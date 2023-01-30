ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Firefighters vote to strike as industrial action spreads

By Pa Reporters
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fXfiw_0kWM2pfX00

Firefighters have become the latest public sector union to vote for strike action as last-ditch talks failed to avert a walkout on Wednesday by teachers in England and Wales .

Members of the Fire Brigades Union (FBU) backed walkouts by 88% on a turnout of 73% after earlier rejecting a 5% pay offer.

General secretary Matt Wrack said the “overwhelming” vote had delivered a “decisive mandate” for industrial action.

The union said it was giving the Government and employers 10 days to make an improved offer before deciding its next move.

If they go ahead, the strikes will be the first nationwide fire strikes over pay since 2003.

Mr Wrack said: “This is an absolute last resort for our members.

“The responsibility for any disruption to services lies squarely with fire service employers and government ministers.

“The Government and the employers have the power to stop strikes from happening by making a credible offer that can resolve this dispute.

“The ball is in their court.”

Downing  Street said the prospect of a walkout by firefighters and control  room staff would be “concerning” for the public.

“We will continue to work with that union to see what we can do to mitigate against the possible risks that that poses – and in the first instance call on them to reconsider and keep negotiating,” the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said.

It is clear that strikes are not being used as a last resort

Gillian Keegan

Meanwhile, teachers leaders accused ministers of having “squandered” an opportunity to avert Wednesday’s walkout after talks with Education Secretary Gillian Keegan broke up without agreement.

National Education Union (NEU) joint general secretary Kevin Courtney said ministers had been unwilling to engage seriously with the cause of the action.Speaking to the PA news agency outside the Department for Education (DfE), he said: “I regret to say that we didn’t hear anything that enables us to say that the strike shouldn’t go ahead on Wednesday.

“There’s no offer from the Secretary of State trying to bridge the gap between us.”

Wednesday’s action is the first of seven days of planned strikes set for February and March which threaten disruption at more than 23,000 schools.

Teachers are joining train drivers, civil servants, university lecturers, bus drivers and security guards from seven trade unions who will walk out in disputes over pay, jobs and conditions.

Ms Keegan said the decision to go ahead was “hugely disappointing” and urged unions to keep head teachers informed of their plans so they can ensure children are kept safe in their classrooms.

“These strikes will have a significant impact on children’s education, especially following the disruption of the past two years, and are creating huge uncertainly for parents,” she said.

“With talks ongoing on a range of issues, including around future pay, workload, behaviour and recruitment and retention, it is clear that strikes are not being used as a last resort.

“I will continue doing everything possible to protect children’s education.”

DfE guidance suggests agency staff and volunteers could be used to cover classes on strike days, with schools expected to remain open where possible.

In a letter sent by Ms Keegan to union general secretaries on Friday, the Education Secretary asked teachers to inform schools if they plan to strike to help avoid “unnecessary disruption”.

The NEU is required by law to provide schools with the number of members that it is calling on to take strike action in each workplace, but the union does not have to provide the names of members.”

Mr Courtney said that while Wednesday’s walkout will go ahead, there was still time for ministers to avoid further strike days.“There was just a hint at the end of the discussions today that they might come back with something that was more like an offer,” he said.“So we’re hoping for further meetings, and we’re hoping for serious engagement because the issues we’re raising with them are very pertinent and very real.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Is your child’s school closed during teacher strike? Full list of walkouts in your area

Tens of thousands of schools across England and Wales will be forced to partially close or shut their doors entirely as teachers walk out from tomorrow.The National Education Union (NEU) has announced seven days of strikes in February and March, with Wednesday’s walkout expected to affect over 23,000 schools.Teachers will join train drivers, civil servants, university lecturers, bus drivers and security guards from seven trade unions as they gather on picket lines on Wednesday for the biggest day of industrial action in over a decade.The strike follows failed talks on Monday afternoon between education secretary Gillian Keegan and the...
BBC

Strikes on Wednesday 1 February will disrupt daily life - No 10

Mass strike action on Wednesday will cause "significant disruption", Downing Street has said. Teachers, university workers, civil servants, train and bus drivers are all due to walkout during the day. Around 500,000 workers are due to take part, making it the biggest strike in more than a decade, according to...
Ceebla Cuud

Conjoined Twin Electricians Provoked Outrage After Disclosing They Are Paid a Single Wage

