Browns to send 4th player to 2023 Pro Bowl
BEREA, Ohio (WJW) — Cleveland Browns guard Wyatt Teller is the fourth team member to be headed to the 2023 Pro Bowl in Las Vegas next month.
It's Teller's second consecutive selection for the Pro Bowl. He replaced Kansas City Chiefs guard Joe Thuney, who is unable to participate, according to a news release.
Teller started 15 games at right guard this season and racked up 2,490 rushing yards, the third-highest total in team history and the most since 1963. The team in 2021 extended his contract for another four years and $56.8 million.
Also representing the Browns in the Feb. 5 game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas are defensive end Myles Garrett, guard Joel Bitonio and running back Nick Chubb.
The Pro Bowl Games is a new NFL format, featuring skills competitions and a non-contact flag football game.
