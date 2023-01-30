ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Rudy Gobert's Injury Status For Kings-Timberwolves Game

By Ben Stinar
FastBreak on FanNation
 4 days ago

Rudy Gobert is on the injury report for Monday's game.

FINAL UPDATE: Rudy Gobert is available.

On Monday evening, the Minnesota Timberwolves are hosting the Sacramento Kings at the Target Center in Minneapolis.

For the game, they could be without one of their best players, as Rudy Gobert is on the injury report.

The three-time NBA All-Star missed three games in a row, but has played in each of the last four games.

For Monday's contest he is questionable due to a groin injury.

Underdog NBA: "Rudy Gobert (groin) questionable for Monday."

Gobert is in his first year with the Timberwolves after spending the first nine seasons of his career with the Utah Jazz.

The three-time Defensive Player of The Year has been solid and comes into the night with averages of 13.3 points, 11.7 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per contest in 43 games.

Right now, the Timberwolves are in sole possession of the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 27-25 record in 52 games.

Over the last ten games, they are 7-3, and they are also in the middle of a three-game winning streak.

At home, the Timberwolves are 18-10 in the 28 games they have hosted at the Target Center.

Meanwhile, the Kings come into the night as the third seed in the Western Conference with a 27-21 record in 48 games.

They are in the middle of a two-game losing streak and 11-10 in the 21 games they have played on the road away from Sacramento, California.

On Saturday night, the Timberwolves beat the Kings 117-110 (also at the Target Center).

