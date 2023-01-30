ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PS5: Sony thanks fans as it gives update on supply of PlayStation 5

By Andrew Griffin
 4 days ago

Sony has thanked fans for their patience as it announced that the PS5 should now be much easier to buy.

Since it was released in late 2020, the PlayStation 5 has been somewhere between impossible and difficult to buy. Retailers that offered it immediately sold out, and price on the secondary market have been consistently high.

The problems were the result of supply issues that related to coronavirus lockdowns, a global chip shortage and other problems. While Sony has said that demand for the console has been high throughout the release, it was largely a problem of supply, with the company struggling to make enough of the consoles.

But it now says that the PS5 should be relatively easy to buy, as those supply difficulties lift and Sony is finally able to make enough of the consoles to meet global demand.

Sony said that customers should now find there is an “increased supply” of the new console around the world.

“To all our fans: thank you for your patience as we navigated unprecedented demand for the PS5 console amid global challenges. If you’re looking to purchase a PS5 console, you should now have a much easier time finding one at retailers globally.”

Sony made the announcement in a post marking the beginning of the year, in which it also drew attention to new games being released through the year as well as extra hardware. That includes the recently announced DualSense Edge wireless controller, and Playstation VR 2, which will be released next month.

Reports have suggested that Sony has been focusing on building a large number of the new virtual reality headsets, to avoid similar problems to those that met the release of the base console.

Sony’s latest comments come after similar remarks from Jim Ryan, Sony’s PlayStation head, during the CES tech conference earlier this month. He told customers that the console should be “easier” to find, and also thanked fans for the patience over the time they have been struggling to find one.

“Everyone who wants a PS5 should have a much easier time finding one at retailers globally, starting from this point forward,” he said.

He thanked fans for sticking with the company as it “managed unprecedented demand amid global challenges over the past two years”.

