Bexar County, TX

San Antonio Report

Where I Live: Downtown

The Where I Live series aims to showcase our diverse city and region by spotlighting its many vibrant neighborhoods. Each week a local resident invites us over and lets us in on what makes their neighborhood special.
San Antonio Report

Leadership changes loom at four San Antonio-area school districts

Four San Antonio-area school districts are in the process of selecting new leaders this month, following departures that include a retirement and an unexpected resignation. The superintendent searches are the latest in a three-year period that saw dozens of superintendents across the state stepping down, including the leader of the Northside Independent School District.
San Antonio Report

City rolls out violent crime reduction plan

This story has been updated. Residents in up to 28 “hot spots” of violent crime throughout San Antonio may have already noticed an increased police presence over the last month as part of the city’s new Violent Crime Reduction Plan developed by the University of Texas at San Antonio.
San Antonio Report

Where I Live: Alta Vista

The Where I Live series aims to showcase our diverse city and region by spotlighting its many vibrant neighborhoods. Each week a local resident invites us over and lets us in on what makes their neighborhood special. Have we been to your neighborhood yet? Get in touch to share your story.
San Antonio Report

City to get tough on contractors who cut corners or hold up road projects

A new city law ensures that construction contractors who don’t do a good job on road work and other projects will be disqualified from future bid opportunities. Passed by City Council on Thursday, the responsible bidders ordinance allows city staff to refuse bids from contractors that previously did not meet expectations on a project, did not adhere to deadlines or owe the city money.
San Antonio Report

San Antonio Report is San Antonio's online and paywall-free source for local politics, business, development, environment, education, health, arts and culture, technology news as well as op-eds and commentaries.

