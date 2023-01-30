Read full article on original website
Minecraft Legends Features A PvP Mode That Offers Some Exciting 4v4 Competition
Xbox and Bethesda had plenty to reveal during the January Developer Direct showcase. "Hi-Fi Rush," 2023's first surprise hit may have stolen the show, but the presentation opened with an extended look at the exciting PvP mode within the upcoming spinoff title "Minecraft Legends." The show didn't touch as much...
Is Dead Space Remake Playable On Steam Deck?
While still far from muscling the Nintendo Switch out of the handheld console market, the Steam Deck has been building a solid library of games that make it an excellent addition or alternative for the more handheld-minded gamer. With titles like "Warzone," "Fortnite," and even "Overwatch 2" making their way over to the platform, it seems almost inevitable that excited fans of the new "Dead Space" remake might ask if they'd be able to experience the newly voiced Isaac and the horrors he faces on the compact but surprisingly powerful device. After all, what true horror fan wouldn't want to experience grisly alien gore on the go, at work, or even in the comfort of their own bed into the wee hours of the night?
Is Dead Island 2 Coming To Nintendo Switch?
In just a matter of months, "Dead Island 2" — the long-awaited sequel to 2011's "Dead Island" — will be released to the world. After a series of delays, many players are anxious to get their hands on the new title from Dambuster Studios when it finally releases in April. But will Nintendo Switch users have the same opportunity to play the zombie-killing game upon release?
Is Remnant: From The Ashes Coming To Nintendo Switch?
There's no shortage of Nintendo Switch ports that fans want to see happen, but one that likely wasn't predicted by many is 2019's "Remnant: From the Ashes." Created by the studio Gunfire Games, "Remnant: From the Ashes" is a third-person shooting, cooperative Soulslike that features swarms of enemies, enormous bosses, and plenty of unique weapons and abilities. The game has garnered a bit of a cult following over the last few years, and it saw enough success across PC, Xbox and PlayStation consoles to warrant a sequel, which was announced during the 2022 Game Awards via a flashy announcement trailer.
Doom Nearly Got A Multiplayer Spinoff On Nintendo 64
While plenty of fans are wondering what the next plans for the Doom Slayer are and if we will get a sequel to "Doom Eternal," plenty of cut content and development secrets from the long-running franchise has come to light. For example, the original game had some bonkers cutscenes that never came to light, and at one point, there was going to be a multiplayer spinoff game created for the Nintendo 64.
PlayStation Franchises That Killed Off Their Main Characters
Gamers who grew up in PlayStation households know Sony has an impressive lineup of exclusive franchises. Titles like "God of War" and "Uncharted" have been a major selling point for the consoles over the years, with many fans citing them as their primary reason for buying a PlayStation. These exclusives tend to be big-budget AAA games with cinematic visuals designed to show the console's full capabilities. Many also give players an engaging narrative, making these games memorable long after the graphics and gameplay have become outdated. They aren't all fun and jokes like "Crash Bandicoot" or "Ratchet & Clank," though. More than a few of these stories have been bittersweet.
How To Get A Railgun In GTA Online (And GTA 5 Story Mode)
Appearing in nearly every major shooter from "Call of Duty" to "Halo" and even "Fortnite," the railgun is practically a staple of the first-person shooter genre at this point. In every iteration, it's big, it's powerful, it's the most brutal you can get without getting into explosives territory — and it's no wonder that "Grand Theft Auto 5" players are eager to know where and how to get this powerhouse to perforate the opposition.
RIP Apex Legends Mobile And Battlefield Mobile
Today, EA announced that it has made the difficult call to sunset both "Apex Legends Mobile" and "Battlefield Mobile," the latter of which had not yet made it into gamers' hands. These unexpected announcements have arrived as part of a plan to restructure the company's mobile offerings and better meet customer needs.
Dead Space Remake: How To Unlock The Secret Alternate Ending
The "Dead Space" remake is out, and the critics are raving about it. It's being hailed as a superb successor to the series and well worth playing for both newcomers to the franchise and veterans of the original. In addition to the improved graphics, gameplay, and other updates, the remake also offers something brand new to entice gamers to return to the Ishimura.
The Day Before Demo Didn't Get The Reaction The Devs Hoped
"The Day Before" has had fans worried for quite some time now, and the worries are growing larger and larger after a recent gameplay demo was shared. After a major delay for what was once Steam's most wish-listed game pushed its release date back by nine months, news about developer Fntastic's volunteer culture showed just how strange development for the game was. A second delay –- this time due to copyright issues in the title -– had fans seriously skeptical about "The Day Before" being real.
