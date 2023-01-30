Read full article on original website
UAB beats No. 19 Owls, ending nation-best 20-game win streak
Eric Gaines scored 21 points and UAB ended No. 19 Florida Atlantic's nation-best 20-game winning streak with an 86-77 victory on Thursday night. The Owls (21-2, 10-1 Conference USA) hadn't lost since falling 80-67 to Mississippi on Nov. 11 and made their debut in the AP Top 25 2 1/2 weeks ago.
Pahokee football player heading to Georgetown University
Today is National Signing Day. The years of hard work, on and off the field, is paying off for a Palm Beach County high school athlete. At Pahokee High School, Blue Devils football star Bijay Boldin is standing out in the classroom as well. Boldin has earned scholarship offers from...
Family: Missing Lyft driver's car found in North Carolina
Family members of a missing Lyft driver from Palm Beach Gardens said his car has been found in North Carolina. Gary Levin, 74, was last seen Monday. Family members told WPTV they lost contact with him after he went to go pick up a customer for Lyft. "For him to...
Timeline into investigation of missing Lyft driver
Gary Levin, 74, a Lyft driver from Palm Beach Gardens, has been missing since Jan. 30. His car was found in North Carolina on Thursday, driven by a man who was wanted in a homicide that occurred in southwest Florida. Below is a timeline of his disappearance:. Levin's daughter said...
Boca Raton cosmetic surgeon warns of new face slimming, plastic surgery trend
A cosmetic surgeon is sounding the alarm about the dangers of a new plastic surgery trend that many celebrities are flocking to. "Buccal fat is this area right under the cheekbone," Dr. Kanwal Bawa, a cosmetic surgeon in Boca Raton, told WPTV. Bawa called Contact 5 about a procedure that...
Brother of missing Lyft driver hoping for 'miracle'
As the search continues for Gary Levin, a missing Lyft driver from Palm Beach Gardens, WPTV is learning more about him through his brother, who also lives in Palm Beach County. Donald Levin, 80, is Gary's older brother, and the two grew up in the same room back home in...
Neighbors of missing Lyft driver: 'We love you'
The search for a missing Lyft driver is weighing on many in the Palm Beach Gardens community. Gary Levin, 74, was reported missing by family members on Jan. 31. Police said he was last tracked via phone in Okeechobee. WPTV went to Levin's home and found a note, handwritten by...
Veterans guide new military dad
Greenacres Fire Rescue Chief Brian Fuller’s thoughts are with his duties at headquarters on Jog Road, but his thoughts are also more than 1,000 miles away. His son, Joshua Fuller, is in an Air Force boot camp right now in San Antonio, Texas. Brian Fuller read a recent letter...
Man shot while driving on I-95 near Sample Road in Pompano Beach
Mark Johnson (L) turns himself into the Houston County Jail, accompanied by attorney Dustin Fowler. Photo from October 6, 2022. Hurricane Ian continues to be a major hurricane as the entire state remains under a state of emergency, prompting tropical storm warnings for Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast. Okeechobee County is under a hurricane watch.
Carver Middle School marching band back in action after almost a decade
In 2013, the Carver Middle School marching band stopped its performances for nearly a decade. The reasons for that stoppage are unclear, as the school has had several administrators since then. "When I first got this job a year ago, that's something that community asked for. They were like, 'We...
West Palm Beach Antiques Festival returning to South Florida Fairgrounds
The West Palm Beach Antiques Festival returns to the South Florida Fairgrounds this weekend and organizers said it’s the biggest antique show in the state. Hundreds of vendors spent the Thursday setting up their booths both inside and outside the expo center displaying everything from jewelry to furniture to wall hangings.
Phone scammer posing as Delray Beach police officer
Contact 5 searched newspaper articles across the U.S. and found complaints of people posing as local police officers, dialing for dollars in Indiana, Illinois, Maryland, Texas and Wisconsin. The incidents took place all this week, including one impacting Delray Beach residents. A Delray Beach woman called Contact 5 from a...
Wellington program helps high school students 'achieve greatness'
A Palm Beach County program is breaking down barriers to higher education, while being a mentor for young adults when they need it. “Whether it is completing a four-year traditional college degree, whether it’s going to a technical trade, whether it’s going to the military, we want these students to become productive, active members of the community,” S.W.A.G. Program Founder Paulette Edwards said.
Black History Month celebrations in Palm Beach County, Treasure Coast
Numerous cities in Palm Beach County are honoring the contributions that African Americans have made throughout history, with a variety of celebrations and activities for Black History Month. Black History Month at Mandel Public Library Mandel Public Library, 411 Clematis St., West Palm Beach, FL Feb. 1 - 27 The...
2 dead, 1 hurt in crash near Boca Raton
Two elderly New York residents died and a woman was critically injured when their vehicle was struck by a vehicle that ran a red light Wednesday morning near Boca Raton, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said. The intersection of U.S. Highway 441 and Kimberly Road was closed for...
PBSO: 2 dead, another hurt after other vehicle ran red light near Boca Raton
Two elderly New York residents died and a woman passenger was seriously injured when their vehicle was struck by a vehicle that ran a red light near Boca Raton on Wednesday morning, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said. The intersection was closed for about five hours after the crash...
Beatles tribute concert coming to B'nai Torah Congregation in Boca Raton
A Beatles tribute concert at B'nai Torah Congregation is coming up on Feb. 15 in Boca Raton. "We have this wonderful concert series. It's our 30th year. We have historically done cantorial music and Jewish music and Israeli music. But we decided this year to bring the community together with the Beatles,” said Rabbi David Steinhardt of B'nai Torah Congregation.
3 hurt after brazen shooting, crash on busy West Palm Beach street
A brazen shooting and crash in broad daylight occurred during a busy afternoon in West Palm Beach, leaving three people injured. It happened around 1:30 p.m. Friday in the 4200 block of 45th Street. Police described it as a targeted incident and not a random shooting. West Palm Beach police...
Man arrested in fatal shooting outside convenience store in Riviera Beach
Police have arrested a gunman, they said, shot and killed a man in front of a convenience store in Riviera Beach. Raymond Omar Gerena Ortiz was taken into custody at around 2 a.m. Wednesday following an extensive investigation, Riviera Beach Police said in a Facebook post. Detectives said Gerena Ortiz...
Art posters promote Black history throughout Palm Beach County
Artwork popping up throughout Palm Beach highlight Black culture in honor of Black History Month, and the trailblazers that have paved the way for current generations. It's called the Kijana Educational Empowerment Initiative and organizers have 50 different posters of Black leaders. They're hoping to distribute them in as many...
