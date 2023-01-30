Read full article on original website
Google Is Likely Testing Its Own ChatGPT-Style AI
Google is rushing to release its own artificial intelligence products in the wake of OpenAI’s ChatGPT. The search engine pioneer is working hard and fast on a “code red” effort to respond to ChatGPT with a large language chatbot and testing new ways to incorporate that AI-powered bot into search, according to a report from CNBC.
ChatGPT May Be the Fastest Growing App in History
It’s no secret that ChatGPT, the large language model-powered artificial intelligence from OpenAI, has taken the internet by storm. Everyone is talking about it, everywhere online—Gizmodo included. The AI chatbot can almost instantly generate paragraphs of human-like, fluid text in answer to basically any prompt you can come up with (just don’t rely on it to do your math homework correctly, or provide an accurate substitute for researched writing).
Intel Cuts Pay to Cut Costs
Layoffs are ravaging the tech industry due to the wildly abstract threat posed by “the economy,” but Intel is taking a different approach. Instead of laying off thousands of its workforce, the company has seemingly decided to make sweeping pay cuts from 5% to 25%. Dylan Patel first...
New ChatGPT Interface Is Allegedly Popping Up on Bing
Microsoft’s Bing is introducing ChatGPT and GPT 4.0 to its search tool in the upcoming weeks, and screenshots of the what could be the new interface have surfaced on social media. The screenshots show a search box telling the user “Ask me anything…” which then provides an automated response,...
FTC Fines GoodRx $1.5M for Sending Your Medication Data to Facebook and Google for Ads
The Federal Trade Commission took historic action against the medication discount service GoodRx Wednesday, issuing a $1.5 million fine against the company for sharing data about users’ prescriptions with Facebook, Google, and others. It’s a move that could usher in a new era of health privacy in the United States.
YouTube Contractors Ready to Strike as Return to Office Hits Post-Pandemic High
Working from home was one of the perks of the covid-19 stay-at-home orders, and most of the corporate world was able to prove that their jobs could be done fully or mostly remote. But big tech’s push to return to work is not coming without resistance, as Axios is reporting this morning that contractors at YouTube are prepared to strike over being forced to return to the office.
Google Fi Was Hacked, and Google Says There's Nothing You Can Do
Earlier this week, Google announced that user accounts for its cell network service, Google Fi, had been compromised. The breach appears to have been the result of the hack on Google’s service provider, T-Mobile, which suffered a massive breach earlier this month that impacted some 37 million customers. Google...
Eufy Finally Admits Its 'Local' Cameras Were Sending Unencrypted Streams, Claims It Will Do Better
In a wave of blistering scrutiny, researchers and journalists have both accused security camera makers at Eufy of lying to users that their video streams were end-to-end encrypted, even though users were easily able to access the streams using simple browser tools and a desktop media player. After over two...
Researchers Prove AI Art Generators Can Simply Copy Existing Images
One of the main defenses used by those who are bullish on AI art generators is that although the models are trained on existing images, everything they create is new. AI evangelists often compare these systems to real life artists. Creative people are inspired by all those who came before them, so why can’t AI be similarly evocative of previous work?
Amazon's Drone Delivery Made Less Than 10 Home Deliveries in a Month
Amazon’s drone delivery service was all talk and no action for nearly a decade, until this past December, when customers were finally able to purchase their favorite products and have them shipped via Amazon Prime Air. However, sources close to the project told The Information this week that Amazon’s drones have only delivered packages to fewer than 10 houses in two towns by mid-January.
AI Algorithm Raises Concerns for Child Protective Services
An artificial intelligence tool used by a child protective services agency in Pittsburgh is under scrutiny for its alleged racial discrimination against families. The Associated Press first reported on the concerns following an investigation revealing transparency issues and potential bias caused by the AI algorithms used in the child welfare system.
How to Make Zoom Better Using Its Best Apps
We’re all now a lot more familiar with Zoom than we were, say, before a certain global pandemic forced large numbers of us to work from home and keep in touch with friends, family and colleagues over video chat. In fact, Zoom is now so big that there are all kinds of add-ons and extra extensions you can add on top of it—whether you’re looking to entertain the kids or keep your work meetings on schedule.
This Robot Uses Tape Measures Like Spider-Man Uses Webs
It’s scientifically impossible to use a tape measure to just measure something. It’s the workshop tool of 1,000 other useless uses, including lightsabers, or seeing how far it can extend before the tape collapses. Researchers at Stanford University have found yet another use for the tape measure: as a way for robots to navigate rough terrain by taking advantage of the terrain itself.
Judge Rebukes FTC and Greenlights Meta's $400 Million Within Acquisition
A federal judge in California has rejected the Federal Trade Commission’s attempt to block Meta from acquiring virtual reality startup Within for an estimated $400 million. The decision, which all but greenlights one of Meta’s largest acquisitions in years, marks a major victory for the company and a stinging defeat for the tech critical Biden-era FTC.
An FTC Power Grab Could Save Your Medical Secrets
Want to save money on drugs? You could head to GoodRx.com. Type in the name of a medication, and the company will give you a coupon to use at a pharmacy. But there’s a little problem, one that GoodRx forgot to tell its customers about. Going back to at least 2017, GoodRx sent details about the medications you take to Facebook, Google, and other companies in the tech business, and used that data for targeted ads.
OpenAI Launches a Premium Version of ChatGPT for $20 a Month
OpenAI has announced the launch of a paid version of ChatGPT that, for $20 a month, will allow you to...uh, keep using ChatGPT, I guess. In a blog post published Wednesday, the research organization announced the release of “ChatGPT Plus,” a pilot subscription plan for its uncanny little toy. What do you get for your monthly subscription fee? Well, to be honest, not a whole helluva lot—at least, not yet.
Elon Musk Sets Account to Private in Latest Twitter Experiment
Twitter CEO Elon Musk announced he was making his Twitter account private early on Wednesday to determine the level of engagement his tweets received. Musk made the decision after Ian Miles Cheong, a right-wing commentator and regular rabble rouser tweeted that he had set his account to private on Tuesday and found that he received more likes and views on his posts while in private mode. He said the results showed that the same tweet received more engagement when his account was private than the same tweet did when it was set to public.
Samsung's SmartThings Station is a Minimal Way to Add Matter to your Smart Home
It was a big week for Samsung. The company launched its latest batch of flagship smartphones, including the Galaxy S23 Ultra, which has a whopping 200-MP primary camera. It also reminded us that it’s selling a device ecosystem, first with the companion announcement of the Windows-based Galaxy Book 3 Pro lineup, which promises seamless integration with Samsung smartphones. Then with SmartThings, which Samsung continues to trot out as a reminder that it’s still in the smart home.
Meta Is Spending More Than $1 Billion per Month on the Metaverse
Meta has released its final quarterly and full year financial results for 2022, and the results are...mixed for the company formerly known as Facebook. Meta’s revenue slightly exceeded analyst’s expectations, but nonetheless the tech giant hasn’t fully recovered from what’s been a difficult past 12-months. In...
Is Meta Actually Making a Comeback?
2022 was a year Meta, the company formerly known as Facebook in its healthier years, would rather forget. A combination of stalling user growth on its primary social networks, continued regulatory skirmishes, and a near total collapse of investor confidence in the company’s metaverse ambitions left Meta, valued at over $1 trillion just two years prior, closing out 2022 less valuable than Bank of America and Eli Lilly. In less than 12 months, the seemingly never-ending growth machine, managed to eviscerate 70% of its market value.
