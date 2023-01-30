Read full article on original website
county17.com
Red hot Cowgirls prepare for showdown with rival Colorado State
LARAMIE, Wyo. — The University of Wyoming Cowgirls will put their five-game road winning streak on the line Saturday in a highly-anticipated Border War matchup with rival Colorado State. Saturday’s game will be broadcast live on the Mountain West Network and can be heard across the Cowgirl Radio Network...
county17.com
Pokes take road trip to face San Jose State on Saturday
LARAMIE, Wyo. — The Pokes will hit the road this weekend, heading to San Jose State on Saturday evening. The contest that is slated for an 8 p.m. MT start will be the only regular-season meeting between the two schools this season. The game will be televised on CBS...
county17.com
Wyoming Football adds 21 new commitments to 2023 Recruiting Class on National Signing Day
LARAMIE, Wyo. — University of Wyoming Football announced 21 new commitments to its 2023 recruiting class on Wednesday, Feb. 1. Wednesday’s announcement came on the first day of college football’s National Signing Day for the regular signing period. Wednesday’s group of commitments included: eight new transfers, of...
county17.com
Wyoming lands world’s largest vertical farming research facility
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Governor Mark Gordon has announced a historic economic development investment, as the State Loan and Investment Board approved a grant to support development of the world’s largest and most advanced vertical farming research center in Laramie. The project will support the retention and creation of...
county17.com
Auntie Anne’s founder is keynote speaker for annual ‘Prayer Breakfast’ on Feb. 15
CASPER, Wyo. — The keynote speaker for the 2023 “Governor’s Prayer Breakfast” will be Anne Beiler, the founder of the soft pretzel business Auntie Anne’s, Governor Mark Gordon’s office said in a press release Friday. “Beiler’s journey towards success began many years before she...
