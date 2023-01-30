ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

WCJB

Union County football team sends three to the next level

LAKE BUTLER, Fla. (WCJB) - Three standouts from the Union County high school football team signed their national letter of intent on Friday. During the ceremony at the library at Union County high school. Markus Strong will take his defensive talents to the University of Oklahoma. Strong had a terrific...
LAKE BUTLER, FL
WCJB

Gator men’s basketball team upsets No. 2 Tennessee, 67-54

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - For the second time in five days, the Florida men’s basketball team battled another Top 5 opponent and this time they pulled off the victory. The (13-9) Gators knocked off No. 2 Tennessee, 67-54. It was the first time that Florida played back to back Top 5 opponents in 55 years. Florida also the highest ranked home win in program history for the second year in a row.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Girls high school basketball: Hawthorne, GHS among district champions

(WCJB) -Friday’s district championship games presented an opportunity for girls basketball teams throughout North Central Florida to achieve their goal of making it to the region tournament aspect of the postseason. While district champions receive an automatic bid to regionals, runners-up would have to qualify via an at-large berth.
HAWTHORNE, FL
WCJB

Signing Day wrap-up: Buchholz, Vanguard, Dixie Co. players choose colleges

(WCJB) -It’s become increasingly evident over the years that North Central Florida produces an abundance of football talent. That showed on Wednesday as three NCFL schools kicked off National Signing Day by sending multiple players to the next level. Players who signed on Wednesday are as follows, according to high school.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

The 5th annual Grandview Invitation is underway in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The 5th annual Grandview Invitational returned to Ocala at the Florida Horse Park. Guests enjoyed watching one-ton horses trot across the ring as they pulled 21 world-class hitch wagons. “Just to feel the thunder as they go around the arena it’s amazing you don’t want to...
OCALA, FL
WCJB

TV20 Meldon Law Scholar Athlete: Elijah Harris (P.K. Yonge)

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Elijah Harris has the mentality of a coach on the court. Harris is the captain of the Blue Wave boys basketball team at P.K. Yonge and isn’t afraid to show a competitive personality. Harris said, “I have that dog mentality. I’m always going to be...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

TV20 Exclusive: University of Florida President Kent Fuchs discusses state of UF ahead of presidential change

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Kent Fuchs is stepping down as president of the University of Florida after eight years on Friday. TV20′s David Snyder had his first interview with President Fuchs in 2015 and spoke again with Fuchs as he prepares to leave the position. He will be replaced as president by former U.S. Republican Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Marion County Pets: Star Anise, Zeus, and Corbin

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable, adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new loving homes. First up is a girl with a big heart Star Anise. This three-year-old beauty to help her with her flourish and pick up a few treats on the way.
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

“What’s up” with WIND-FM 2/2

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Tom Brady’s retirement has us thinking about what we’d do with our own retirements. Here’s what you missed in our chat with Wind-FM!
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

UF President Fuchs responds to antisemitic messages on campus

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - University of Florida President Kent Fuchs is responding to antisemitic chalk messages left on campus the day after a Jewish student organization hosted a Holocaust survivor. The Chabad UF Jewish Student & Community Center sent a notice about antisemitic graffiti on and off campus. New messages...
GAINESVILLE, FL

