WLUC
Social Justice for Us cooks “soul food” for Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Nonprofit Social Justice for Us (SJFU) is bringing some cultural food to Marquette. The nonprofit is partnering with Barrel + Beam to host a Soul Food Sunday this weekend. SJFU gave TV6 a sneak peek at the food attendees can expect. Freddy Sims, executive director for...
WLUC
‘Kites over Awesome Lake Antoine’ to return for 2nd year
BREITUNG TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A popular winter activity in Dickinson County will return later this month. “Kites over Awesome Lake Antoine” will return for its second year. Last year, more than 3,000 people visited the park during the event. This year, 21 professionals from across the Midwest...
UPMATTERS
Escanaba High School copes with grief
ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – The tragic death of Tara and Gerald Weaver last Friday in a sudden car crash while en route to an Escanaba Basketball game has impacted the community as well as the High school where 2 of their surviving children still attend. This a story of healing, empathy, and generosity.
WLUC
NAMI to host Family-to-Family classes for first time since COVID-19 pandemic
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) is hosting Family-to-Family classes for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic. The class is for friends and family of those living with mental illness. The 8-week series of classes are free and confidential. The course covers a broad range of topics, such as understanding what loved ones are going through and how to address different types of mental illness.
WLUC
Eh Winter Experience happening Saturday
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - For the third year in a row, the Noquemanon Trail Network (NTN) is hosting its Eh Winter Experience fundraiser at the South Trails in Marquette. It starts at nine Saturday morning. This event is being presented by Embers Credit Union. NTN Community Outreach Coordinator Jeni Kilpela said that the money raised will towards the trails.
9&10 News
Local Schools Show Support to Escanaba Family After Tragic Death of Parents
Upper Peninsula, Tip of the Mitt Schools Show Support to Escanaba Family After Tragic Death of Parents. There was a big show of support Wednesday night for an Escanaba family that lost their parents in a tragic car crash last week. Gerald and Tara Weaver were traveling on US-2 in...
WLUC
Iron Mountain business owner raises money for mental health awareness
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - A Dickinson County business owner is spreading mental health awareness after the death of his best friend. Mike Pearson owns “Brick + Mortar” in downtown Iron Mountain. One of the new lines of merchandise is in memory of his best friend, David Furno, who died in October after battling with mental illness.
WLUC
Kingsford hockey hosts ‘Pink the Rink’ event to raise money for Dickinson Hospitals’ Foundation
IRON MOUNTAIN Mich. (WLUC) - The Kingsford hockey team hosted its annual “Pink the Rink” event to help fight cancer. During Thursday’s game against Negaunee, the Flivvers wore custom pink uniforms, which were auctioned off to help raise money for the Dickinson Hospitals’ Foundation. Attendees were...
WLUC
Escanaba Area Public Schools shows support for Weaver family
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Inside Escanaba Junior and Senior High School, students and staff are grieving the loss of Tara and Jerry Weaver. The couple was killed in a car crash Friday on US-2 while driving to their son’s basketball game. They left behind three children, two of which are still at Escanaba High School.
WLUC
Great Lakes Recovery Center hosts LIVE Art Contest
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - A program in Ishpeming is once again asking for art from talented high school artists in the Upper Peninsula. The Live Art and Word Contest wants U.P. high school students to submit their artwork, including those who are homeschooled and those studying virtually. Artwork that students can submit includes, visual, written word, song, dance, and theater.
WLUC
Registration for Escanaba’s Big Freeze Winter Carnival now open
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Big Freeze is just two weeks away and registration for all events is open. This is an annual event that helps raise money for the Delta County Search & Rescue Team, however, this year Visit Escanaba & Delta County Search & Rescue Team have decided to donate the money raised at the Big Freeze event to the Weaver Family after Tara and Jerry Weaver died in a car crash on Friday.
WLUC
Dickinson Hospitals’ Foundation donates 3 new EKG machines to Marshfield Medical Center Dickinson
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - New state-of-the-art medical technology is in Dickinson County. Marshfield Medical Center Dickinson received a donation for three brand new EKG machines. The old EKG machines are nearly 18 years old. They still function correctly, but medical technology has changed drastically in two decades. “Having these...
WLUC
Health care technology improves with new Telenicu device in Delta County
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - A three-month-old baby named Arthur was the first patient in Escanaba to receive new Telenicu care. Through remote video technology, Arthur’s parents were able to meet a Neonatologist with HSHS St Vincent Children’s Hospital in Green Bay. Arthur’s Mom Heather Turner said it was a game-changer in her son’s care.
WLUC
Mobile sauna for rent coming to Dickinson County in March
KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - A new activity will soon be available in Dickinson County. A mobile sauna is the latest attraction residents can begin renting later this winter. Winters in the U.P. can be long and cold and Kingsford resident Storm Juntti looks to warm yours up, with a mobile sauna.
WLUC
Brock Tessman wraps up first day as NMU president
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - It was the first day on the job for Northern Michigan University’s 17th president. Brock Tessman met with students and staff at the Northern Center Wednesday during the College of Business winter social as his day wrapped up. Tessman said his first day was amazing and he’s looking forward to getting to work with staff and students closer.
WLUC
Organizers for Heikki Lunta Winter Fesitval put finishing touches on rail jam course
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Preparations are wrapping up for the annual Heikki Lunta Winter Festival this weekend. The festival takes place in downtown Negaunee this Friday and Saturday. Negaunee City Manager Nate Heffron says organizers are working to ensure the festival is fun for all. “We are getting ready for...
WLUC
Little Free Libraries pop up around Delta County
DELTA COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Little Free Libraries are popping up around Delta County. They’re a way for communities to share books. “You can borrow it and read it and bring it back. You can borrow it and read it and pass it on. You can donate books of your own,” said Paulette Pepin, a steward of Little Free Libraries.
WLUC
Marquette DDA holds Blueberry Festival poster contest
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The City of Marquette’s Downtown Development Authority (DDA) is holding a poster contest for the annual Blueberry Festival. The contest winner will receive $300 and the poster will be displayed around town and online for event promotion. The festival takes place Friday, July 28 on Washington Street in downtown Marquette.
WLUC
You can try luging at Lucy Hill during Heikki Lunta Winter Festival
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Heikki Lunta Winter Festival coverage continues on Thursday’s episode of Upper Michigan Today. Tia Trudgeon and Pavlina Osta take the show on the road to Lucy Hill in Negaunee to catch up with the Upper Peninsula Luge Club, and to try the sport out for themselves.
WLUC
Pete Heyrman, creator of Munising scholarship for athletes, dies
MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - A Munising man well known in the community for his generosity and courage has died. Forty six-year-old Peter Heyrman Jr., who had Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, died on Feb. 1. Heyrman was known around the community for establishing the The Pete Heyrman Award Scholarship. When the scholarship...
