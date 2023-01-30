Read full article on original website
Related
nbcpalmsprings.com
COVID Hospitalizations Drop for Fourth Straight Week
(CNS) – The overall number of patients hospitalized with a coronavirus infection in Riverside County fell 11% this week, the fourth straight week of a documented double-digit percentage drop, according to the Riverside University Health System. A week-to-week comparison of data showed COVID-19 hospitalizations countywide totaled 113, compared to...
nbcpalmsprings.com
UPDATED: Pedestrian Killed on Pomona Freeway
JURUPA VALLEY (CNS) – One person was killed and another injured in Jurupa Valley Friday when they attempted to cross the Pomona (60) Freeway but were struck by a pickup during an insurance information exchange following an accident. The fatality occurred about 1:30 a.m. Friday on the westbound 60,...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Details On Hours-Long Standoff North of Palm Springs
NEWEST INFORMATION FROM RIVERSIDE COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT:. During a domestic violence altercation in the 19000 block of King Road, the suspect fired a shotgun into the air. When the female attempted to leave the residence, the suspect refused to allow the two children to go from the location with her. The Riverside Sheriff’s Special Enforcement Bureau responded to assist with the search for the juveniles. After a lengthy standoff, the two children were safely recovered, and the male suspect ultimately surrendered peacefully. The suspect was later booked into jail for domestic violence, discharge of a firearm in a negligent manner, and other related charges.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Fire Strikes Jurupa Valley House; One Person Hospitalized
JURUPA VALLEY (CNS) – One person was taken to a hospital with minor injuries suffered Wednesday evening in a house fire in Jurupa Valley. The fire in the 5200 block of Odell Street, near Mission Boulevard, was reported at 8:22 p.m., according to the Riverside County Fire Department. The...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Rain Moves into Riverside County at Beginning of The Week
RIVERSIDE (CNS) – Showers and patchy fog are rolling through Riverside County Monday, with gusty winds and snow in the mountains expected throughout the day. Rain and strong winds are in the forecast for the beginning of the week for Riverside County, according to a National Weather Service. Between...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Man Charged For Allegedly Hitting Woman With Vehicle in Palm Springs
INDIO (CNS) – Felony charges were filed Friday against a 59-year-old man for allegedly driving under the influence and hitting a 57-year-old woman in Palm Springs. Mark Gerald Blanchette of Palm Springs was charged with one felony count each of driving under the influence of alcohol causing bodily injury and of driving under the influence of alcohol of .08% or more causing bodily injury, according to court records.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Shooting Investigation Outside of the Palm Desert Mall
Riverside County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating a shooting outside of the Palm Desert Mall, Thursday afternoon. According to Sergeant Deirdre Vickers, deputies were dispatched to the 72000 block of highway 111 regarding a shooting at 2:02 p.m. The investigation revealed there was an exchange of gunfire between two vehicles...
nbcpalmsprings.com
More Details On Shooting Outside The Shops at Palm Desert
A community breathing a sigh of relief Thursday night after tense moments at The Shops at Palm Desert. Riverside County Sheriff’s Department said around 2 o’clock in the afternoon, deputies were dispatched on reports of a shooting. After further investigation, they say there was an exchange of gunfire...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Blaze Erupts on North Side of Mt. Rubidoux
RIVERSIDE (CNS) – A brush fire erupted Thursday at the bottom of Mt. Rubidoux in Riverside, scorching less than a quarter-acre before crews got it under control. The non-injury blaze was reported about 3:20 p.m. near the Carlson Dog Park at Scott Lane and Mission Inn Avenue, on the north side of the recreational site, according to the Riverside Fire Department.
nbcpalmsprings.com
UPDATED: Prosecution Delivers Closing Statements in Palm Springs Quadruple Homicide
INDIO (CNS) – Closing statements are expected Thursday from the defense in the retrial of a Cathedral City man accused of gunning down four people in Palm Springs. Jose Vladimir Larin-Garcia, 23, is being tried on four counts of first- degree murder for the Feb. 3, 2019, deaths of Jacob Montgomery, 19; Juan Duarte Raya, 18; Yuliana Garcia, 17; and Carlos Campos Rivera, 25. The charges include a special-circumstance allegation of multiple murders and sentence- enhancing gun and great bodily injury allegations.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Pedestrian Struck, Killed on I-10 in Banning Identified
BANNING (CNS) – A pedestrian who was fatally struck as she walked along Interstate 10 in Banning was identified Tuesday as a 28-year-old resident of the city. Alyssa Phelps was fatally injured about 6:20 p.m. Monday on eastbound I-10, less than a mile east of Hargrave Street, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Warnings Issued Across California Amid 'Coldest Temperatures In Years'
Here's when and where frigid temps can be expected.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Man Killed in Fiery Crash near Downtown Riverside
RIVERSIDE (CNS) – A motorist was killed Wednesday in Riverside when his car plowed into a retaining wall and caught fire. The fatality occurred at about 12:10 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of 14th Street and Miramonte Place, just south of Mt. Rubidoux, according to the Riverside Police Department.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Pedestrian Struck, Killed on Highway 74 in Homeland
HOMELAND (CNS) – A 48-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed when he attempted to dash across Highway 74 in Homeland, authorities said Thursday. The fatality occurred about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday on the eastbound side of the highway, just west of Steinhoff Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol. Officer...
signalscv.com
Wind advisory and cold weather alert issued for SCV
A wind advisory placed upon the Santa Clarita Valley projected gusts of up to 25 mph on Monday night — further exacerbating a cold weather alert issued the same day. Temperatures within the valley were already forecasted by the National Weather Service to drop to a low of 36 degrees Fahrenheit overnight — prompting a cold weather alert issued by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, expecting the cold temperatures to last into Thursday. The wind chill value was expected to be as low as 25 degrees.
North County skydiver plummets to ground after parachute fails
A skydiver from GoJump Oceanside plummeted to the ground on Friday after his parachute failed to completely open, said the Oceanside Fire Department.
28-year-old Desert Hot Springs resident dies in car crash
28-year-old Lizbeth Suarez of Desert Hot Springs died in a car crash Saturday night. The crash happened around 10:15 p.m. Saturday night. Suarez's vehicle crashed into a power pole off Varner Road near Date Palm Drive. Police said they believe speed may have been a factor in the crash. No one else was in the vehicle The post 28-year-old Desert Hot Springs resident dies in car crash appeared first on KESQ.
Another Winter Storm Brings Chilly Temperatures And More Rain. Snow Is Possible At Lower Elevations
The National Weather Service reports "there is some concern about accumulating snow across the Antelope Valley foothills and maybe a dusting on the AV valley floor."
mynewsla.com
2 People Killed in Shooting at Party in Pomona House
Two people were killed in a shooting at a house in Pomona, authorities said Sunday. Los Angeles County firefighters and paramedics were called at 10:30 p.m. Saturday to the 1700 block of South Reservoir Street, Dispatch Supervisor Martin Rangel told City News Service. The original call was for three patients but there were no ambulance transports.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Felon Accused of Shooting Man During Confrontation in Highgrove Due in Court
RIVERSIDE (CNS) – A convicted felon accused of gunning down a 52-year- old man during a confrontation in Highgrove is slated to be arraigned Friday on murder and other charges. Arnulfo Prado Jr., 34, of Riverside was arrested in December following a Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation into the...
