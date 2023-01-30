Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NFL Superstar Makes It Clear He Won't Play In San FranciscoOnlyHomersSan Francisco, CA
Green Bay Packers Lose CoachOnlyHomersGreen Bay, WI
Superstar NFL Quarterback Likely To Be TradedOnlyHomersGreen Bay, WI
2 Towns in Wisconsin Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensWisconsin State
Aaron Jones and David Bakhtiari to Return to Green Bay PackersFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Related
Fox11online.com
New exhibit shares stories of those who worked for the railroad
ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- Personal stories offer a glimpse of what it's like working for the railroad. "Rail Ties: Railroad Stories That Link Our Community" is a new exhibit opening February 4 at the National Railroad Museum. The exhibit features loaned items and objects from the museum's own collection. They're paired...
Fox11online.com
Nitschke Bridge closing to marine traffic until early March
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Part of the Fox River will be closed to boat traffic for more than a month. Green Bay's Public Works Department says the Ray Nitschke Bridge will close to marine traffic on Monday. It is set to remain closed until March 10. Crews will be doing...
Fox11online.com
Knott sworn in as Green Bay fire chief
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The Green Bay Metro Fire Department swore in its new chief Friday. Matthew Knott has 25 years of public service experience in career and volunteer departments. He also has law enforcement experience. Knott comes from the Rockford Fire Department, which is the second largest department in...
Fox11online.com
Ice fishing derby to benefit Little Suamico Fire Department
SOBIESKI (WLUK) -- It's an event that combines ice fishing and firefighters, and it's hoping to raise some money for some new equipment. The idea was borne last year out of a firefighters' ice fishing trip on the frozen waters off Geano Beach. "We were sitting out on the bay...
Fox11online.com
Cold weather ushers in the 2023 FOX 11 Ice Desk
ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- The groundhog has predicted six more weeks of winter, so the weather is perfect for the 2023 FOX 11 Ice Desk built. Krystal Kleer Ice Sculptures of Appleton spent Thursday building the desk on the FOX 11 Weather Deck. The FOX 11 Ice Desk will remain on...
Fox11online.com
Work begins to link Denmark to Central Brown County Water Authority's system
DENMARK (WLUK) -- A project to bring higher quality water to a Brown County community broke ground. Work began Wednesday afternoon to include the village of Denmark to the Central Brown County Water Authority's water distribution system. The system supplies water from Lake Michigan to multiple communities, including Allouez, Bellevue,...
Fox11online.com
Snow making underway at Winter Park ski hill near Kewaunee
KEWAUNEE COUNTY (WLUK) -- Part of "How WI Live" in Wisconsin includes heading to the hills for a little fun in the snow. "Mother Nature obviously has been not good to us for snow making, or anything for that matter. But, now, this week, we've got some cold, so we've been making snow since the weekend," said Dave Myers, Kewaunee County Promotions and Recreation Director.
Fox11online.com
Fox cities army reserve unit prepares for deployment
NEENAH (WLUK) -- A farewell ceremony in Neenah was filled with smiles, hugs and pictures. It made for an emotional day for members of the 395th Ordnance Company. "It's kind of hard I guess to really express- I'm sure you guys don't know the type of feeling it is," Staff Sgt. Tyler Wood said. "It's a weird feeling but it's a good feeling at the same time."
Fox11online.com
Less than ideal ice conditions ahead of Lake Winnebago weekend fisheree
LAKE WINNEBAGO (WLUK) -- Hopes are high for many people heading outdoors for some fun on the ice this weekend. The recent cold snap comes as good news, but is it enough to make up for a warm start to the season?. In nearly 50 years of plowing, ice expert...
Fox11online.com
Green Bay Metro Transit System looks for public input in online survey
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The Green Bay Metro transit system needs the public's input to improve the system. Green Bay Metro and the Brown County Planning Commission are in the beginning stages of preparing a Transit Development Plan. The purpose of the plan is to guide improvements for Metro for the next five years.
Fox11online.com
$1 million in COVID relief funds available to Brown County nonprofits
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Nonprofit organizations can apply to receive part of $1 million in COVID-19 relief funds Brown County is planning to allocate. The money comes from the federal American Rescue Plan Act. Organizations must serve Brown County businesses or residents. Applications can be found on the county's website....
Fox11online.com
A tour inside Diamonds & Gold Jewelry Store
Adam from Diamonds & Gold in Bellevue takes us on a tour of the shop. Be sure to stop in for some great Valentine's Day gift ideas including pearls, watches and more. You can find Diamonds & Gold in Bellevue at 2071 Central Drive. Find out more by visiting their website at diamondsandgoldgb.com.
Fox11online.com
One person killed in Brown County crash
BROWN COUNTY (WLUK) - One man was killed in a one-vehicle crash Friday afternoon in the Brown County town of Ledgeview. Crews responded to Glenmore Road, east of Interstate 43, at 12:32 p.m. Friday, according to a sheriff's dept. news release. "Preliminary investigation shows that a 2014 Jeep Wrangler exited...
Fox11online.com
Early spring or more winter? Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary's Bernard makes prediction
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Long winter or early spring? Northeast Wisconsin's groundhog ambassador is giving us his prediction. This is the first time Bernard, from the Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary in Green Bay, takes part in the annual tradition. A native New Yorker, Bernard was brought to the sanctuary to live after he was hit by a vehicle.
Fox11online.com
Let your imagination take flight in the Neville Public Museum's newest exhibit
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A traveling, interactive science exhibit produced by NASA and Boeing is calling a Green Bay museum home for the next three months. Above and Beyond will open at the Neville Public Museum Saturday. The 3,000-square-foot exhibition offers an unprecedented interactive demonstration of advances in aviation and...
Fox11online.com
Green Bay homicide victims identified
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Police have identified the women killed over the weekend on Green Bay's east side. The victims were identified as Rhonda Cegelski, 58, of Green Bay, and Paula O'Connor, 53, of Bellevue. Their bodies were discovered Sunday at Cegelski's home on Elkay Lane. Richard Sotka, 48, has...
Fox11online.com
Oshkosh elementary school can move forward with new name
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- The Oshkosh Area School District can name its new elementary school “Menominee,” the Menominee Tribal Legislature voted Thursday. The school will replace the current Webster Stanley Elementary and Middle School building, and is expected to open in fall, 20-24. “Menominee” led in voting through multiple rounds of public feedback.
Fox11online.com
Penguin feeding experiences return at the NEW Zoo
SUAMICO (WLUK) -- The NEW Zoo has announced the return of a popular animal experience. The Penguin Feeding Experiences are a way to get up-close and personal with the animals. You'll go behind-the-scenes into the Penguin Habitat, chat with an expert zookeeper and meet and feed the African penguins. Penguin...
Fox11online.com
Wisconsin Herd changes name for special game empowering women
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- The Wisconsin Herd will change its name for a special game in Oshkosh. The game will be held Friday, February 3rd to support women's empowerment. The team's name will be changed to the “Wisconsin HER" and players will wear one-of-a-kind “Wisconsin HER” jerseys that will be auctioned off to benefit We EmpowHER.
Fox11online.com
Lindemann pleads not guilty in Oshkosh boat crash
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- Jason Lindemann pleaded not guilty Thursday to charges related to a boating crash on the Fox River which injured multiple people. After a sheriff's department detective testified at a preliminary hearing Thursday, Lindemann was ordered to stand trial, and immediately entered the not guilty pleas to 21 charges, including two felony counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety for the July 9 collision.
Comments / 0