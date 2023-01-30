ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

NBC Bay Area

Food Tour of San Francisco's Chinatown With Ben Fong-Torres

NBC Bay Area reporter Sergio Quintana went on a special food tour of San Francisco's Chinatown with legendary Bay Area journalist Ben Fong-Torres to learn more about some local foods and the meaning behind them. Quintana and Fong-Torres, the former editor of Rolling Stone Magazine, visited five spots, some well...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
matadornetwork.com

Try Soup Dumplings and Steamed Buns at These Beloved San Francisco Dim Sum Restaurants

San Francisco is home to the oldest (and first) community of Chinese immigrants in North America. Though Chinese people faced discrimination and exclusion (and still do) in the United States, resilient and hard working communities have taken root all over the country – only adding more richness and complexity to the culture of our country. San Francisco in particular has benefited greatly from the presence of Chinese families, not least of all because Chinese restaurants serve some of the best food in the city.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

Will the Tech Downturn Be the Death of SF Real Estate?

With mounting layoffs, sky-high interest rates and empty office buildings, the woes of San Francisco’s struggling tech-driven economy make headlines every day. Yet, as the city’s population shows signs of a comeback, what is the net impact of these opposing trends on the residential real estate market in the city?
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

San Francisco hoarder home sells for $500K over the ask

A San Francisco home featured on an episode of the A&E series “Hoarders” has sold for $500,000 over its asking price — for $1.2 million. The four-bedroom, two-bathroom spread at 758 Lyon St. — which had previously been filled with a jaw-dropping hoard including bottles and kitchen tools — initially listed for sale at $699,000. What’s more, and regardless of its history, the property even brought in more than 12 offers, which drove the price. The new owner bought it all-cash.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KQED

Playlists: Dive Into Bay Area Hip-Hop Across the Decades

As we kick off That’s My Word, a year-long exploration of Bay Area hip-hop history, it’s only right to include playlists of each decade’s music. The 1960s and ’70s are what one could call hip-hop’s “preschool” era — the era before the old school. This was a time when the Black Panthers created a blueprint for hip-hop’s early ideology, and blaxploitation films like The Mack fascinated America with larger-than-life heroes who later inspired rappers’ personas. Vallejo’s Sly Stone changed the sound and substance of Black music; Oakland’s Pointer Sisters made funky hits; and greats like Herbie Hancock and Betty Davis recorded in San Francisco. Hip-hop’s pioneers came of age during this dynamic era.
OAKLAND, CA
sfstandard.com

Downtown SF’s Most Eye-Catching Building Is Getting a Wine Bar

Downtown San Francisco has seen some controversial additions to its skyline in recent years, from the asymmetrical, recently renamed Nancy Pelosi Federal Building to LinkedIn’s “black hole” to the tilting Millennium Tower. But pretty much everyone agrees that Mira—architect Jeanne Gang’s white, 39-story tower one block from...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Thrillist

This Classic California Hotel Just Got a Stunning Update for 2023

If you're looking to escape to a beautiful location in the Bay Area, you'll be pleased to know that Graduate Palo Alto just got a stunning renovation and some exciting updates. The hotel overlooks the valley, and is filled with eclectic decor. The hotel's rooftop terrace, overlooking downtown Palo Alto,...
PALO ALTO, CA
CBS San Francisco

'Dragon' storm front brings showers back to the Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO --  A pair of weather fronts, swirling off the Pacific Northwest coast, sent bands of showers into the Bay Area Friday, bringing another dose of precipitation to the region recovering from 3 years of drought. But unlike the nine atmospheric rivers that drenched the Bay Area over an epic 22-day span in late December and January, these storms will be nowhere near as intense.Forecasters said an inch of rain will fall from Friday to Sunday. While skies will start clear on Saturday night as hundreds of thousands gather in downtown San Francisco for the annual Chinese New Year parade, rain...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

