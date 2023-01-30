ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

These Exclusive Minnesota Cities Are Two Of The Richest In America

When it comes to the wealthiest 100 cities in the United States, two of them are right here in Minnesota. Thanks to the gang over at Forbes.com, we can now see where the wealthiest cities in the country are located. And, yeah, the usual suspect states like New York, New Jersey and California are pretty well represented on the latest list. But there are two cities here in Minnesota that made the list.
MINNESOTA STATE
Mall of America

Winter is a season of traveling all over Minnesota to shop for thoughtful gifts for my family and friends. For me at least. But in the cold of February, I am much more inclined to find my way indoors. It is hard to beat the Mall of America when it...
BLOOMINGTON, MN
Gaviidae Common | Shopping mall in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Gaviidae Common is a mixed-use shopping mall and office complex on Nicollet Mall in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The first phase of the mall, Gaviidae Common I, opened in 1989 and is adjoined to Gaviidae Common II by a series of skyways. Phase II opened in 1991. A joint venture designed by Argentine American architect César Pelli and Chicago-based Lohan Associates, the mall occupies 443,000-square-foot (41,000 m2) of retail and office space spread across five floors.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Minnesota Restaurant Recognized For ‘Once In A Lifetime’ Meal

"This was such a beautiful experience that was so special I almost got a little emotional." The quote above comes from an article on Eat This, Not That and was made by someone who had recently enjoyed an incredible meal at a special Minnesota restaurant. It was a very memorable meal for that diner. And, that meal has been recognized as the 'once in a lifetime' meal here in Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
Minneapolis pow wow singer shines spotlight on Indigenous art form

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - At the Cedar Cultural Center on the U's West Bank, Ojibwe culture is taking center stage. Joe Rainey is rehearsing for one of his first shows in his hometown, which will showcase both his musical evolution, as well as his indigenous roots. "Growing up in Minneapolis...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FOX 9 St. Paul Winter Carnival special

It's the coolest celebration on earth, known for all of its traditions. FOX 9 was live from the St. Paul Winter Carnival on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, with everything going on at this year's event.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Waite Park on the List of the Most Dangerous Cities in Minnesota

Good grief! Getting recognized as one of the most dangerous cities in the state is not a great look. And especially when you live there, or very close to that city. Why is Waite Park considered one of the most dangerous cities? According to Onlyinyourstate, Waite Park has the highest number of crimes like rape, murder, robbery and other violent crimes. In fact, the rate is almost double that of the rate in Minneapolis, which is over 50 times bigger in population than the small-ish town of Waite Park. The second part of this is that Waite Park also has the highest number of human trafficking in the state. But, on the upside, if you want to enjoy some great scenery there is the Quarry Park and Nature Preserve. Just be careful, travel in groups.
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota restaurant roundup: El Loro owner to open 3 new locations

Restaurant announcements are helping shake off the winter blues in Minnesota, as anticipated spring and summer openings draw closer. Here's a few of the restaurant happenings we're keeping an eye on:. Restaurateur behind El Loro planning 3 new Minnesota restaurants. Fans of El Loro will soon be able to find...
MINNESOTA STATE
The Top 20 Best Places To Live In Minnesota May Surprise You

As Minnesotans, we all love our state so much! We take so much pride and love in where we live, but have you ever wondered what cities in Minnesota are the best to live in?. I was wondering that this afternoon, and in Googling this article came up and you know, I trust it pretty well! Not only that but one of the 20 is a city right in Rice County, can you believe that? So here are the top 20 best cities to live in, in Minnesota according to this article from lifeinminnesota.com.
MINNESOTA STATE
How warm could February get?

A hopeful reader wrote to MPR News, asking how often the Twin Cities sees temperatures of 50 degrees in February. Retired University of Minnesota climatologist and meteorologist Mark Seeley checked the state’s 150-year climate record and found 40 years in which February delivered at least one day of temps 50 degrees or above. (In all of those cases, there was no snow on the ground.) Seeley talked with MPR News host Cathy Wurzer about that, and this week’s chilly weather.
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota weather: Temperatures plunge with dangerous windchills

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Temperatures will fall on Thursday, with the windchill becoming dangerously cold. The colder air arrives Thursday, with northwest breezes becoming gusty by mid-morning. This will shove temperatures down into single digits in the afternoon with a windchill below zero, making it feel like 25-35 below zero by Thursday evening to Thursday night for much of the state, and even colder windchill across northeastern Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE

