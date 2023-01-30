Kevin Durant requested a trade from the Nets this offseason but eventually backed off. With Kyrie Irving’s new trade request, Durant may also be looking for an exit. Just a few weeks ago the Nets were riding high. On Jan. 2, the Nets beat the Spurs 139-103 for their 12th straight win, pushing their record to 25-12, the second-best record in the Eastern Conference. Over the next month, they’ve gone 6-8, falling to fourth in the East, seen Kevin Durant miss 11 games with an MCL sprain and the All-Star Break as the earliest projected return date, and now received a trade request from Kyrie Irving.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 11 HOURS AGO