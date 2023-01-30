Want to save money on drugs? You could head to GoodRx.com. Type in the name of a medication, and the company will give you a coupon to use at a pharmacy. But there’s a little problem, one that GoodRx forgot to tell its customers about. Going back to at least 2017, GoodRx sent details about the medications you take to Facebook, Google, and other companies in the tech business, and used that data for targeted ads.

1 DAY AGO