Say Goodbye To The PlayStation Plus Collection
Sony has announced that the PlayStation Plus Collection will be shuttered very soon, much to the surprise of PS5 players. The collection of hit PlayStation games has been available as an incentive for PS5 players ever since the console launched in 2020, allowing PS Plus members a chance to download and play AAA titles such as "The Last of Us Remastered" and "Fallout 4" as part of their subscription. Now, according to a new blog post from the gaming giant, players only have a few short months to download these games.
Why Pokemon Go Lost 80% Of Its Playerbase Within A Few Months
To say that "Pokémon GO" was very popular when it was released in 2016 would be a massive understatement — the game was a bona fide cultural phenomenon (via Statista). During that summer, it seemed that almost everyone had gotten in on the fun that "Pokémon GO" provided, with large crowds of people gathering at popular landmarks around the world not to take in the sights but to set up Lure Modules and capture their favorite Pokémon in augmented reality. But, unfortunately, the hype would eventually fade. And by the spring of 2017, it was reported that about 80% of the game's original players had left the title and moved on (per Recode via VGC).
Chained Echoes: SP Points Explained
In the age of open-world titans and real-time action combat — where even JRPG classics like "Final Fantasy" are more focused on fast paced action — "Chained Echoes" is a hidden gem almost tailor-made for avid fans of the classic JRPG. Judging from the rave reviews on its Steam page, it seems to get the nostalgic formula just right with gorgeous neo-retro pixel art, an engrossing story, a streamlined combat system, and of course, a slightly peculiar progression system that makes character-building all the more compelling.
Why Valve Never Released Left 4 Dead 3
Valve, a longstanding icon in PC gaming, was once better known for its generation-defining games in the "Half Life," "Team Fortress," and the "Left 4 Dead" series. More recently — well, more like the last decade or so — Valve shifted its focus from game development to other pursuits. Since 2013, the "Half Life: Alyx" VR game and the DOTA 2 card game "Artifact" are really the only big titles the company has shipped, and in 2023 Valve is much better known for running Steam and for the handheld Steam Deck than its games.
Hi-Fi Rush: How To Simplify The Rhythm Games
As the most surprising part of Xbox and Bethesda's January Developer Direct, "Hi-Fi Rush" was not only revealed but released the very same day for Xbox and PC. This first surprise hit of 2023 is a rhythm, character action game that naturally features plenty of rhythm-focused minigames, but they don't need to get in the way of one enjoying the title. In fact, one of the several different accessibility options within "Hi-Fi Rush" is specifically for making those possibly pesky rhythm segments much easier.
What Is Fortnite Project Nova? This Server Brings Back The Early Days Of The Battle Royale
"Fortnite" is not the same game it was when the battle royale title first exploded onto the scene in 2017 — but that's not necessarily a bad thing. In many ways, "Fortnite's" evolution happened just how it needed to, with Epic Games' flagship game always striving to move forward with new ideas rather than constantly looking back at how things used to be. More contemporary additions like Zero Build Mode and skill-based matchmaking have arguably made the game more accessible than ever, and its enduring popularity is a testament to that idea.
The Scene That Went Too Far In The Dead Space Remake
The original space horror phenomenon, "Dead Space," terrorized gamers upon release in 2008. And thankfully, the recent Motive Studio remake captures the same heart-pounding horror experience the first game offered up. Critics even argue that the remake is better than the original, improving the title in almost every way. That being said, Dead Space remains a game that players may want to avoid playing at night.
Dead Space Remake's Alternate Ending Is Worth The Extra Work
It's true — the new "Dead Space" remake has a secret alternate ending, and it's no small feat to unlock it. The remake may be mostly faithful to the gameplay design and narrative beats of the 2008 horror classic, but it still finds some ways to update the original experience and bring it more in line with subsequent entries in the series. Whereas the first game only had one ending, its remake actually boasts two possible outcomes for Isaac Clarke's journey: the classic ending and a new alternate ending.
How To Play The Resident Evil Games In Chronological Order
Over the last three decades, the "Resident Evil" franchise has become an absolute mammoth. From its countless mainline games and spin-off titles to its many film and television adaptations, there's no shortage of content for fans of the franchise to enjoy. However, if you're a newbie to the series or...
Easter Eggs Huge Fans Noticed In Dead Space
The "Dead Space" remake has wowed critics and given fans plenty of reason to revisit the series. In addition to improved graphics, crisper gameplay, and an extra level of polish, the new version also offers fun new secrets to uncover. Even longtime fans of the series who've played through the original many times over will find new content to explore and Easter eggs to discover.
