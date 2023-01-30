ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

‘Heartbeat of baseball’: Cleveland Guardians mourn loss of legendary bleacher drummer

By Ryan Allison
WDTN
WDTN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EPoZl_0kWM020x00

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Guardians announced on Monday the passing of lifelong fan and bleacher drummer, John Adams.

In a press release, Senior Vice President of Public Affairs Bob DiBiasio said, “For nearly five decades the beat of John’s drum was the heartbeat of baseball here in Cleveland. We are all saddened by John’s passing. His dedication, commitment and passion for our franchise, at both Cleveland Stadium and Progressive Field, was unmatched. John will forever remain a member of our team.”

Chiefs top Bengals on last-second kick for AFC title

Adams, accompanied by his drum, attended more than 3,500 games, dating back to 1973. His attendance included three All-Star Games, 11 Playoff Series, three World Series and Len Barker’s Perfect Game in 1981.

Last season, the Guardians inducted Adams into their Distinguished Hall of Fame and a bronzed drum and his bleacher seat have been moved to Heritage Park in his honor.

Adams was 71 years old.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDTN

Cavs All-Star Mitchell calls Grizzlies’ Brooks dirty player

CLEVELAND (AP) — Donovan Mitchell took his most vicious shots at Dillon Brooks after the game. Accusing Brooks of being a dirty player, Mitchell said the NBA needs to do something about the Memphis guard’s unruly bad behavior after he smashed Cleveland’s All-Star guard in the groin during the Cavaliers’ 128-113 victory over the Grizzlies on Thursday night.
MEMPHIS, TN
WDTN

WDTN

43K+
Followers
24K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy