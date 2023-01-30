Read full article on original website
WDW News Today
PHOTOS: Walt Disney World PhotoPass Photographers Debut New Green Costumes
Walt Disney World PhotoPass photographers are now wearing their new green, environmentally-friendly costumes that Disney announced yesterday. PhotoPass photographers on Main Street, U.S.A. were still wearing the old uniform, but we saw photographers in the new green shirts in the Magic Kingdom hub. The shirts are green, while the pants...
WDW News Today
PHOTOS: Scaffolds Installed in Flume, More Queue Disassembly Spotted at Splash Mountain for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure Conversion in Magic Kingdom
It looks like workers are digging a little deeper as work continues to transform Splash Mountain into Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. No sooner did guests take their last ride on this beloved attraction last month, construction workers descended upon it to begin preparations for its transformation. Scaffolding bridges have been...
WDW News Today
New Disney100 The Eras Shirt, Shorts, and Jacket at Walt Disney World
Three more Disney100 The Eras items have arrived at Walt Disney World. The shirt and shorts are part of the Disneyland collection, while the jacket is part of the Walt Disney Studios collection. We found them at Discovery Trading Company in Disney’s Animal Kingdom. Disney100 Disneyland Shirt – $39.99...
WDW News Today
VIDEO: Disney Releases Nighttime POV of TRON Lightcycle Run at the Magic Kingdom
Disney took to TikTok this evening to share a special look at TRON Lightcycle / Run — specifically a POV — for the first time, at the Magic Kingdom! This comes right as Cast Member previews begin for the attraction today. @disneyparks. >◎//: Welcome programs. TRON preview testing...
WDW News Today
Gift Card Wristbands Available for Lunar New Year 2023 at Disney California Adventure
Guests celebrating Lunar New Year 2023 at Disney California Adventure, especially those who have their hands full from treats they got using the Sip and Savor Pass, will appreciate this gift card wristband we found!. Lunar New Year 2023 Disney Gift Card Wristband — Any Amount $15-$1000. This handy...
WDW News Today
Schedule for Goofy, Max, and Incredibles Meet-and-Greets at Disney’s Hollywood Studios Added to My Disney Experience
Some of the new character meet-and-greets at Disney’s Hollywood Studios have been added to the My Disney Experience app with appearance times. Goofy will be appearing on Grand Avenue starting at 9:15 a.m. each day. He’ll continue to appear at 30-minute intervals, with a break between 12:45 and 2:15 p.m., and his last appearance will be at 4:45 p.m.
WDW News Today
More Disney100 Collectible Medallions Available Throughout Disneyland Resort
Each machine has four medallion designs featuring various iconic characters. This machine throws things back to the early days of Walt Disney Animation Studios with medallions featuring Mickey in “Steamboat Willie,” Oswald the Lucky Rabbit, and Minnie in her original polka-dot skirt and flower hat. The fourth medallion depicts the Storytellers statue of Walt Disney with Mickey.
WDW News Today
PHOTOS, VIDEO: First Look at TRON Lightcycle / Run During Cast Previews at Magic Kingdom
Cast Members are the first to ride TRON Lightcycle / Run at Magic Kingdom this weekend as previews of the new roller coaster begin. Some Cast Members have shared their photos from the experience with WDWNT. Guests will reach TRON Lightcycle / Run by walking past Space Mountain into a...
WDW News Today
The Ultimate Secret to Saving Thousands at Disney World
Are you thinking of going on a vacation to Walt Disney World? The idea of traveling to the Most Magical Place on Earth, walking into Magic Kingdom, seeing Cinderella Castle, meeting Mickey Mouse, and eating a Mickey Premium Bar while the Festival of Fantasy parade moves down Main Street U.S.A. is a magical one — and an expensive one. That being said, there is a solution to this costly problem.
WDW News Today
Imagineer Jim Shull Shares Oswald and Ortensia Attraction Blue Sky Idea
Former Imagineer Jim Shull shared an idea for an Oswald and Ortensia ride that could have replaced Roger Rabbit’s Car Toon Spin at Disneyland. Shull shared the idea on Twitter, calling it a “personal blue sky project.” He said it would keep the current facility and ride system but would utilize projection mapping and the 1920s sets would have been painted black and white. He called it a “low cost investment” that would deliver a “unique ride.”
