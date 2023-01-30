Two Indianapolis men sentenced to 60 years combined for child exploitation

INDIANAPOLIS – Two Indianapolis men were sentenced to a combined 60 years in federal prison for their roles in the sexual exploitation of a child.

Michael Ingram, 43, was sentenced to 40 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to sexual exploitation of a child, conspiracy to sexually exploit children and distribution and receipt of child sexual abuse material.

Cameron Helm, 36 was also sentenced to 20 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to sexually exploit children and distribution and receipt of child sexual abuse material.

According to court documents, IMPD began investigating Ingram in March 2020 after receiving a CyberTip from an email provider. Investigations found that the owner of the email account sent child sex abuse material to Ingram. Investigators were able to link the email to Ingram’s Indianapolis residence and obtain a search warrant for more evidence of crimes.

During the search by Indiana Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC), Ingram’s iPhone and iPad were recovered. Further examination revealed that Ingram had produced, distributed and possessed child sex abuse material.

1,600 text messages between Ingram and Helm were also recovered from the devices. These texts include Ingram and Helm conspiring to sexually exploit a child and describing sex acts with children. Both Ingram and Helm distributed child sexual abuse material with each other, including material showing Ingram sexually assaulting a child.

A sentence imposed by U.S District Judge Barker order that Ingram be supervised by the U.S. Probation Office for life and Helm be supervised for 15 years following their release from federal prison.

Ingram and Helm must also register as sex offenders wherever they live, work, or go to school, as required by law.

Additionally, Helm must pay $10,000 in restitution to the child victims and has been fined $10,000 pursuant the Amy, Vicky, and Andy Child Pornography Victim Assistance Act of 2018.

In 2019, the Southern District of Indiana was second out of the 94 federal districts in the country for the number of child sexual exploitation cases prosecuted.

For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit justice.gov/psc

