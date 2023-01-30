For months, the Milwaukee Bucks have been in hot pursuit of Jae Crowder after he requested a trade from the Phoenix Suns. After many months, it seemed like talks were gaining steam lately. The Athletic’s Shams Charania (Subscription required) recently reported that the Bucks and Crowder had a meeting, which was likely to discuss his current conditioning state and contract status. To Charania’s knowledge, they were the only team that has been granted permission to speak with the disgruntled veteran thus far. Just when it felt like the wheels might start turning on a Crowder trade, some major news in the NBA broke and threw a wrench into those plans, for now.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 1 HOUR AGO