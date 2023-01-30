Read full article on original website
Dwight Howard Takes A Shot At LeBron James And The Lakers Because They Didn't Let Him Shoot
It appears that Howard did believe in his shooting abilities, even if the team's orders were otherwise.
Lakers Are Hesitant About A Kyrie Irving Trade Because They Don't Want To Give Him A $200 Million Contract
The Los Angeles Lakers are not sure about trading for Kyrie Irving and then giving him a $200 million contract in the summer, says Brian Windhorst.
Yardbarker
Kyrie Irving Criticizes The Brooklyn Nets After Embarrassing Loss Against The Celtics
Kyrie Irving minced no words when he called out his team after their embarrasing 139-96 loss to the Boston Celtics. Irving's history with Boston just made the clash all the more spicier, but this time, the guard was at the receiving end when Brooklyn suffered a blowout defeat. The team was held to less than three figures.
Michael Jordan's 5 Kids: Everything to Know
Michael Jordan is a father to five kids: Jeffrey, Marcus, Jasmine, Victoria and Ysabel Widely regarded as the greatest basketball player of all time, Michael Jordan has spent decades of time in the spotlight — yet he tends to keep his family life on the private side. The former Chicago Bulls player is a father of five and a grandfather of one. Through his first marriage to Juanita Vanoy, he has three older children: Jeffrey, 34, Marcus, 32, and Jasmine, 30, who are all involved in the business...
prosportsextra.com
Boston Celtics Player and NBA Champion Sadly Passes Away From Heart Attack
If you’re a fan of the Boston Celtics you’ll be sad to learn that a Boston Celtics champion has sadly passed away. Chris Ford who also coached the Celtics passed away. He was a member of the Boston Celtics 1981 championship team and the player credited with scoring the league’s first 3-point basket. After his player career he coached from 1983 – 2004.
Jayson Tatum Reveals That Michael Jordan Didn't Speak to Him After 51-Point Game Against Hornets
Jayson Tatum revealed that Michael Jordan wasn't in the mood to speak to him after Tatum scored 51 in a win against MJ's Hornets.
LeBron James shares apparent reaction to Kyrie Irving trade request
LeBron James appears to have taken note of Kyrie Irving’s trade request on Friday, at least judging by his social media activity. James sent a cryptic tweet Friday that certainly appeared to be a reaction to Irving’s decision to ask the Brooklyn Nets to trade him. The tweet simply consisted of the “eyes” emoji and... The post LeBron James shares apparent reaction to Kyrie Irving trade request appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Reggie Miller defended Dillon Brooks’ cheap shot on Donovan Mitchell and NBA fans were furious
It is a day that ends with the letter “Y” which means once again, Memphis Grizzlies wing Dillon Brooks did something indefensible. Brooks, who was suspended for his cheap shot on Gary Payton II during the NBA’s postseason last year, has now managed to make himself an enemy of several franchises around the league.
Ex-NBA star Stephen Jackson slams Rev. Al Sharpton and Ben Crump
Former NBA journeyman Stephen Jackson is renowned for spewing his unadulterated truth, whether it is right or wrong, Whatever thoughts materialize in Jackson’s mind are quickly shot out of his mouth without much regard for the potential collateral damage. Jackson, a co-host of the popular sports podcast, “All the...
Warriors’ best trade offer for Kevin Durant after Kyrie Irving’s Nets trade request
Remember this summer, in the euphoric afterglow of a remarkable fourth championship in eight seasons, when it seemed like there was a realistic if slight chance that Kevin Durant would return to the Golden State Warriors? It’s time to fire up the trade machine again, Dub Nation. Just don’t expect for those season-saving dreams to […] The post Warriors’ best trade offer for Kevin Durant after Kyrie Irving’s Nets trade request appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Steve Kerr slaps Stephen Curry, Warriors with harsh reality after loss to Nuggets
Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors are the reigning NBA champs, but they’re no longer seen as the favorites to come out of the West this season. As things stand a week before the NBA trade deadline, that title belongs to Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets who sit comfortably atop the conference standings.
Dillon Brooks nailed Donovan Mitchell with dirty punch to nuts before ejection
Dillon Brooks and Donovan Mitchell were ejected for their scuffle during Thursday’s game between the Memphis Grizzlies and Cleveland Cavaliers. A video replay showed the dirty move Brooks pulled to trigger the scuffle. Brooks was driving to the basket and attempted a layup with his Grizzlies down 81-76 to Mitchell’s Cavaliers in the third quarter.... The post Dillon Brooks nailed Donovan Mitchell with dirty punch to nuts before ejection appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Tristan Thompson Said He Texted Kyrie Irving About Reuniting On the Lakers
Tristan Thompson suggested the Lakers should add him and Kyrie Irving while on ESPN.
Trade Rumor: Warriors And Kings Interested In 76ers' Player?
According to Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer, the Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings are interested in Matisse Thybulle.
‘I trust Culver’s’: Giannis Anetokounmpo hilariously calls out Chik-fil-A after 50-burger vs. Clippers
Giannis Antetokounmpo is going beast-mode over the last couple of games. The Milwaukee Bucks superstar is averaging 44 points (!!!) over the last four games, including two 50-burgers. His latest masterpiece is a 54-point outing that halted the Los Angeles Clippers’ winning streak. Afterwards, Giannis talked about his post-game exploits, which involve a trip to Culvers’... and a subtle clapback at Chick-fil-A.
Report: Kyrie Irving was upset about 1 thing in extension talks with Nets
We now have a better idea of why things went south (again) between Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets. Word broke on Friday that the Nets All-Star guard Irving has requested a trade from the team ahead of the Feb. 9 deadline. The news comes after Irving reportedly rejected an extension offer from the Nets.... The post Report: Kyrie Irving was upset about 1 thing in extension talks with Nets appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes
The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
Warriors Fans Call Out Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, And Draymond Green: "The Big 3 Don’t Look Hungry This Year."
Warriors fans are unhappy with the performances of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green this season.
Lakers Rumors: Insider Predicts LA Trades Patrick Beverley And A Pick For Top Player On The Market
Could the Pat Bev Experience finally, mercifully be coming to a close?
Lakers' LeBron James: 'I'm going to be in this league for at least a few more years'
James' words came after the Los Angeles Lakers' big overtime victory on the road Tuesday night against the New York Knicks. James finished the contest with 28 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds for his first triple-double of the season and he's now only 89 points away from breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's all-time scoring record.