After being abandoned by their parents after only two months, a set of conjoined twins has come forward to say that they are only given a single paycheck. Two months ago, 19-year-old twins Sohna and Mohna Singh from Punjab, India, appeared in an interview with documentary director Ruhi Çenet on YouTube, where they discussed their meager monthly income of $250. In previous interviews, the siblings said they were paid two different salaries, but it seems that has changed since then.
The Independent

Five signs of sepsis you need to know and act on immediately

Sepsis kills around 50,000 people every year in the UK, and takes more lives than breast, bowel and prostate cancer combined worldwide.But what is this deadly condition that can overwhelm and kill previously healthy adults and children within a matter of hours?Sepsis expert and paediatric intensive care consultant Dr Colin Begg, a trustee of the charity Sepsis Research FEAT, explains:  “Sepsis is a major cause of serious illness and death in the UK and across the globe. Its main impacts are on the very young and the very old, but it still remains one of the few disease processes...
BBC

Three women died at Priory psychiatric unit in two months

Two other young women died in the same psychiatric hospital as a mental health blogger in the two months before her death, a BBC investigation has found. Beth Matthews, 26, from Cornwall, ordered a poisonous substance from Russia, which was posted to her secure ward at Priory Hospital Cheadle Royal near Stockport, where she ingested it.
BBC

Asylum family left freezing in overnight wait for housing

A family seeking asylum in Glasgow were left out in freezing temperatures while waiting for emergency accommodation. Henry Okwo told how his wife and three young children were then transported 200 miles away to York by Home Office contractor Mears Group. Mears said the family's housing application was done at...
BBC

Schools strike: Teacher quits over more work and not enough pay

"I think teachers are fed up that they can't, with what they have, do a proper job." Tomi Rowlands is leaving his teaching job in Machynlleth, Powys, in April. He said colleagues at Ysgol Bro Hyddgen faced heavy workloads and needed food banks to get by. Thousands of National Education...
BBC

Transplant boy's family would take legal action over law delay

The parents of a boy waiting for a heart transplant say they are willing to take legal action over delays to organ donation law in Northern Ireland. Dáithí's Law, named after six-year-old Dáithí MacGabhann, will introduce an opt-out system which means people will automatically become donors unless they state otherwise.
The Independent

Voices: Parents of SEND children like me are not ‘entitled’

As a parent in the SEND (special educational needs and disability) world, I find that I constantly have that famous tagline from Jaws 2 on my mind: “Just when you thought it was safe to go back into the water…”There you are enjoying a gentle swim, when suddenly you’re confronted by a great white shark. Except that, in the case of the Department for Education’s Tony McArdle, it might just be something even bigger. Perhaps a more apt comparison would be the 2018 monster movie The Meg, where Jason Statham and friends battle a Megalodon that has been resurrected...
The Independent

Tory Brexiteers demand Commons vote on Northern Ireland protocol deal

Tory Brexiteers are urging Rishi Sunak to allow a vote on any compromise agreement struck with the EU to end the row over the Northern Ireland Protocol.No 10 is thought to be close to a deal with Brussels to avoid routine checks on goods moving between Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and reduce the power of European judges in protocol disputes.But Mr Sunak faces an uphill battle to win over the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) and Tory hardliners in the European Research Group (ERG), who remain opposed to a compromise that leaves the protocol in place.ERG deputy chairman David Jones...
The Independent

Former Tory chairman calls for Dominic Raab’s suspension during bullying probe

A former cabinet minister and Conservative party chair has called for Dominic Raab’s suspension during the ongoing bullying inquiry against him.Mr Raab is currently being investigated by lawyer Adam Tolley KC over multiple allegations of bullying and intimidating behaviour.Sir Jake Berry, the former party chair and minister without portfolio during Liz Truss’s short tenure as prime minister, said it would be “very bizarre” if someone were to remain in their role in any other workplace amidst such allegations.Sir Berry told BBC Radio 4’s Week in Westminster that it would be “a big help” to Mr Sunak if he did...
BBC

Warning of Scots cancer cases to rise by a quarter

The number of people in Scotland diagnosed with cancer will rise by a quarter by 2040, according to new data from Cancer Research UK. Deaths are predicted to increase by 17% despite many cases being preventable. Cancer Research UK is calling on the Scottish government to take "bold action to...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
334K+
Post
540M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy