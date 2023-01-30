ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boca Raton, FL

UAB beats No. 19 Owls, ending nation-best 20-game win streak

Eric Gaines scored 21 points and UAB ended No. 19 Florida Atlantic's nation-best 20-game winning streak with an 86-77 victory on Thursday night. The Owls (21-2, 10-1 Conference USA) hadn't lost since falling 80-67 to Mississippi on Nov. 11 and made their debut in the AP Top 25 2 1/2 weeks ago.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Pahokee football player heading to Georgetown University

Today is National Signing Day. The years of hard work, on and off the field, is paying off for a Palm Beach County high school athlete. At Pahokee High School, Blue Devils football star Bijay Boldin is standing out in the classroom as well. Boldin has earned scholarship offers from...
PAHOKEE, FL
Timeline into investigation of missing Lyft driver

Gary Levin, 74, a Lyft driver from Palm Beach Gardens, has been missing since Jan. 30. His car was found in North Carolina on Thursday, driven by a man who was wanted in a homicide that occurred in southwest Florida. Below is a timeline of his disappearance:. Levin's daughter said...
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL
Brother of missing Lyft driver hoping for 'miracle'

As the search continues for Gary Levin, a missing Lyft driver from Palm Beach Gardens, WPTV is learning more about him through his brother, who also lives in Palm Beach County. Donald Levin, 80, is Gary's older brother, and the two grew up in the same room back home in...
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL
Neighbors of missing Lyft driver: 'We love you'

The search for a missing Lyft driver is weighing on many in the Palm Beach Gardens community. Gary Levin, 74, was reported missing by family members on Jan. 31. Police said he was last tracked via phone in Okeechobee. WPTV went to Levin's home and found a note, handwritten by...
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL
Veterans guide new military dad

Greenacres Fire Rescue Chief Brian Fuller’s thoughts are with his duties at headquarters on Jog Road, but his thoughts are also more than 1,000 miles away. His son, Joshua Fuller, is in an Air Force boot camp right now in San Antonio, Texas. Brian Fuller read a recent letter...
GREENACRES, FL
Man shot while driving on I-95 near Sample Road in Pompano Beach

Mark Johnson (L) turns himself into the Houston County Jail, accompanied by attorney Dustin Fowler. Photo from October 6, 2022. Hurricane Ian continues to be a major hurricane as the entire state remains under a state of emergency, prompting tropical storm warnings for Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast. Okeechobee County is under a hurricane watch.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
Phone scammer posing as Delray Beach police officer

Contact 5 searched newspaper articles across the U.S. and found complaints of people posing as local police officers, dialing for dollars in Indiana, Illinois, Maryland, Texas and Wisconsin. The incidents took place all this week, including one impacting Delray Beach residents. A Delray Beach woman called Contact 5 from a...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
Wellington program helps high school students 'achieve greatness'

A Palm Beach County program is breaking down barriers to higher education, while being a mentor for young adults when they need it. “Whether it is completing a four-year traditional college degree, whether it’s going to a technical trade, whether it’s going to the military, we want these students to become productive, active members of the community,” S.W.A.G. Program Founder Paulette Edwards said.
WELLINGTON, FL
2 dead, 1 hurt in crash near Boca Raton

Two elderly New York residents died and a woman was critically injured when their vehicle was struck by a vehicle that ran a red light Wednesday morning near Boca Raton, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said. The intersection of U.S. Highway 441 and Kimberly Road was closed for...
BOCA RATON, FL
Beatles tribute concert coming to B'nai Torah Congregation in Boca Raton

A Beatles tribute concert at B'nai Torah Congregation is coming up on Feb. 15 in Boca Raton. "We have this wonderful concert series. It's our 30th year. We have historically done cantorial music and Jewish music and Israeli music. But we decided this year to bring the community together with the Beatles,” said Rabbi David Steinhardt of B'nai Torah Congregation.
BOCA RATON, FL
Art posters promote Black history throughout Palm Beach County

Artwork popping up throughout Palm Beach highlight Black culture in honor of Black History Month, and the trailblazers that have paved the way for current generations. It's called the Kijana Educational Empowerment Initiative and organizers have 50 different posters of Black leaders. They're hoping to distribute them in as many...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL

