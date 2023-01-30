ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince George's County, MD

Comments / 0

Related
WUSA9

Victim identified in deadly Prince George's Co. shooting

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — One man is dead and another is injured after an overnight shooting in Capitol Heights, Maryland, according to police. Officers with the Prince George's County Police Department responded to Balboa Avenue, off of Gunther Street, just minutes away from the D.C-Maryland state line, around 2:15 a.m. on Friday, after a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, they found a man in the roadway suffering from gunshot wounds.
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, MD
Bay Net

Pedestrian Killed After Driver Runs Red Light In Prince George’s County

KETTERING, Md. – Maryland State Police are continuing to investigate a fatal pedestrian crash that occurred Thursday evening in Prince George’s County. Shortly before 7:45 p.m. on Thursday, troopers from the Maryland State Police Forestville Barrack responded to the area of Central Avenue at Campus Way in Kettering, Maryland for a report of a struck pedestrian.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

22-Year-Old Woman Killed In Motor Vehicle Collision In P.G. County

BLADENSBURG, Md. – The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Wednesday evening in the town of Bladensburg. The deceased driver is 22-year-old Michelle Hernandez of Bladensburg. On February 1, 2023, at approximately 8:15 pm, officers responded to the 5400 block of Annapolis Road...
BLADENSBURG, MD
Inside Nova

Police searching for bank robber in Dumfries

Prince William County police are investigating a Friday afternoon robbery at the TD Bank, 16714 Richmond Highway in Dumfries. The robber walked into the bank and took money before fleeing on foot, police reported on social media. No weapon seen and no injuries reported. Expect police presence in the area.
DUMFRIES, VA
wfmd.com

Teenager Taken To A Hospital Following A Shooting In Montgomery County

Police says this is an isolated incident. Germantown, Md (KM) A 16-year-old boy was transported to the hospital following a shooting Thursday afternoon in Montgomery County. The teenager is listed in critical condition, Montgomery County Police say. Officers were dispatched to the13000 block of Demetriaus Way at around 4:15 PM...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

DC Teens Busted In Kia Used To Carjack Victims At ATM

Two 16-year-old boys have been arrested after reportedly carjacking someone attempting to use an ATM, authorities say. The teens, both from Washington, DC were busted by officers after they were observed driving the stolen vehicle around 11:45 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 2, according to Prince George’s County police. At approximately...
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

16-year-old shot in Germantown, Md.; police investigating

GERMANTOWN, Md. (7News) — A teenager was shot in Germantown, Md. Thursday evening and Montgomery County police are investigating the circumstances. The shooting was reported in the 13300 block of Demetrias Way, police said. The 16-year-old was transported to an area hospital for treatment, police said. The condition of...
GERMANTOWN, MD
Essence

D.C. Employee Faces Murder Charges For The Fatal Shooting Of 13-Year-Old Karon Blake

Authorities report that Jason Lewis turned himself after being charged with second-degree murder in the death of 13-year-old Karon Blake. On January 7, just minutes before 4 am, Karon Blake was gunned down outside the home of 41-year-old Jason Lewis in Northeast Washington’s Brookland neighborhood. Lewis claims “he heard noises and was afraid someone was trying to get into his home.”
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

MCPD on the Scene of Shooting in Germantown Thursday Evening

Montgomery County Police are on the scene of a shooting that occurred in Germantown. MCPD tweeted the following at 5:18pm on Thursday, February 2:. “Montgomery County Police are on scene of a shooting in the 13300 block of Demetrias Way. One person has been transported to an area hospital. No suspect is in custody at this time. Police believe this is an isolated event. #MCPD #MCPNews #IncidentAlert”
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WJLA

DC police searching for Southeast homicide suspect after a man was found shot in a car

WASHINGTON (7News) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is searching for a suspect in relation to a fatal shooting in Southeast on Wednesday night. Shortly after 8 p.m., officers responded to the 4500 block of Benning Road for the report of gunshots, MPD said. Upon arrival, police reportedly found a man inside a car suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy