Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
These 3 Florida Counties Lead the State in Violent CrimePSki17Florida State
The Civic Media Center is a Progressive Grassroots Organizing and Activism Center and Library.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Micanopy Commissioner Under-fire for Anti-LGBTQ Comments Claims he is Discriminated Against Because He is Fat.Matthew C. WoodruffMicanopy, FL
Greenspace in GainesvilleSpiritedLindaGainesville, FL
Keystone Heights man arrested on aggravated battery charges, deputies sayZoey FieldsKeystone Heights, FL
Related
WCJB
Union County football team sends three to the next level
LAKE BUTLER, Fla. (WCJB) - Three standouts from the Union County high school football team signed their national letter of intent on Friday. During the ceremony at the library at Union County high school. Markus Strong will take his defensive talents to the University of Oklahoma. Strong had a terrific...
WCJB
Gator men’s basketball team upsets No. 2 Tennessee, 67-54
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - For the second time in five days, the Florida men’s basketball team battled another Top 5 opponent and this time they pulled off the victory. The (13-9) Gators knocked off No. 2 Tennessee, 67-54. It was the first time that Florida played back to back Top 5 opponents in 55 years. Florida also the highest ranked home win in program history for the second year in a row.
WCJB
High School Girls Basketball: Trenton drops Class 1A District 7 championship to Wildwood, 58-36
TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - The postseason continued in high school girls basketball. As Trenton fell to top seeded Wildwood in the Class 1A District 7 championship, 58-36. The (17-11) Tigers scored the first basket of the night when Chloe Wilkerson put up a easy layup. However, the (21-1) Warriors went on a 11-2 run and their defense was too much to handle for Trenton.
WCJB
Girls high school basketball: Hawthorne, GHS among district champions
(WCJB) -Friday’s district championship games presented an opportunity for girls basketball teams throughout North Central Florida to achieve their goal of making it to the region tournament aspect of the postseason. While district champions receive an automatic bid to regionals, runners-up would have to qualify via an at-large berth.
WCJB
Signing Day wrap-up: Buchholz, Vanguard, Dixie Co. players choose colleges
(WCJB) -It’s become increasingly evident over the years that North Central Florida produces an abundance of football talent. That showed on Wednesday as three NCFL schools kicked off National Signing Day by sending multiple players to the next level. Players who signed on Wednesday are as follows, according to high school.
WCJB
The 5th annual Grandview Invitation is underway in Ocala
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The 5th annual Grandview Invitational returned to Ocala at the Florida Horse Park. Guests enjoyed watching one-ton horses trot across the ring as they pulled 21 world-class hitch wagons. “Just to feel the thunder as they go around the arena it’s amazing you don’t want to...
WCJB
P.K. Yonge girls storm past Keystone Heights with big second half, win district soccer title, 6-1
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The P.K. Yonge girls soccer team broke open a scoreless game at the half to knock off visiting Keystone Heights, 6-1 on Thursday to capture the Class 3A-District 4 title. All of the goals scored in the game came in the second half, including strikes from Marleigh Schackow and Faith Hardy in a span of two minutes.
WCJB
TV20 Meldon Law Scholar Athlete: Elijah Harris (P.K. Yonge)
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Elijah Harris has the mentality of a coach on the court. Harris is the captain of the Blue Wave boys basketball team at P.K. Yonge and isn’t afraid to show a competitive personality. Harris said, “I have that dog mentality. I’m always going to be...
WCJB
Florida Horse Park hosts Grandview Invitational International Draft Horse Show
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Grandview Invitational International Draft Horse Show starts on Friday. The event run from Friday until Sunday at the Florida Horse Park in Ocala. Gates open today at 8 a.m., and the show starts at noon. They will hold events that include the Belgian four horse...
WCJB
TV20 Exclusive: University of Florida President Kent Fuchs discusses state of UF ahead of presidential change
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Kent Fuchs is stepping down as president of the University of Florida after eight years on Friday. TV20′s David Snyder had his first interview with President Fuchs in 2015 and spoke again with Fuchs as he prepares to leave the position. He will be replaced as president by former U.S. Republican Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska.
WCJB
Marion County Pets: Star Anise, Zeus, and Corbin
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable, adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new loving homes. First up is a girl with a big heart Star Anise. This three-year-old beauty to help her with her flourish and pick up a few treats on the way.
WCJB
“What’s up” with K-Country 2/3
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Plan your weekend with the fun, local events we talk about with our friends from K-Country.
WCJB
Camp Blanding Joint Training Center hosts departure ceremony for members of Florida National Guard
STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - There will be a departure ceremony for members of the Florida National Guard. These members are from the 2nd infantry battalion and 3rd cavalry squadron 54th security force assistance brigade. The event will be held at the Camp Blanding Joint Training Center post headquarters in Starke.
WCJB
“What’s up” with WIND-FM 2/2
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Tom Brady’s retirement has us thinking about what we’d do with our own retirements. Here’s what you missed in our chat with Wind-FM!
WCJB
UF President Fuchs responds to antisemitic messages on campus
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - University of Florida President Kent Fuchs is responding to antisemitic chalk messages left on campus the day after a Jewish student organization hosted a Holocaust survivor. The Chabad UF Jewish Student & Community Center sent a notice about antisemitic graffiti on and off campus. New messages...
WCJB
Three NCFL state colleges remove diversity, equity and inclusion and critical race theory ideology classes
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - On January 18, Florida College System presidents which includes Florida Gateway College, College of Central Florida and Santa Fe College publicly supported Governor Ron DeSantis’ vision of higher education. This may affect the University of Florida. “For me it doesn’t matter where a topic falls...
WCJB
Yvonne Hayes Hinson hosts two resource summits for formerly incarcerated citizens
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Democratic State Representative Yvonne Hayes Hinson of Gainesville will host two resource summits for formerly incarcerated citizens on Thursday. These summits will help formerly incarcerated citizens navigate employment in Alachua and Marion counties and more!. The two events will take place both in Ocala and in...
WCJB
Hamilton County prosecutors charge Lake City activist after basketball game incident
JASPER, Fla. (WCJB) - Prosecutors in Hamilton County charged a Lake City activist with a pair of misdemeanor charges after an incident at a high school basketball game, where a deputy was seen putting his knee on the activist’s neck. According to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office officials, school...
WCJB
Bomb squad clears scene after suspicious package found at University of Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad has cleared a suspicious package that caused a building on the University of Florida campus to be evacuated. Officials say a suspicious package was found on Thursday inside Turlington Plaza. The building was evacuated out of an abundance...
Comments / 0