Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular food chain opening new location in FloridaKristen WaltersFort Myers, FL
Three mid-sized Florida towns are experiencing some of the highest housing price increases in the countryEllen EastwoodFlorida State
2 Towns in Florida Have Been Ranked as the Most Fun Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensOrlando, FL
Emergency Services director thanks Clay County first responders for help with Hurricane IanLauren FoxClay County, FL
Florida witness videotapes two rectangle-shaped objects hovering nearbyRoger MarshPunta Gorda, FL
Related
WINKNEWS.com
Fort Myers Beach Chamber of Commerce helping businesses bounce back
This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-04:965473bc37596c8bd88a2ef2 Player Element ID: 6319742516112. For the businesses that are back, the business itself is booming on Fort Myers Beach. Dozens of people visit the beach every single day,...
WINKNEWS.com
Tim Aten Knows: Marina project planned in Old Naples
A marina project will replace some longtime businesses near the Naples City Dock in Crayton Cove. Napoli on the Bay pizzeria and the Phil Fisher Gallery both have to vacate their building by April 30. The owners of both businesses have known for many years that they have been living on borrowed time there.
WINKNEWS.com
Yucatan Beach Stand operating without power on Fort Myers Beach
This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-03:116bfe3372ff4486e2b33b01 Player Element ID: 6319684735112. Businesses on Fort Myers Beach have let creativity take control in the wake of Hurricane Ian. Some restaurants have set up food trucks, while...
WINKNEWS.com
Chips Sports Pub, Topgolf Swing Suites to open in downtown Fort Myers
This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-04:6af88f71298e8dec4d1c567e Player Element ID: 6319741978112. The Topgolf brand of entertainment is opening soon in downtown Fort Myers inside a new sports bar. Instead of hitting the ball up to...
WINKNEWS.com
Estero residents split over Bonita Estero Rail Trail project
Village of Estero hosted a workshop Wednesday for the Lee County Metropolitan Planning Organization to provide an update on the Bonita Estero Rail Trail project. The project could transform a 12-mile portion of the Seminole Gulf Railway into a recreational biking trail spanning from northern Collier County to Alico Road in Lee County.
One seriously injured after hit-and-run in Fort Myers McDonald’s drive-thru
FORT MYERS, Fla. – Deputies are looking for the driver who seriously injured a person Thursday morning after a hit-and-run in the McDonald’s drive-thru on Ben Hill Griffin Parkway. Lee County deputies were called to the scene around 9:52 a.m. The person was declared a trauma alert. Count...
Two new flights take off at Southwest Florida International Airport
Two new flights out of Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW) take flight on Friday for passengers looking to go to Austin, Texas, and Wilmington, Delaware.
WINKNEWS.com
Insomnia Cookies to celebrate grand opening Saturday at University Village
Insomnia Cookies, a growing brand specializing in serving warm, late-night cookies, is opening its 10th store in Florida on Saturday at University Village, just south of Florida Gulf Coast University’s campus. At 19800 Village Drive, Suite 230-B, in south Fort Myers, Insomnia Cookies is open as late as 1...
WINKNEWS.com
Increased Fort Myers police presence around Edison Mall after shooting threat
The Fort Myers Police Department will have an increased presence in the area of the Edison Mall after it says a shooting threat came through a confidential tip line Thursday night. FMPD says it is investigating the call, but the investigation will allow the Edison Mall to operate normally on...
WINKNEWS.com
Bicyclist killed by pickup truck on Country Club Boulevard in Cape Coral
This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-02:3b10b0ffb1f9a24fd2e6d0af Player Element ID: 6319618914112. On Tuesday afternoon, a 71-year-old bicyclist was killed after a closed sidewalk forced him into the path of a pickup truck on Country Club...
More Explores: Bell Tower Shops in Fort Myers
The Bell Tower Shops in Fort Myers have a little something for everyone!. For several displaced businesses on Sanibel Island, the Bell Tower Shops have become a new home. MacIntosh Books + Paper, Bubbly Latitude, Congress Jewelers, Adventures in Paradise and Synergy have all set up shop at Bell Tower!
WINKNEWS.com
ArtFest returns to downtown Fort Myers
This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-04:b9ba86ebfd73943677bd6866 Player Element ID: 6319739000112. Live performances, some of the best food in Florida, and fun the entire family can enjoy are all happening this weekend. ArtFest Fort Myers...
Tiny homes built to withstand hurricanes coming to Lee County
LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — Tiny homes are coming to Lehigh Acres. It won’t be a long wait since they only take a couple of months to build. Brian Sodre, a licensed general contractor, started Miniopolis LLC for tiny homes. “For these two homes that we’re building, they’re actually...
WINKNEWS.com
Beach Baptist Church continues to help Fort Myers Beach community
This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-03:3a1d4818d971a07932db41a3 Player Element ID: 6319690394112. A beacon of faith and a landmark for volunteerism. The Beach Baptist Church on Fort Myers Beach is still giving out supplies and hot...
WINKNEWS.com
Junkanoo and Fresh Catch Bistro get new location on Fort Myers Beach
This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-01-31:d499639329421f3e724c831e Player Element ID: 6319507574112. The beachfront on Fort Myers Beach will be seeing another change. The owners of Fresh Catch Bistro and Junkanoo say that after more than...
WINKNEWS.com
Lee County asks residents to conserve water during dry season
This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-04:b629e7f3ca3730363ec6dc85 Player Element ID: 6319742433112. Lee County asks residents to conserve water as Southwest Florida moves into the dry season. There are several factors leading to this — low...
WINKNEWS.com
Rob Hernandez, City Manager of Cape Coral, does not get contract renewal
The City of Cape Coral voted not to renew the city manager, Rob Hernandez, contract Wednesday afternoon. According to the City of Cape Coral, the council decided not to renew his three-year contract, which would have ended on Aug. 12. The council had to make a decision by Feb. 12,...
EXCLUSIVE: Big changes coming to downtown Fort Myers with Bruno’s Of Brooklyn
DOWNTOWN FORT MYERS, Fla. — Bruno’s of Brooklyn is moving to a different location!. The owners visited the ABC7 studio and talked about how they plan to restore a building and make it their new restaurant. Genevieve Bruno, owner of Bruno’s of Brooklyn, hopes that the new location...
WINKNEWS.com
Four-day Naples Automotive Experience kicks off with a lineup of exotic cars
This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-03:55b66fc5225193b09d164fd5 Player Element ID: 6319699987112. Maseratis, Buggatis, and Lamborghinis were all gathered for a good cause in Naples on Thursday. “This is the kickoff party to our four-day Naples...
WINKNEWS.com
Man accused of 2021 4-vehicle DUI crash on Pine Ridge Rd in Collier County
A man was arrested Tuesday after an investigation that deputies say identified him as responsible for a 2021 DUI crash on Pine Ridge Road that hospitalized him and two other people in Collier County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a four-vehicle crash was reported on Pine Ridge Road just...
Comments / 1