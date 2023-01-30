Read full article on original website
Dominion-backed rates bill whittled down in House committee
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Dominion Energy’s ongoing push for yet another year of legislative tinkering with the way its rates are regulated took a surprise turn this week, when a Virginia House committee whittled down a company-backed bill ratepayer advocates have fiercely opposed. The vote Thursday afternoon came...
DeSantis eyes 2024 from afar as GOP rivals move toward runs
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis may be months away from publicly declaring his presidential intentions, but his potential rivals aren’t holding back. No fewer than a half dozen Republicans eyeing the White House have begun actively courting top political operatives in states like New Hampshire and Iowa, which traditionally host the opening presidential primary contests. At the same time, former President Donald Trump, the only announced candidate in the race, is launching regular attacks against DeSantis — and others — while locking down key staff and endorsements in early voting South Carolina.
Major Florida hospital hit by possible ransomware attack
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A major hospital system in northern Florida said Friday it is diverting some emergency room patients and canceling surgeries after a security problem with information technology. Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare said the issue began effecting its systems late Thursday night and has forced the hospital to...
California public health department says state no longer pursuing coronavirus vaccine mandate for K-12 schools
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California public health department says state no longer pursuing coronavirus vaccine mandate for K-12 schools. Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Lawsuit: WVa abortion ban irrational, unconstitutional
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — An abortion provider filed a lawsuit Wednesday seeking to overturn West Virginia’s near-total ban, saying it is unconstitutional, irrational and causes irreparable harm to the state’s only abortion clinic and its patients. The lawsuit asks for a halt to the four-month-old abortion ban...
Governor Walz signs CROWN Act into law
(ABC 6 News) – Governor Tim Walz has signed the CROWN Act into law, explicitly prohibiting racial discrimination based on natural hair texture and hair styles such as braids, locs, and twists. A ceremonial bill signing will take place later this week. “Discrimination has no place in Minnesota,” said...
ACLU settles two lawsuits of police abuse cases in Louisiana
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A civil rights group in New Orleans is pointing to two federal lawsuit settlements as examples of how civil litigation can hold police accountable for violent tactics in the wake of Tyre Nichols’ death in Memphis. The American Civil Liberties Union of Louisiana said...
New Mexico considers roasted chile as official state aroma
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The sweet smell of green chile roasting on an open flame permeates New Mexico every fall, wafting from roadside stands and grocery store parking lots and inducing mouth-watering visions of culinary wonders. Now one state lawmaker says it’s time for everyone to wake up and...
Texas power woes linger as New England girds for deep freeze
Rising temperatures offered some hope Friday for frustrated Texans days after they lost power — and in many cases heat — in a deadly winter storm, while a new wave of frigid weather rolling into the Northeast led communities to close schools and open warming centers. Wind chills...
Gov. Walz authorizes disaster assistance for eight Minnesota counties
(ABC 6 News) – Governor Tim Walz has authorized emergency assistance for eight Northeastern and Southwestern Minnesota counties due to damage caused by heavy snowstorms and high winds from December 13 through December 16, 2022. “Minnesota’s emergency management team continues to work in partnership with local counties to assess...
Diesel fuel spilled at Space Force telescope site in Hawaii
HONOLULU (AP) — The U.S. Space Force said about 700 gallons (2,650 liters) of diesel spilled at the site of an advanced space telescope on the summit of Haleakala volcano on Maui, the latest fuel spill involving the U.S. military in Hawaii. A diesel pump for a back-up generator...
New bill to close the special education funding gap for school districts in MN
(ABC 6 News) – This week, lawmakers are talking about the gap in funding for special education in Minnesota schools. There’s a new bill aimed at closing that gap by having the state pay for special education programs, which will cost about $3 billion over the next four years.
California has huge snowpack, but dry trend raises worries
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The mountain snowpack that supplies a significant amount of California’s water got an incredible boost from recent powerful storms and is outpacing the state’s wettest season on record, state water officials said Wednesday. But its too soon to know if the winter will...
Pair arrested Tuesday, charged with transporting 8 lbs. cocaine from California
(ABC 6 News) – A husband and wife from California appeared in Olmsted County Court Wednesday on charges of transporting cocaine across state borders, as well as 1st-degree drug possession and drug sale. Jorge Arreola, 45, and Noemi Cervantes, 35, of Colton, CA were arrested at around 4 a.m....
