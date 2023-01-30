Read full article on original website
Related
WJLA
'Be prepared to suffer': Prince George's Co. carjacker gets 20 years, SA's office says
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — As carjacking cases increase in the DMV and throughout the country, the Prince George's County State's Attorney announced a stiff sentence Thursday for one carjacker. "This is a very important issue that we continue to grapple with," said State's Attorney Aisha Braveboy. Watch...
Victim identified in deadly Prince George's Co. shooting
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — One man is dead and another is injured after an overnight shooting in Capitol Heights, Maryland, according to police. Officers with the Prince George's County Police Department responded to Balboa Avenue, off of Gunther Street, just minutes away from the D.C-Maryland state line, around 2:15 a.m. on Friday, after a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, they found a man in the roadway suffering from gunshot wounds.
Lexington Park Father-Son Duo Caught With Weed, Weapons During Bust, Sheriff Says
Thursday was not a banner day for a father and his teen son in St. Mary’s County who are now facing drug and weapon charges after being busted by members of the sheriff’s office. Lexington Park residents Devin Maurice Bryan, 19, and Donald Lewis Bryan, 44, were arrested...
WJLA
5 teens arrested for using USB charging cord in Hyundai theft: Prince George's Co. police
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — More juveniles were arrested in Prince George's County after police say they used a USB charging cord to steal a vehicle. On Thursday morning, the department tweeted that officers arrested five juveniles for a stolen Hyundai. Police added that this brings the total...
Former Prince George’s County police officer accused of killing handcuffed man offered plea deal
TEMPLE HILLS, Md. (DC News Now) — The family of a Washington, D.C. man who was shot and killed by a now former Prince George’s County police officer in 2020 is frustrated after learning he was offered a plea deal. The victim was 43-year-old William Green. His cousin, Nikki Owens, said she’s devastated and angry […]
Bay Net
Pedestrian Killed After Driver Runs Red Light In Prince George’s County
KETTERING, Md. – Maryland State Police are continuing to investigate a fatal pedestrian crash that occurred Thursday evening in Prince George’s County. Shortly before 7:45 p.m. on Thursday, troopers from the Maryland State Police Forestville Barrack responded to the area of Central Avenue at Campus Way in Kettering, Maryland for a report of a struck pedestrian.
WJLA
Man arrested in Wakefield HS trespassing incident, police say 'ongoing dispute' to blame
ARLINGTON, VA (7 News DC) — An 18-year-old is behind bars after police say he was caught trespassing at Wakefield High School on Thursday, prompting a lockdown hours before dismissal. Arlington County Police Department arrested Kenan Owens, 18, after they said he went onto school grounds looking for "...
WJLA
Man found dead inside Prince George's Co. home, another found hurt on roadway: Police
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — One man was found dead in a home and another was found injured on the roadway in Prince George's County early Friday morning, authorities said. Just after 2 a.m., offciers with the Prince George's County Police Department responded to the 1000 block of...
WJLA
Pupuseria Luisa Food Truck robbed in Takoma Park, police looking for suspects
TAKOMA PARK, Md. (7News) — Police in Takoma Park are looking for two suspects after a food truck robbery last month. On Jan. 27 at 4 p.m., offciers with the Takoma Park Police Department responded to Pupuseria Luisa food truck located on New Hampshire Avenue for the report of a strong-arm robbery.
Bay Net
22-Year-Old Woman Killed In Motor Vehicle Collision In P.G. County
BLADENSBURG, Md. – The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Wednesday evening in the town of Bladensburg. The deceased driver is 22-year-old Michelle Hernandez of Bladensburg. On February 1, 2023, at approximately 8:15 pm, officers responded to the 5400 block of Annapolis Road...
WJLA
62-year-old man arrested after touching 2 children at Sterling pool on multiple occasions
STERLING, Va. (7News) — The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) arrested a man on Friday after he allegedly touched two children inappropriately at a swimming pool in Sterling, officials said. At approximately 6 a.m., deputies responded to the Claude Moore Park swimming pool for a report of an assault....
Inside Nova
Police searching for bank robber in Dumfries
Prince William County police are investigating a Friday afternoon robbery at the TD Bank, 16714 Richmond Highway in Dumfries. The robber walked into the bank and took money before fleeing on foot, police reported on social media. No weapon seen and no injuries reported. Expect police presence in the area.
wfmd.com
Teenager Taken To A Hospital Following A Shooting In Montgomery County
Police says this is an isolated incident. Germantown, Md (KM) A 16-year-old boy was transported to the hospital following a shooting Thursday afternoon in Montgomery County. The teenager is listed in critical condition, Montgomery County Police say. Officers were dispatched to the13000 block of Demetriaus Way at around 4:15 PM...
DC Teens Busted In Kia Used To Carjack Victims At ATM
Two 16-year-old boys have been arrested after reportedly carjacking someone attempting to use an ATM, authorities say. The teens, both from Washington, DC were busted by officers after they were observed driving the stolen vehicle around 11:45 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 2, according to Prince George’s County police. At approximately...
WJLA
16-year-old shot in Germantown, Md.; police investigating
GERMANTOWN, Md. (7News) — A teenager was shot in Germantown, Md. Thursday evening and Montgomery County police are investigating the circumstances. The shooting was reported in the 13300 block of Demetrias Way, police said. The 16-year-old was transported to an area hospital for treatment, police said. The condition of...
Police: Man dies after truck runs light, hits him in crosswalk in Prince George’s County
KETTERING, Md. (DC News Now) — Maryland State Police (MSP) said it was investigating the death of a man after a truck hit him Thursday night. Troopers said they received a report about a person being hit at Central Avenue and Campus Way around 7:45 p.m. When they got there, they found that a 34-year-old […]
WJLA
SEE IT: Car flees traffic stop in Northwest DC, smashes into police car, MPD says
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — One person is in custody and another is at large after the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said a car fled a traffic stop Friday afternoon in the District and then slammed into an MPD car. MPD said that at 3:05 p.m., officers attempted a traffic...
Essence
D.C. Employee Faces Murder Charges For The Fatal Shooting Of 13-Year-Old Karon Blake
Authorities report that Jason Lewis turned himself after being charged with second-degree murder in the death of 13-year-old Karon Blake. On January 7, just minutes before 4 am, Karon Blake was gunned down outside the home of 41-year-old Jason Lewis in Northeast Washington’s Brookland neighborhood. Lewis claims “he heard noises and was afraid someone was trying to get into his home.”
mocoshow.com
MCPD on the Scene of Shooting in Germantown Thursday Evening
Montgomery County Police are on the scene of a shooting that occurred in Germantown. MCPD tweeted the following at 5:18pm on Thursday, February 2:. “Montgomery County Police are on scene of a shooting in the 13300 block of Demetrias Way. One person has been transported to an area hospital. No suspect is in custody at this time. Police believe this is an isolated event. #MCPD #MCPNews #IncidentAlert”
WJLA
DC police searching for Southeast homicide suspect after a man was found shot in a car
WASHINGTON (7News) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is searching for a suspect in relation to a fatal shooting in Southeast on Wednesday night. Shortly after 8 p.m., officers responded to the 4500 block of Benning Road for the report of gunshots, MPD said. Upon arrival, police reportedly found a man inside a car suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
Comments / 0