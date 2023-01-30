Read full article on original website
Avatar 3's Fire Clan Will Be Led by Game of Thrones' Oona Chaplin
No, you aren’t experiencing déjà vu. Back in 2017, news broke that actress Oona Chaplin, granddaughter of Charlie Chaplin and veteran of Game of Thrones, was cast in James Cameron’s sequels to Avatar. At that time, we even heard that her character was named “Varang.” But time passes, sequels are delayed, and now that Avatar: The Way of Water is making truckloads of money in theaters, we finally know who Varang is and when she’ll appear.
Star Wars: Visions Goes International for Season 2
When Star Wars: Visions debuted in 2021, it was justly celebrated for how it allowed some of Japan’s greatest anime studios carte blanche to create their own, well, visions of how the Star Wars galaxy could look. The results were frequently stellar, but season two will be made beyond just Japan. The next series has been announced, and its nine shorts will come from around the world.
Hulu's Animated Hit-Monkey Is Returning, But It's No Longer a Marvel Show
Fans of Hulu animated series Hit-Monkey had probably long already accepted that the show was done. The series debuted in late 2021, ran for 10 episodes, people liked it, and then it was radio silence for over a year. In today’s day and age, that length of non-news almost always means bad news. But for Hit-Monkey, it does not.
Hey, Maybe Star Wars Should Leave Mandalore the Hell Alone
To paraphrase Luke Skywalker, “If there’s a nice center to the universe, Mandalore is the planet it’s farthest from.” The home planet of Jango Fett, Bo-Katan Kryze, and Sabine Wren is a hellhole, and it has been throughout the entirety of Star Wars’ main continuity. So much so, in fact, that I don’t think anyone needs to go back, whether it be characters or viewers.
A Fighter Turns to Breakfast Alchemy in Sci-Fi Short Steel Cut Oats
In a roadside diner, an aging former boxer (Seinfeld’s Brian George) tells a friendly server (The School for Good and Evil’s Rachel Bloom) a magical tale from his fighting past—involving a very special match between a monster made of radioactive oatmeal and a steam-powered robot. No wonder he gets misty when he sees the menu item that gives this film its title: Steel Cut Oats.
Swords and Fairies Clash in Shakespearean Fantasy That Self-Same Metal
In That Self-Same Metal, her debut fantasy novel, author Brittany N. Williams draws on her own background—she’s a classically trained actor who knows her way around a sword—to help bring her young protagonist to life. io9 has an exclusive excerpt to share from this Shakespearan tale today.
Contestants Claim Netflix's Squid Game Reality Show Was Rigged
Here’s the good news for Netflix’s upcoming reality game show based on the hit Korean thriller Squid Game: unlike the original series, no one involved appears to have been brutally murdered. The bad news, however, is that on top of reports that its contestants claimed to have suffered intensely during filming, now claims are being made the game wasn’t even fair.
This Handheld Can Put on Joystick Pants When Retro Gaming Goes 3D
There’s a newish challenge when it comes to designing Game Boy-style handhelds capable of playing retro games, because consoles like the original Sony PlayStation and Sega Dreamcast are now considered ‘retro’ too, requiring these devices to find room for a pair of analog joysticks to accommodate 3D games. The GKD Mini Plus’ solution is to make those joysticks optional through a removable accessory, but I think the handheld is better without it.
Paizo Partners With Humble Bundle to Tempt New Players
Paizo, the company heading up the establishment of the Open RPG Creative License (ORC) in the wake of Wizards of the Coasts’ mishandling of its attempted OGL update, is now offering nearly $4oo worth of product for only $25 through Humble Bundle. A percentage of proceeds will go to the charity Code for America, “which helps municipalities and government institutions implement programs based on open-source software solutions,” according to the press release.
