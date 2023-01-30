Road construction could be coming sooner than planned at a key Sarasota interchange with Interstate 75. As part of his “Moving Florida Forward” initiative, Gov. Ron DeSantis this week announced a proposed $7 billion investment in 20 interstate and highway projects across the state over the next four years. The list includes reconfiguring the interchange at I-75 and Fruitville Road from a partial cloverleaf to a diverging diamond, similar to the junction at University Parkway and I-75.

SARASOTA, FL ・ 23 HOURS AGO