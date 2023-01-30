Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
One Killed, Another Injured on 60 Freeway in Jurupa Valley
One person was killed and another injured in Jurupa Valley Friday when they attempted to cross the Pomona (60) Freeway but were struck by a pickup during an insurance information exchange following an accident. The fatality occurred about 1:30 a.m. Friday on the westbound 60, just east of Valley Way,...
Pedestrian Killed on Highway 74 in Homeland Identified
A 48-year-old pedestrian who was fatally struck when he attempted to dash across Highway 74 in Homeland was identified Friday. Benton Christian of Homeland was fatally injured about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday on the eastbound side of the highway, just west of Steinhoff Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol. Officer...
Woman Standing Near Disabled SUV Hit and Killed by Vehicle in Lancaster Area
A Riverside woman was killed when a vehicle hit her as she stood near her disabled SUV in the Lancaster area, authorities said Wednesday. The 68-year-old woman was fatally injured about 7:45 p.m. Tuesday at Avenue J and 200th Street East, the California Highway Patrol reported. Authorities withheld her name, pending notification of her relatives.
County Authorities Identify Man Killed Walking on Freeway
A pedestrian who was struck and killed by a car while walking near the interchange from the westbound Glenn Anderson (105) Freeway and the Harbor (110) Freeway was identified Thursday. The collision was reported at 11:41 p.m. Monday and California Highway Patrol officers responded to the freeway interchange near the...
Person Wounded in Riverside Shooting
A person in a car that struck a tree in Riverside Friday had been shot, police said. Riverside Police Department officers and Riverside Fire Department firefighters responded just before 4 p.m. to the 600 block of East La Cadena Drive, near Interstate 215, for a reported single-vehicle traffic crash into a tree, police said.
Person Killed in Traffic Crash in Irwindale
A person was killed in a traffic crash in Irwindale, police said Wednesday. The crash was reported some time before 4:30 a.m. on Live Oak Avenue near the San Gabriel River (605) Freeway, according to the Irwindale Police Department. Live Oak Avenue was closed between the 605 Freeway and Arrow...
Man Killed in Fiery Crash near Downtown Riverside
A motorist was killed Wednesday in Riverside when his car plowed into a retaining wall and caught fire. The fatality occurred at about 12:10 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of 14th Street and Miramonte Place, just south of Mt. Rubidoux, according to the Riverside Police Department. Sgt. Ryan Taack said...
Fire Damages Commercial Building in Lynwood
A fire damaged a commercial building Friday in Lynwood, but no one was hurt. The fire was reported in the 2800 block of Los Flores Boulevard shortly before 11 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. The one-story building partially collapsed, and the firefighters went into a defensive...
Woman Struck, Killed by Van Identified
A 68-year-old woman who died after she was struck by a white van while standing outside her car in the Antelope Valley was identified Thursday. The Los Angeles County Coroner’s office identified the victim as Elsa Guzman of Riverside. Guzman was standing outside of her disabled 2004 Toyota on...
Fire Damages House in Beverly Hills
A fire damaged a house in Beverly Hills Friday, but no one was hurt, authorities said. Firefighters were sent to the 1000 block of Elden Way about 4:30 a.m., according to the Beverly Hills Police Department. No injuries were reported, police said. Fire authorities described the 5,000-square-foot home as being...
Families Mourn Innocent Bystanders Killed in Crash at End of Police Chase
Two families were in mourning Wednesday following a devastating crash in Panorama City at the end of a police pursuit that left two fathers dead — innocent bystanders whose car was violently struck by the driver of an allegedly stolen pickup. Relatives and friends identified the pair who were...
Man Charged with Fatal Attack on Bicyclist in Dana Point
A 39-year-old Long Beach man was charged Friday with murder in the killing of a bicyclist in Dana Point. Vanroy Evan Smith also faces a sentencing enhancement for the personal use of a deadly weapon. Smith is accused of killing Dr. Michael John Mammone, 58, about 3 p.m. Wednesday at...
Person Stabbed During Domestic Altercation in Elsinore
A person was stabbed Wednesday during a family dispute at an apartment in Lake Elsinore, but the circumstances were unclear. The assault happened around noon in the 2000 block of East Lakeshore Drive, near Elm Street, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Sgt. Deirdre Vickers told City News...
Motorist Booked on Suspicion of Murder in Death of Bicyclist in Dana Point
A Long Beach man has been booked on suspicion of murder for allegedly hitting a bicyclist — an Orange County doctor — with his car on Pacific Coast Highway in Dana Point and then stabbing the man, who later died at a hospital. The attack occurred for unknown...
Fire Strikes Jurupa Valley House; One Person Hospitalized
One person was taken to a hospital with minor injuries suffered Wednesday evening in a house fire in Jurupa Valley. The fire in the 5200 block of Odell Street, near Mission Boulevard, was reported at 8:22 p.m., according to the Riverside County Fire Department. The American Red Cross has been...
Family Settles Suit Against Church Over Man’s Fatal Parking Lot Fall
The family of a disabled man who died after tripping over a concrete wheel stop in the parking lot of a church near Koreatown in 2018 has settled their lawsuit against the house of worship, attorneys told a judge Friday. The resolution of the case brought against the Oriental Mission...
Shooting Suspect Barricaded in Building in South L.A.
Police surrounded a South Los Angeles residence Friday in search of a possible shooting suspect believed to be inside, but later determined the person was not at the location. Officers were sent to 56th Street and Budlong Avenue about 9:15 a.m. on a report that a person had been shot and wounded, and they learned that the suspect may be inside a residence nearby, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.
Felon Suspected of Killing Woman in Indio in 2016 to Stand Trial
A convicted felon suspected of fatally shooting a woman in Indio in 2016 must stand trial for murder, a judge ruled Friday. Marcos Cruz Gaeta, 42, additionally faces one felony count of being a convicted felon and narcotic addict in possession of a firearm and a sentence-enhancing allegation of discharging a firearm causing great bodily injury, according to court records.
Felon Accused of Shooting Man During Confrontation in Highgrove Due in Court
A convicted felon accused of gunning down a 52-year-old man during a confrontation in Highgrove is slated to be arraigned Friday on murder and other charges. Arnulfo Prado Jr., 34, of Riverside was arrested in December following a Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation into the slaying of Julio Ortega of Jurupa Valley.
LAPD: No Sign Weapons Suspect Was Planning Mass Shooting in Hollywood
A man who allegedly made threatening comments to neighbors and staff at a Hollywood residential high-rise remained jailed Friday on charges of criminal threats and possession of illegal weapons, but police said there was no immediate indication he was planning to carry out a mass shooting. Braxton Johnson, 25, was...
