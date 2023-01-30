Lake George woman arrested for forgery and larceny

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — On Saturday, State Police of Queensbury arrested a Lake George woman for using forged checks at the Glens Falls National Bank on January 10. According to the police, Tiffany Shilanski, 19, altered and forged checks and deposited them via the bank’s mobile application into her personal account.

Shilanski then withdrew more than $1,000 in funds from the forged checks. Shilanski is being charged with two counts of Forgery in the Second Degree and Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree. She was transported to the Warren County Correctional Facility to await arraignment.

