fox9.com
Minnesota weather: Temperatures plunge with dangerous windchills
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Temperatures will fall on Thursday, with the windchill becoming dangerously cold. The colder air arrives Thursday, with northwest breezes becoming gusty by mid-morning. This will shove temperatures down into single digits in the afternoon with a windchill below zero, making it feel like 25-35 below zero by Thursday evening to Thursday night for much of the state, and even colder windchill across northeastern Minnesota.
fox9.com
Klondike Dog Derby begins, young leader shows the future of dog sled racing
(FOX 9) - Elena Freking has been leading her own sled dog teams since she was just 4 years old. "First off, it's a rare sport. Not too many people do it. To those who don't do it, it's pretty cool," said Freking. Now at 12 years old, she'll be...
