Sarasota County, FL

Longboat Observer

Fruitville Road interchange among 20 on DeSantis' fast track

Road construction could be coming sooner than planned at a key Sarasota interchange with Interstate 75. As part of his “Moving Florida Forward” initiative, Gov. Ron DeSantis this week announced a proposed $7 billion investment in 20 interstate and highway projects across the state over the next four years. The list includes reconfiguring the interchange at I-75 and Fruitville Road from a partial cloverleaf to a diverging diamond, similar to the junction at University Parkway and I-75.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

New road projects coming to Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As Gov. Ron DeSantis announced his “Framework for Freedom” budget with money going to transportation and infrastructure, the Suncoast is looking forward to more road projects coming soon. On Jan. 30 Governor DeSantis announced Moving Florida Forward, a bold and historic infrastructure initiative. This...
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Road closure for Memphis Road in Manatee County starting Feb. 13

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Public Woks has announced an upcoming road closure in Ellenton and Palmetto. The word work will start Feb. 13 and run through Feb. 16. There will be an upcoming road closure required at Memphis Rd (17th St E) in Ellenton/Palmetto and 28th Ave E.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Help to Home tackling affordable housing issues in Manatee County

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Former Manatee County Commissioner Carol Whitmore has a new purpose, working with Help to Home, tackling the affordable housing crisis in Manatee County. Amy Whidden and her three kids ages 10, 8 and 6 have been able to live in their temporary home now for the last five months.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Longboat Observer

Quest to privatize Lakewood Ranch CDD roads hits road block

District Authority had a desire to make its gated public roads private, an attorney for the governing body said significant obstacles remain. The IDA had hoped once the bonds used to finance the roads had been fully paid, it might make privatization an easier process. IDA Attorney Andy Cohen said during a Jan. 17 meeting that this was not the case.
LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL
Mysuncoast.com

First Alert Traffic: Bicyclist hurt in crash near Fruitville/Tuttle

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Traffic is backed up near the intersection Frutiville and Tuttle in Sarasota following a serious crash. Police are on the scene of a crash involving a vehicle and bicyclist crash. Officials confirm there are serious injuries. The crash is just north of the intersection of Fruitville Road and Tuttle.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Residents attend FDOT meeting regarding new proposed Cortez Bridge

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Residents getting a firsthand look at the proposed new Cortez Bridge. FDOT holding a meeting at Kirkwood Presbyterian Church in Bradenton on Tuesday night talking all about their plans and sharing renderings. The new bridge would be built from 123rd Street West in Cortez to Gulf...
BRADENTON, FL
Mysuncoast.com

FDOT announces lane closures for US 41/Gulfstream Roundabout

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Transportation has announced lane closures for the US 41/Gulfstream roundabout. The lane closures start on Wednesday, Feb. 1 through Friday, Feb. 3. Access will be maintained for all routes, see lane closure work details below. Nighttime/Lane Closures:. · The inside lanes on...
SARASOTA, FL
fox13news.com

Many people moving to Florida set their sights on North Port

NORTH PORT, Fla. - While people continue to move to Florida, many have their sights set on North Port in Sarasota County. It has moving companies juggling more calls and moves from all over. The phones at Hank's Moving in Sarasota County continue to keep ringing. "We get anywhere from...
NORTH PORT, FL
WINKNEWS.com

DeSantis hopes Moving Florida Forward plan will ease traffic in busy SWFL areas

This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-01-31:6fd296641a575aef18eb38da Player Element ID: 6319514293112. Governor Ron DeSantis plans to ease the bumper-to-bumper traffic in Southwest Florida. DeSantis focuses on easing traffic in two areas, one on Corkscrew Road...
ESTERO, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Official Ian death toll rises to 149

(News Service of Florida) -With another death added in Lee County, medical examiners have confirmed that 149 people have died from Hurricane Ian, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Friday. The department had reported 148 deaths in mid-January, including 71 in Lee County. But a news release Friday said...
LEE COUNTY, FL
CBS 42

Boat gets stuck under bridge in Florida

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A small boat got wedged under the 4th street Bridge Thursday. Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission officials said a boat docked in the Massalina Bayou was dragging anchor before getting stuck underneath the bridge. FWC, along with the U.S. Coast Guard was on the scene to assess the situation. Upon […]
FLORIDA STATE
Mysuncoast.com

Charlotte County storm debris drop-off locations to close

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The last day residents can bring their storm-related debris to the Charlotte County storm debris drop-off locations is Saturday, Feb 11. The following locations will be permanently close at 5 p.m. on that day. Placida West Boat Ramp, 12560 Placida Road, Placida. West Charlotte Mini-Transfer...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Bradenton powerbrokers launch new commercial real estate brokerage

Some of the most prominent names in development and real estate in Manatee County have joined forces, with the launch of a new commercial real estate brokerage under the NDC Cos. umbrella. Longtime Manatee County sales and leasing leader Ben Bakker will oversee the unit, NDC Commercial Real Estate. In...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Grant Piper News

Pasco County Festivals February 2023

Winter is festival season in Florida. The warm sunny weather is perfect for spending a day outside. Many fair and festival vendors migrate south out of the cold of the north to set up shop in Florida during February. The result is a large number of high quality fairs that crop up around this time.
PASCO COUNTY, FL

