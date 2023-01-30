ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Browns to send 4th player to 2023 Pro Bowl

By Justin Dennis
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 4 days ago

BEREA, Ohio (WJW) — Cleveland Browns guard Wyatt Teller is the fourth team member to be headed to the 2023 Pro Bowl in Las Vegas next month.

It’s Teller’s second consecutive selection for the Pro Bowl. He replaced Kansas City Chiefs guard Joe Thuney, who is unable to participate, according to a news release.

Teller started 15 games at right guard this season and racked up 2,490 rushing yards, the third-highest total in team history and the most since 1963. The team in 2021 extended his contract for another four years and $56.8 million.

    HOUSTON, TEXAS – DECEMBER 04: Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the third quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
    Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett warms up before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Cleveland, Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. (AP Photo/David Richard)
    CLEVELAND, OHIO – OCTOBER 21: Guard Joel Bitonio #75 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after the Browns defeated the Denver Broncos at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 21, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
    Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) during the sixth day of training camp on August 3, 2021. (Photo courtesy: Cleveland Browns)

Also representing the Browns in the Feb. 5 game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas are defensive end Myles Garrett, guard Joel Bitonio and running back Nick Chubb.

The Pro Bowl Games is a new NFL format, featuring skills competitions and a non-contact flag football game.

