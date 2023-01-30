GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - For the second time in five days, the Florida men’s basketball team battled another Top 5 opponent and this time they pulled off the victory. The (13-9) Gators knocked off No. 2 Tennessee, 67-54. It was the first time that Florida played back to back Top 5 opponents in 55 years. Florida also the highest ranked home win in program history for the second year in a row.

