NBA trade rumors: Kyrie Irving requests a trade out of Brooklyn
The Brooklyn Nets drama continues. According to Shams Charania on NBA trade rumors, Kyrie Irving has requested a trade. At 31-20, the Brooklyn Nets sit at fourth in the Eastern Conference. The team, currently in the midst of a slump, has bounced back from off-court distractions and a rough start, winning as many as 12 games in a row this year.
How Kyrie Irving’s sudden trade request impact’s the Bucks’ deadline plans
For months, the Milwaukee Bucks have been in hot pursuit of Jae Crowder after he requested a trade from the Phoenix Suns. After many months, it seemed like talks were gaining steam lately. The Athletic’s Shams Charania (Subscription required) recently reported that the Bucks and Crowder had a meeting, which was likely to discuss his current conditioning state and contract status. To Charania’s knowledge, they were the only team that has been granted permission to speak with the disgruntled veteran thus far. Just when it felt like the wheels might start turning on a Crowder trade, some major news in the NBA broke and threw a wrench into those plans, for now.
Lakers may get their 2023 first-round pick back from Pelicans
The Los Angeles Lakers traded a lot of draft capital to the New Orleans Pelicans for Anthony Davis but it was instantly worth it as the team won the NBA Championship in AD’s first season with the team. One of the picks the team traded was a pick swap...
Sean Payton off to a bad start in Denver thanks to Dolphins latest hire
The Denver Broncos got their man in newly minted head coach Sean Payton, but it looks like Payton won’t be getting his top choice of defensive coordinator in 2023. This week, the Denver Broncos traded for former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton to begin a new era for the franchise. Some believe the Saints to be the outright winners of that trade, yet Denver still got a bargain for Payton and should benefit from cleaning house.
Cubs News: Dexter Fowler is coming back to Chicago
Everyone will always remember every single player on the 2016 Chicago Cubs with great fondness. Nobody on that team was a passenger as everyone carried their own weight. One player who went above and beyond always was Dexter Fowler. He had a very interesting path to the Chicago Cubs as he played for the Colorado Rockies from 2008-2013 before one year with the Houston Astros in 2014.
3 wing trade targets for the Milwaukee Bucks not named Jae Crowder
The Milwaukee Bucks have actively been seeking roster upgrades without having to give up members of their core rotation. We found out that the Bucks were given credit to speak with Jae Crowder recently and have an offer on the table of George Hill, Jordan Nwora, Serge Ibaka and draft compensation on the table to the Suns. We’ll have to wait another eight days until the trade deadline to see exactly how much the Bucks roster differs from the way it looks today.
Shohei Ohtani rumors: MLB insider predicts which teams could sign him
With his one-year contract with the Los Angeles Angels set to expire at the end of the 2023 season, Shohei Ohtani could become the free agent prize of the next offseason (and maybe of the decade so far). With that in mind, one MLB insider recently listed which teams could conceivably be in the running for Ohtani’s services.
3 free agent contracts Houston Astros should’ve matched this offseason
The Houston Astros have a stacked lineup as they attempt to repeat as World Series champions, but could these three players have helped the Astros become even more powerful?. As 2023 spring training draws near, let’s face a simple truth: The Houston Astros have another power-packed and star-studded lineup and are in a great position to once again represent the American League in the World Series.
Surprise team looking to move up with Bears to No.1 in NFL Draft
The Chicago Bears are itching to trade the No.1 overall pick in the NFL Draft, and a surprise team entered the conversation. It’s pretty clear by now that the Chicago Bears have a strong desire to trade the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. With so...
