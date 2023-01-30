Read full article on original website
Fruitville Road interchange among 20 on DeSantis' fast track
Road construction could be coming sooner than planned at a key Sarasota interchange with Interstate 75. As part of his “Moving Florida Forward” initiative, Gov. Ron DeSantis this week announced a proposed $7 billion investment in 20 interstate and highway projects across the state over the next four years. The list includes reconfiguring the interchange at I-75 and Fruitville Road from a partial cloverleaf to a diverging diamond, similar to the junction at University Parkway and I-75.
New road projects coming to Suncoast
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As Gov. Ron DeSantis announced his “Framework for Freedom” budget with money going to transportation and infrastructure, the Suncoast is looking forward to more road projects coming soon. On Jan. 30 Governor DeSantis announced Moving Florida Forward, a bold and historic infrastructure initiative. This...
Road closure for Memphis Road in Manatee County starting Feb. 13
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Public Woks has announced an upcoming road closure in Ellenton and Palmetto. The word work will start Feb. 13 and run through Feb. 16. There will be an upcoming road closure required at Memphis Rd (17th St E) in Ellenton/Palmetto and 28th Ave E.
Help to Home tackling affordable housing issues in Manatee County
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Former Manatee County Commissioner Carol Whitmore has a new purpose, working with Help to Home, tackling the affordable housing crisis in Manatee County. Amy Whidden and her three kids ages 10, 8 and 6 have been able to live in their temporary home now for the last five months.
Quest to privatize Lakewood Ranch CDD roads hits road block
District Authority had a desire to make its gated public roads private, an attorney for the governing body said significant obstacles remain. The IDA had hoped once the bonds used to finance the roads had been fully paid, it might make privatization an easier process. IDA Attorney Andy Cohen said during a Jan. 17 meeting that this was not the case.
First Alert Traffic: Bicyclist hurt in crash near Fruitville/Tuttle
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Traffic is backed up near the intersection Frutiville and Tuttle in Sarasota following a serious crash. Police are on the scene of a crash involving a vehicle and bicyclist crash. Officials confirm there are serious injuries. The crash is just north of the intersection of Fruitville Road and Tuttle.
First Alert Traffic: Lanes cleared after crash on I-75 in Sarasota
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - All lanes have been clear after crews responded to a crash on I-75 northbound in Sarasota. The crash happened near milemarker 205.6 near Clark Road. Crews helped to divert traffic in the area. The cause of the crash is still unknown.
Residents attend FDOT meeting regarding new proposed Cortez Bridge
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Residents getting a firsthand look at the proposed new Cortez Bridge. FDOT holding a meeting at Kirkwood Presbyterian Church in Bradenton on Tuesday night talking all about their plans and sharing renderings. The new bridge would be built from 123rd Street West in Cortez to Gulf...
FDOT announces lane closures for US 41/Gulfstream Roundabout
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Transportation has announced lane closures for the US 41/Gulfstream roundabout. The lane closures start on Wednesday, Feb. 1 through Friday, Feb. 3. Access will be maintained for all routes, see lane closure work details below. Nighttime/Lane Closures:. · The inside lanes on...
Many people moving to Florida set their sights on North Port
NORTH PORT, Fla. - While people continue to move to Florida, many have their sights set on North Port in Sarasota County. It has moving companies juggling more calls and moves from all over. The phones at Hank's Moving in Sarasota County continue to keep ringing. "We get anywhere from...
DeSantis hopes Moving Florida Forward plan will ease traffic in busy SWFL areas
This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-01-31:6fd296641a575aef18eb38da Player Element ID: 6319514293112. Governor Ron DeSantis plans to ease the bumper-to-bumper traffic in Southwest Florida. DeSantis focuses on easing traffic in two areas, one on Corkscrew Road...
DeSantis Orders Major Road Changes. What Does it Mean for Drivers?
Photo byPhoto 45486881 © Thomas Barrat | Dreamstime.com. More infrastructure projects are set to be completed under the administration of Governor Ron DeSantis as he orders expedited the completion of 20 major roadway projects in Florida in the next four years.
Official Ian death toll rises to 149
(News Service of Florida) -With another death added in Lee County, medical examiners have confirmed that 149 people have died from Hurricane Ian, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Friday. The department had reported 148 deaths in mid-January, including 71 in Lee County. But a news release Friday said...
Boat gets stuck under bridge in Florida
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A small boat got wedged under the 4th street Bridge Thursday. Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission officials said a boat docked in the Massalina Bayou was dragging anchor before getting stuck underneath the bridge. FWC, along with the U.S. Coast Guard was on the scene to assess the situation. Upon […]
Charlotte County storm debris drop-off locations to close
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The last day residents can bring their storm-related debris to the Charlotte County storm debris drop-off locations is Saturday, Feb 11. The following locations will be permanently close at 5 p.m. on that day. Placida West Boat Ramp, 12560 Placida Road, Placida. West Charlotte Mini-Transfer...
Bradenton powerbrokers launch new commercial real estate brokerage
Some of the most prominent names in development and real estate in Manatee County have joined forces, with the launch of a new commercial real estate brokerage under the NDC Cos. umbrella. Longtime Manatee County sales and leasing leader Ben Bakker will oversee the unit, NDC Commercial Real Estate. In...
Semi truck fire snarls morning traffic in Hernando County
A semi truck caught fire in Hernando County on Thursday, causing a headache for commuters.
Florida man with 21 outstanding warrants arrested following Naples traffic stop
NAPLES, Fla. — A Bradenton man with a violent history has been arrested after it was revealed he has 21 outstanding warrants in three Florida counties. Around 1:30 p.m. on February 2nd, Florida Highway Patrol Troopers initiated a traffic stop on a Nissan. The vehicle was pulled over on I-75 near Mile Marker 98 in Collier County.
Pasco County Festivals February 2023
Winter is festival season in Florida. The warm sunny weather is perfect for spending a day outside. Many fair and festival vendors migrate south out of the cold of the north to set up shop in Florida during February. The result is a large number of high quality fairs that crop up around this time.
Homeowner rebuilding after Ian battles HOA not allowing trailer on property
"It’s heartbreaking because I love this house," said homeowner Samantha Kellum. "I need a place to go."
