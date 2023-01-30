ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Defence secretary ‘not shy’ over taking action on armed forces housing standards

By Elizabeth Arnold
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Wr2qj_0kWM3Las00

Defence secretary Ben Wallace has said he is “not shy” over taking action on armed forces housing standards, warning the Ministry of Defence (MoD) will keep contracts “under review”.

Cabinet minister Mr Wallace said he was “most concerned about mould and dampness” when questioned by Labour MPs over the state of accommodation for serving personnel.

He told the Commons: “We are going to do more about it, we will hold them to account, we will take financial action against them, or whatever, if we have to and I’m not shy about doing it.”

There is still work to be done on it, I’m most concerned about mould and dampness... in areas around heating we have seen some success

Ben Wallace

His comments came as Labour’s Dan Jarvis (Barnsley Central) asked the Government whether the procurement process is “fit for purpose”.

Speaking at defence questions, Mr Jarvis said: “There have been more cases of poor repair and poor service, so can the secretary of state say specifically – with regard to defence accommodation – is the procurement process fit for purpose and does he have confidence in the current providers?”

Mr Wallace replied: “This weekend I looked at the different options about whether we can find either compensation or recompense from the providers in the first place, and I get a weekly update on each individual case, how many cases are in the queues.

“In some areas they have made progress, in some areas their progress is comparable or better than the private sector. There is still work to be done on it, I’m most concerned about mould and dampness… in areas around heating we have seen some success.

“But we do expect a better service … the minister for defence procurement is regularly meeting with them, but it is also important to note that we will keep even their contracts under review and, if we don’t get a better standard, then there are other steps I will take.”

The MoD last year paid £144 million to private contractors to maintain these service families' accommodation, yet many of these homes are still awaiting repairs

Luke Pollard

Shadow armed forces minister Luke Pollard warned defence procurement “is failing” as “many of these homes are still awaiting repairs”.

He said: “The Government’s failure on defence procurement isn’t limited just to weapons and ammunition, you only need to speak to those people in defence housing with leaky roofs, black mould and broken boilers, to realise that defence procurement is failing the people who serve our military and their families.

“The MoD last year paid £144 million to private contractors to maintain these service families’ accommodation, yet many of these homes are still awaiting repairs, not getting the service that they deserve… So as one of his ministers has admitted these contracts do not represent value for taxpayers’ money, why did the MoD sign these contracts in the first place and when will he be able tell all our troops that they have home fit for heroes?”

Mr Wallace replied: “We always want our homes to be fit for men and women of our armed forces and I distinctly remember my time in Germany and indeed in the UK living under a standard of home when it was done in-house and I can assure you there were issues then, if not in some cases worse.”

He added: “What we have been monitoring however is making sure we get these reports answered… We are going to do more about it, we will hold them to account, we will take financial action against them, or whatever, if we have to and I’m not shy about doing it.

“We will try and seek compensation for those people suffering and improve what’s happening, but we are also seeing in some areas that waits over five days are getting better.”

Comments / 0

Related
TheConversationAU

Why has the West given billions in military aid to Ukraine, but virtually ignored Myanmar?

Two years after Myanmar’s coup on February 1 2021, the country’s large and growing resistance forces receive almost no attention outside the country. The democratic opposition, fronted by the National Unity Government (NUG), but comprising many different groups, armies, militias and individuals, has also struggled to gain awareness, even for its substantial battlefield successes. And perhaps most notably, the opposition’s pleas for weapons from the West to fight against an increasingly brutal crackdown by the military junta have gone unheeded. The difference with the West’s response to Ukraine’s war against Russia could not be more stark. While the two conflicts are not...
TheDailyBeast

Ukraine Predicts Attacks on Major Russian Cities

Ukrainian authorities say Russia’s biggest cities are bound to suffer attacks as a result of the Kremlin’s war against Ukraine. “Internal escalation of the war in Russia is inevitable,” said Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to the Ukrainian president. “Cities that are pampered, lazy, that thought they lived in a different reality, such as Moscow, St. Petersburg, and Yekaterinburg, will be subject to strikes,” he said, stressing that Ukraine itself has no plans to carry out such attacks. But the “logic of war” means that all of Russia will be dragged into what the Kremlin started, he said. “Various blows will be dealt to various targets. Why, by whom, and what for? That’s another question,” he said. His comments came as authorities in Moscow were spotted installing air defense systems on the rooftops of some buildings, a move interpreted by some as paranoia over possible drone strikes, and by others as nothing more than a domestic propaganda ploy.Read it at The Moscow Times
Vice

Russia's New Hypersonic Superweapon Against the West Is Actually Pathetic

Russia has deployed its frigate Admiral Gorshkov to tour the world’s oceans equipped with Zircon hypersonic missiles. Russia claims the Zircon is so fast it can avoid Western missile defense systems, but the weapons are unproven. In 2019, Admiral Gorshkov circled the globe and visited ports in Asia, Africa,...
The Independent

Mike Pompeo says world has ‘no idea’ how close India and Pakistan came to nuclear war

India and Pakistan came to the brink of nuclear war in 2019 and US intervention prevented the situation from escalating, according to the country’s former secretary of state Mike Pompeo.In his memoir Never Give an Inch, published on Tuesday, the Donald Trump administration official said “no other nation” could have prevented a “horrible outcome” on the night when a series of military incursions led to a surge in tensions between the nuclear-armed neighbours.“I do not think the world properly knows just how close the India-Pakistan rivalry came to spilling over into a nuclear conflagration in February 2019,” he wrote.Mr...
The Independent

‘How stupid can you be?’ Harry accused of putting family in danger after claiming 25 kills in Afghanistan

Prince Harry has been accused of putting his family’s safety at risk after saying he killed 25 Taliban fighters in Afghanistan in his autobiography. Critics said the Duke of Sussex had turned himself into an even higher terrorist target with the details of his involvement in the conflict. Twitter users in Afghanistan and Pakistan have branded Harry a “murderer” and a “crusader” after extracts from the book ‘Spare’ were leaked ahead of the planned release next week. In the memoir, Harry says he killed more than two dozen people when he was an Apache helicopter pilot during his second...
TheDailyBeast

Putin’s Henchmen Threaten ‘Tens of Thousands’ of Dead U.S. Troops

Patriarch Kirill, the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, delivered a sermon marking Orthodox Epiphany in Moscow this week. He spoke to those who wish “to defeat Russia,” using the occasion to deliver a threat to the West: “We pray that the Lord admonish those madmen and help them to understand that any desire to destroy Russia will mean the end of the world.”Russia’s top propagandists, from former President of Russia Dmitry Medvedev to state TV host Vladimir Solovyov, have been spreading the same not-so subtle nuclear threat far and wide—and yet, Putin’s mouthpieces are now worried that the “boy...
checkyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Did A Turkish Convoy Encircle Thousands Of Russian Troops In Bakhmut?

A video shared on Facebook claims a Turkish convoy encircled thousands of Russian troops in Bakhmut, Ukraine. There is no evidence that a Turkish convoy encircled thousands of Russian troops. Turkey has provided Ukraine with military equipment, but has not sent troops to the country. Fact Check:. Turkish President Recep...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
334K+
Post
540M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy