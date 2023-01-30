Read full article on original website
mynewsla.com
One Killed, Another Injured on 60 Freeway in Jurupa Valley
One person was killed and another injured in Jurupa Valley Friday when they attempted to cross the Pomona (60) Freeway but were struck by a pickup during an insurance information exchange following an accident. The fatality occurred about 1:30 a.m. Friday on the westbound 60, just east of Valley Way,...
mynewsla.com
Person Wounded in Riverside Shooting
A person in a car that struck a tree in Riverside Friday had been shot, police said. Riverside Police Department officers and Riverside Fire Department firefighters responded just before 4 p.m. to the 600 block of East La Cadena Drive, near Interstate 215, for a reported single-vehicle traffic crash into a tree, police said.
mynewsla.com
County Authorities Identify Man Killed Walking on Freeway
A pedestrian who was struck and killed by a car while walking near the interchange from the westbound Glenn Anderson (105) Freeway and the Harbor (110) Freeway was identified Thursday. The collision was reported at 11:41 p.m. Monday and California Highway Patrol officers responded to the freeway interchange near the...
mynewsla.com
Man Charged with Fatal Attack on Bicyclist in Dana Point
A 39-year-old Long Beach man was charged Friday with murder in the killing of a bicyclist in Dana Point. Vanroy Evan Smith also faces a sentencing enhancement for the personal use of a deadly weapon. Smith is accused of killing Dr. Michael John Mammone, 58, about 3 p.m. Wednesday at...
mynewsla.com
LAPD: No Sign Weapons Suspect Was Planning Mass Shooting in Hollywood
A man who allegedly made threatening comments to neighbors and staff at a Hollywood residential high-rise remained jailed Friday on charges of criminal threats and possession of illegal weapons, but police said there was no immediate indication he was planning to carry out a mass shooting. Braxton Johnson, 25, was...
mynewsla.com
Shooting Suspect Barricaded in Building in South L.A.
Police surrounded a South Los Angeles residence Friday in search of a possible shooting suspect believed to be inside, but later determined the person was not at the location. Officers were sent to 56th Street and Budlong Avenue about 9:15 a.m. on a report that a person had been shot and wounded, and they learned that the suspect may be inside a residence nearby, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.
mynewsla.com
Woman Standing Near Disabled SUV Hit and Killed by Vehicle in Lancaster Area
A Riverside woman was killed when a vehicle hit her as she stood near her disabled SUV in the Lancaster area, authorities said Wednesday. The 68-year-old woman was fatally injured about 7:45 p.m. Tuesday at Avenue J and 200th Street East, the California Highway Patrol reported. Authorities withheld her name, pending notification of her relatives.
mynewsla.com
Felon Accused of Shooting Man During Confrontation in Highgrove Due in Court
A convicted felon accused of gunning down a 52-year-old man during a confrontation in Highgrove is slated to be arraigned Friday on murder and other charges. Arnulfo Prado Jr., 34, of Riverside was arrested in December following a Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation into the slaying of Julio Ortega of Jurupa Valley.
mynewsla.com
Woman Struck, Killed by Van Identified
A 68-year-old woman who died after she was struck by a white van while standing outside her car in the Antelope Valley was identified Thursday. The Los Angeles County Coroner’s office identified the victim as Elsa Guzman of Riverside. Guzman was standing outside of her disabled 2004 Toyota on...
mynewsla.com
Families Mourn Innocent Bystanders Killed in Crash at End of Police Chase
Two families were in mourning Wednesday following a devastating crash in Panorama City at the end of a police pursuit that left two fathers dead — innocent bystanders whose car was violently struck by the driver of an allegedly stolen pickup. Relatives and friends identified the pair who were...
mynewsla.com
Person Killed in Traffic Crash in Irwindale
A person was killed in a traffic crash in Irwindale, police said Wednesday. The crash was reported some time before 4:30 a.m. on Live Oak Avenue near the San Gabriel River (605) Freeway, according to the Irwindale Police Department. Live Oak Avenue was closed between the 605 Freeway and Arrow...
mynewsla.com
Man Killed in Fiery Crash near Downtown Riverside
A motorist was killed Wednesday in Riverside when his car plowed into a retaining wall and caught fire. The fatality occurred at about 12:10 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of 14th Street and Miramonte Place, just south of Mt. Rubidoux, according to the Riverside Police Department. Sgt. Ryan Taack said...
mynewsla.com
Motorist Booked on Suspicion of Murder in Death of Bicyclist in Dana Point
A Long Beach man has been booked on suspicion of murder for allegedly hitting a bicyclist — an Orange County doctor — with his car on Pacific Coast Highway in Dana Point and then stabbing the man, who later died at a hospital. The attack occurred for unknown...
mynewsla.com
Man Shot and Killed in Long Beach; Suspect Sought
Authorities Thursday sought the public’s help to find the person who fatally shot a man in an alley in Long Beach. Officers were sent to the 700 block of Broadway Court about 5:55 p.m. Wednesday on a report that multiple gunshots were heard in the area, according to the Long Beach Police Department.
mynewsla.com
Fire Damages Commercial Building in Lynwood
A fire damaged a commercial building Friday in Lynwood, but no one was hurt. The fire was reported in the 2800 block of Los Flores Boulevard shortly before 11 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. The one-story building partially collapsed, and the firefighters went into a defensive...
mynewsla.com
Garden Grove Officer Gets Diversion in Threats Case
A 12-year veteran of the Garden Grove Police Department was granted a request Thursday to have his case of beating and threatening two transients while on duty diverted into a program for the military. Kevin Dinh, 39, had been charged with four counts of attempted criminal threats, two counts of...
mynewsla.com
Family Settles Suit Against Church Over Man’s Fatal Parking Lot Fall
The family of a disabled man who died after tripping over a concrete wheel stop in the parking lot of a church near Koreatown in 2018 has settled their lawsuit against the house of worship, attorneys told a judge Friday. The resolution of the case brought against the Oriental Mission...
mynewsla.com
Man Faces Up to 132 Years to Life for Kidnap-Rape of Girl in Santa Ana
A 42-year-old man faces between 25 to 132 years to life in prison in April when he is scheduled to be sentenced for kidnapping and raping an 11-year-old girl in Santa Ana 24 years ago. Jose Andres Plascencia was convicted Thursday of kidnapping to commit a sex crime and five...
mynewsla.com
Person Stabbed During Domestic Altercation in Elsinore
A person was stabbed Wednesday during a family dispute at an apartment in Lake Elsinore, but the circumstances were unclear. The assault happened around noon in the 2000 block of East Lakeshore Drive, near Elm Street, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Sgt. Deirdre Vickers told City News...
mynewsla.com
City of LA Sued on Behalf of Disabled Air Force Veteran Shot by LAPD
The city of Los Angeles and two of its police officers were sued Thursday in federal court on behalf of a disabled U.S. Air Force veteran who alleges he was shot by police without cause last summer in the Leimert Park neighborhood. Jermaine Petit, a Black male who suffers from...