WDW News Today
Cast Members Report Issues With Fitting in TRON Lightcycle Run Vehicles, PeopleMover Unexpectedly Closed & Curtained Off, Disney Considering Selling Movie & TV Streaming Rights, & More: Daily Recap (2/3/23)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Friday, February 3, 2023.
WDW News Today
Thunder Falls Terrace Reopens, Another Section Blocked off at Universal’s Islands of Adventure
Thunder Falls Terrace has reopened in the Jurassic Park area of Universal’s Islands of Adventure after a brief closure for a roof refurbishment. The roof was damaged during Hurricane Ian, and half of the dining room closed in November to take care of a leak. The other half of...
WDW News Today
First Look at ‘Encanto’ Theme for 2023 runDisney Wine & Dine Half Marathon
Disney has shared a first look at the theme for the 2023 runDisney Wine & Dine Half Marathon: “Encanto.”. Mirabel will cheer on runners during the 13.1 mile half marathon. Exact medal and merchandise designs weren’t released, but they will likely match these two graphics featuring Mirabel, Bruno, Isabela, and Luisa.
WDW News Today
PHOTOS: Frozone, Edna, and More Limited-Time Meet and Greets Begin at Disney’s Hollywood Studios for February 2023
Several surprise limited-time meet-and-greets began at Disney’s Hollywood Studios today, February 1, reportedly for the Valentine’s Day season. We already reported on Max Goof appearing in his Powerline costume on Grand Avenue. Max’s dad, Goofy, is greeting guests nearby at the Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge entrance. He’s in...
WDW News Today
Cast Members Report Issues With Fitting in TRON Lightcycle Run Vehicles at Magic Kingdom
Many Cast Members attending today’s TRON Lightcycle / Run preview at Magic Kingdom have reported issues with fitting into the ride vehicles. The vehicles are exactly the same as the ones used for TRON Lightcycle Power Run at Shanghai Disneyland, made for riders that are generally smaller than a large number of guests in the U.S.A. Body shapes and types tend to vary more in the US than in China, with more variations in height also being a factor that might impede guests riding the attraction.
WDW News Today
New Cursed Coconut Club Mardi Gras Tee at Universal Orlando Resort
A new Cursed Coconut Club Mardi Gras tee is available at the Cursed Coconut Club Market in Universal CityWalk Orlando. The shirt is black and the neon design matches the banners hanging outside the Cursed Coconut Club. There are pink and green Voodoo dolls and several pins around the name...
WDW News Today
Repainting Continues as Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel Transforms into Disney’s Pixar Place Hotel
Earlier this month, colorful stripes were added to the side of the the new Disney’s Pixar Place Hotel that matched the colors of Pixar’s Luxo ball. Today we stopped by to see that the repainting efforts have been even further extended around the hotel. The vertical columns between...
WDW News Today
Cursed Coconut Club Façade Erected in CityWalk for 2023 Mardi Gras
A façade has been erected around the entrance to the Red Coconut Club in Universal Orlando CityWalk, which will become the Cursed Coconut Club for 2023 Mardi Gras International Flavors of Carnaval. If you frequent Universal CityWalk, you have likely walked past the Red Coconut Club, one of the...
WDW News Today
Universal Studios Hollywood Offering Super Nintendo World Early Access Ticket Add-on
Universal Studios Hollywood is offering a Super Nintendo World Early Access ticket add-on that allows guests to visit the land one hour before the park opens. The ticket add-on is $20-$25 and does not include park admission. Park admission for the same day is required, so you can’t just pay $20 for an hour of Super Nintendo World access.
WDW News Today
VIDEO: Guest Gets on Lunar New Year Float During Procession at Disney California Adventure
Yet another guest has been caught breaking the rules at Disneyland Resort. This guest was spotted blowing kisses from “Mulan’s Lunar New Year Procession” at Disney California Adventure. The video is being passed around Twitter and TikTok but seems to have originated from TikTok user jozjo16 (or...
