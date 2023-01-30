Read full article on original website
Related
I Have Two Dogs, and This is the Odor-Fighting Spray I Swear by to Keep my Furniture and Carpets Smelling Fresh
Britt is a stargazer and sunrise-chaser with a collection of magic erasers, and a fascination with the fantastic. A storyteller at heart, she finds inspiration in all the small things, and can likely be found singing show tunes, catching up on K-dramas, or going on adventures to satiate her natural-born wanderlust. (Sometimes even all at the same time.)
housebeautiful.com
The top trending sofas for 2023
As the focal point in any living room, your choice of sofa will make a big impact to the overall look of your space. It's also one of the biggest investments you'll make in your home, so choosing a good quality sofa (that also ticks all the style boxes) that you can cherish for many years to come is important.
goodmorningamerica.com
Refresh your bedroom with new decor, bedding, mattresses and more
This year, we're breathing new life into our spaces with updated decor, furniture, lighting and more. And to start, we're sifting through various retailers to find fresh new pieces for our bedrooms (plus some major deals, too!). For example, find bedding sales -- like those at Macy's -- and mattress...
Apartment Therapy
Wayfair’s Big Furniture Sale Includes Sofas As Low As $175
Nikol Slatinska is an intern for AT's commerce team. She has a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Missouri - Columbia. In addition to writing about cool home finds, she loves reality television and her Pomeranian, Finn. published Yesterday. We independently select these products—if you buy from one...
The Kitchen Appliance Trend That Is Making A Comeback
Kitchen appliances have become state-of-the-art features in the modern home. Here's one trend making a comeback that you should consider incorporating.
3 Of The Best-Selling Dining Chair Sets At West Elm
Do you want your dining chairs to make a design statement, or do you just need them to be functional? These best-selling options from West Elm have you covered.
Amazon Shoppers Say They Sleep 'Like a Pampered Baby' Thanks to These Silk Pillowcases That Are as Little as $10
The pillowcases have earned over 5,000 perfect ratings Waking up with matted hair is hardly the way to start off your day — especially if you spent the night before running de-frizzing creams through your curls. Rather than struggle to turn a bad hair day into a good one, simply invest in a silk pillowcase, which is designed to preserve your luscious locks while you sleep. Right now, shoppers can grab the Mulberry Silk Pillowcase while it's up to a whopping 46 percent off at Amazon. Woven out of...
Should You Clean The Shower While Using It At The Same Time?
Housekeeper Vanesa Amaro has struck TikTok gold with her video explaining how and when to best tackle the chore of cleaning the shower. Here's how it works.
AOL Corp
Bed sheets to shop on Amazon
Select independently determines what we cover and recommend. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more. Although your mattress and pillows play a major role in how soundly you sleep, a quality set of bed sheets can be just as integral to your rest as other sleep tools. Experts previously told us a good set of sheets can help thermoregulate your body and have either a cooling or thermal effect depending on the material you choose. The experts we consulted noted there are several factors to consider when shopping for a new set of bed sheets, including material, thread count and eco-certifications, and you can find plenty of high quality bed sheets on Amazon across various brands and price points.
Woman Uses Thrifted Fabric as Makeshift Wallpaper and It Looks So Good
Plus, it’s way easier to put it up!
These Cooling Bed Sheets That Are 'Great for Snuggling' Are Up to 51% Off at Amazon
“These sheets are so soft and comfy, we did not want to get out of bed” If you've noticed that your bed sheets are feeling a little, well, rough, you're probably in need of a new set. And while it's certainly easy to spend a decent chunk of change on bed sheets these days, you don't have to in order to find ones that are wonderfully silky soft. Consider the recommendation of thousands of Amazon shoppers who opt for the Mueller Ultratemp 6-Piece Bed Sheets Set, which is...
Why You Should Use Your Stove The First Day You Move Into A New Home, According To Feng Shui
Since a stove is essential to making your house feel like a home, find out why you'll want to use it as soon as you move in instead of ordering out.
Wayfair’s Big Furniture Sale Is Here & You Can Score up to 50% Off Living Room, Bedroom, Kitchen, & Accent Furniture
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. New year, new you, new furniture? If you’re looking to upgrade your space in the new year, then Wayfair is here to help you do just that without breaking the bank. The Wayfair Big Furniture Sale is officially upon us for just one week only, so you can finally invest in a comfy new couch, a glorious new dining set, or a brand new bed for up to 50 percent off the original listing price. Tons of furniture finds are included...
Rental Friendly DIYs That Won't Jeopardize Your Deposit
Living in a rental doesn't mean you shouldn't make your space feel like home. These DIY projects can personalize your home without jeopardizing your deposit.
ChomChom Pet Hair Removers: Why They're Worth The Money
Everyone loves their pets, but it's hard to love the trail of pet hair they leave in your living room. We test out the ChomChom to see if it's worth the buzz.
In Style
Grab This “Warm and Comfortable” Amazon Sweatshirt While It's on Sale for $11
My hat goes off to anyone who works from home and gets dressed up to do so. On days when I’m clocking in from the desk in my extra bedroom, my work “uniform” is a pair of oversized sweatpants and a hoodie, which might get swapped with a sweater if there’s a Zoom call on the calendar. And while comfort tends to be my work-week style priority, the ability to wear the outfit outside of the home is a must — as much as I think my barista loves me, I know she’s not dying to see me in my PJs. Luckily, one sweatshirt that Amazon shoppers are calling, “so soft…warm and comfortable,” as well as, “[a] nice quality and…flattering,” is now on sale for just $11.
How to remove pilling from clothes to restore your sweaters
Are tiny bobbles ruining your favorite sweater? Here’s how to remove pilling from clothes, so you can make it look like new.
The Biggest Mistake To Avoid When Measuring Windows For Blinds And Shades
Choosing the right window style is vital, but so is getting the correct measurements for flawless blinds and shades that cover the space perfectly.
25 Industrial-Style Kitchens That Will Inspire You To Renovate
In a room that's already so functional by design, the industrial aesthetic only enhances it. It can even mask appliances that often stick out in other styles.
housebeautiful.com
17 small armchairs to suit compact spaces
Whether you're creating a reading nook, adding a visual accent piece, or need to fill a corner, a small armchair offers a stylish solution. From leather armchairs with an industrial edge to plush tub chairs with rich velvet upholstery, every room in the house could use an extra place to sit.
House Digest
New York, NY
77K+
Followers
9K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
At House Digest, we work hard to make sure you can live well. We cover home renovation trends, home design trends, and more. Our team of writers and editors have years of experience working in the home and garden media space. Do you need to know the best color to paint your walls, how to find the right plants for you, or need some serious celeb home inspo? House Digest gives you everything you need to make your house into a home.https://www.housedigest.com/
Comments / 0