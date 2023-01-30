ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

New York Post

Dating expert says women with male friends aren’t relationship material

Call them the rules of unattraction. Personal trainer and dating guru David de las Morenas, better known as @howtobeast on social media, has shared three “low-key” red flags in female behavior — and according to him, women better not be friends with any guys. “Aside from some very rare scenarios, when a guy and a girl are talking, it is not platonic,” de las Morenas claims in the video, which has attracted 506,000 views since it was uploaded this week. “And even if she’s not interested in him, he’s probably interested in her — and then she likes having that validation.” De las...
Tara Blair Ball

Navigating Narcissism: Understanding and Avoiding Narcissistic Relationships

“I think she’s a narcissist," my client said. “What makes you think that?” I asked. “I just looked up all of the signs, and she has all of them.”. My client’s story was a story too many of us have: a stirring passionate love affair, feeling like you’d found “the one,” moving from casual dating to living together or married in the same amount of time it takes most southern towns to change their weather.
psychologytoday.com

Why Are So Many Men So Passive in Their Relationships?

A common complaint from partners is that the other is passive, doesn't initiate, and needs to step up to handle responsibilities. Drivers may include seeing the relationship in terms of traditional roles, avoiding conflict, having ADHD, and feeling criticized or neglected. Changing these patterns means addressing their underlying problems, crafting...
msn.com

7 Body Language Signs That Mean Someone Is Attracted to You, According to Therapists

Slide 1 of 8: Putting yourself out there is not easy. When we admit our feelings toward another person, we open ourselves up to the possibility of rejection—and there are few more dreaded experiences. That's why instead of being direct, we often take a less straightforward approach when we're into someone, even if we don't realize we're doing it. According to therapists and other relationship experts, body language can easily give you away when you're talking to a person that you're interested in. Read on to find out the seven most common signs that indicate attraction.READ THIS NEXT: Wearing This One Thing Makes You Instantly More Attractive, New Study Says.Read the original article on Best Life.
Salon

The 8 traits that can help you identify a narcissist, according to experts

Like "psycho" and "sociopath," the term "narcissist" gets thrown around a lot, typically as a casual, insulting diagnosis. Despite this, the term has a clear clear clinical definition. Celebrities ranging from former president Donald Trump to pop star Kanye West have been described as narcissists, both in media and by their friends and family. Mass public reactions to events like the war in Ukraine have been characterized as narcissistic; individuals who are attracted to other narcissists, such as cult leaders, have been categorized as having "narcissism by proxy."
msn.com

Divorcing A Narcissist Starts With Changing You, Not Them

Divorce is never easy. Even when you decide to part ways "amicably," you still feel like you somehow dropped the ball or failed. And no matter how much you talk beforehand and how in agreement you think you are, something will always come up along the way. That's especially true when you're divorcing a narcissist because, in short, narcissists don't like to lose.
boldsky.com

Large Age Gap In Relationship? Things To Remember To Bridge The Gap

Even though people accept and understand today that love can present itself in many forms or ways, still when it comes to romantic relationships with large age gaps, social disapproval follows immediately and often raises eyebrows. Age preferences for partners can stem from numerous reasons such as the availability of...
psychologytoday.com

Why Narcissists Make Truthful Reconciliation Impossible

An expectation of special treatment and a deficit in empathy can cause narcissists to seem entitled to forgiveness, even while still harming you. For many narcissists, conflict resolution and communication are often games to win, and humility and self-reflexivity are seen as liabilities. A narcissist's terms of forgiveness often rush...
Dorothy Writes

Understanding How Narcissists Think

Narcissists are people who have an inflated sense of self-importance and a strong need for admiration. They are often preoccupied with success, power, and their own appearance. Narcissists also tend to have a sense of entitlement and can be very demanding. While it is normal to have some narcissistic traits, people with Narcissistic Personality Disorder (NPD) take these traits to an extreme. NPD is a mental disorder that is diagnosed when someone has a pattern of thinking and behaving that shows an excessive need for admiration and a lack of empathy for others. If you are in a relationship with a narcissist, you may have noticed that they are always trying to be the center of attention. They may brag about their accomplishments or their appearance, and they may expect others to praise them. They may also be quick to anger or criticize others.
Chris Freyler

When a Narcissist Stops Talking to You Here is The Reason

There are many reasons people may stop talking to someone. The reasons could vary from lack of respect to a basic lack of similar interest. There are a variety of reasons. For me to cut someone completely out of my life, they have to do something pretty serious. Other than your local troll on other writing platforms, pushing me to that point is challenging.

