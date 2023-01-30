ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
You Don't Want to Be in the Kyrie Irving Business

Kyrie Irving had been suspiciously quiet and seemingly content over the past several weeks, playing excellent basketball as the Brooklyn Nets climbed to the fourth position in the East. It seemed, to the untrained eye, that everything was suddenly copasetic for a franchise that's been more reliable in the content-creation and drama departments than it's been in the winning meaningful games sector. Lo and behold that was merely the eye of this particular destructive hurricane as Irving is back on his particular brand of team-killing. Which in this case is asking to join a different team. Brooklyn Nets star...
Tom Brady Scores Biggest Scoop of His Career

Tom Brady's chaotic first retirement didn't stick, leading to an entirely unsatisfying yet content-filled last dance in Tampa. At that time his camp threw buckets full of cold water on the breaking news report from ESPN's Adam Schefter and Jeff Darlington. A meandering thank-you note was parsed by word and misinterpreted. In short, it was the first misstep in what proved to be a messy swan song.
