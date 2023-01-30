ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

How Likely Are Wyomingites To Help Someone With Broken Down Car?

One of the best parts of living in Wyoming, is that most people are very helpful and willing to help someone stranded on the side of the road no matter the circumstances. This winter has been quite snowy and has been difficult for many people. I've seen people slide off the road, and 10 people stop to lend a hand. Cars stuck in the middle of the street and volunteers rushing to help get the car moving.
WYOMING STATE
There’s A Website Dedicated To Help Californians Move To Wyoming

There are things happening in California that are alarming to Wyomingites. Why you ask? People are trying their best to leave California and find somewhere new to live. According to a recent study from U.C. Berkeley, nearly half of the population of the state are looking to move and that in 2022 there were nearly 700,000 people that left California.
WYOMING STATE
Punxsutawney Phil’s Prophecy: Winter Prevails

If the groundhog Punxsutawney Phil is right, it's going to be a late spring. Early this morning, thousands gathered in Pennsylvania to watch a remarkably normal looking groundhog predict what the weather will do. And based on the fact that Phil saw his shadow, North America will get 6 more...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
No Surprise, But Wyoming is One of the Worst States for Singles

Single Wyoming residents often complain about the lack of dating seen in the Cowboy State. Now science has actually added some credibility to that claim. A new study conducted by personal finance website, WalletHub, listed "2023’s Best & Worst States for Singles", and Wyoming was near the bottom of the barrel. Overall, the Equality State ranked 47th out of all fifty states.
WYOMING STATE
Casper, WY
