Report: 30% of Netflix subscribers password share outside their household

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Sharing is caring, but not necessarily when it comes to Netflix and password sharing.

Recently, Netflix announced that it would be cracking down on password sharing by March. With the announcement, the website Reviews.org completed a recent report that shows that 30 percent of Netflix users share their passwords with people outside their households.

While Netflix is still the most popular streaming service with nearly 4 out of 5 (77%) Americans currently subscribed to the platform, many are leaving Netflix as well, citing multiple reasons with the main being rising costs.

For more information, click here to see the full report on streaming services in 2022.

