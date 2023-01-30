Kyrie Irving had been suspiciously quiet and seemingly content over the past several weeks, playing excellent basketball as the Brooklyn Nets climbed to the fourth position in the East. It seemed, to the untrained eye, that everything was suddenly copasetic for a franchise that's been more reliable in the content-creation and drama departments than it's been in the winning meaningful games sector. Lo and behold that was merely the eye of this particular destructive hurricane as Irving is back on his particular brand of team-killing. Which in this case is asking to join a different team. Brooklyn Nets star...

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 17 HOURS AGO