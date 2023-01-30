MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) is hosting Family-to-Family classes for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic. The class is for friends and family of those living with mental illness. The 8-week series of classes are free and confidential. The course covers a broad range of topics, such as understanding what loved ones are going through and how to address different types of mental illness.

