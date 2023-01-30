ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA trade rumors: Kyrie Irving requests a trade out of Brooklyn

The Brooklyn Nets drama continues. According to Shams Charania on NBA trade rumors, Kyrie Irving has requested a trade. At 31-20, the Brooklyn Nets sit at fourth in the Eastern Conference. The team, currently in the midst of a slump, has bounced back from off-court distractions and a rough start, winning as many as 12 games in a row this year.
Two players the Lakers consider off limits for Kyrie Irving trade revealed

The Lakers are interested in trading with the Nets for Kyrie Irving but there are two young players they are not willing to send to Brooklyn in the deal. Kyrie Irving asking for a trade turned up the heat on the race to the NBA trade deadline. Now, teams like the Lakers, Suns, Mavericks and others will be scrambling to put together a package worthy enough to land the All-Star guard.
NBA Trade Rumors: 5 teams who can rescue Kevin Durant from the Brooklyn Nets

Kevin Durant requested a trade from the Nets this offseason but eventually backed off. With Kyrie Irving’s new trade request, Durant may also be looking for an exit. Just a few weeks ago the Nets were riding high. On Jan. 2, the Nets beat the Spurs 139-103 for their 12th straight win, pushing their record to 25-12, the second-best record in the Eastern Conference. Over the next month, they’ve gone 6-8, falling to fourth in the East, seen Kevin Durant miss 11 games with an MCL sprain and the All-Star Break as the earliest projected return date, and now received a trade request from Kyrie Irving.
Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes

The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
