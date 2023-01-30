ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yellowstone County, MT

Comments / 0

Related
NewsTalk 95.5

Veterans Choosing To Live in Billings, Montana Are Taxed Heavily

Yesterday, the Billings Chamber of Commerce announced they are working toward legislation to lower, and hopefully remove, taxation on Veteran pensions in the State of Montana. Retired Veterans are quite possibly one of the most well-trained demographics, and Montana is missing out on that opportunity, being one of 3 states that fully tax Veteran pensions as regular income.
BILLINGS, MT
NewsTalk 95.5

Billings Transient Gets 6 Years In Prison For Dealing Meth

The United States Attorney's Office for the District of Montana has announced the conviction and sentencing of a transient male in Billings for trafficking methamphetamine in Billings and Glendive in 2022. U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said Michael David Brumfield, age 55, a transient, pleaded guilty back in September 2022 to...
BILLINGS, MT
NewsTalk 95.5

Put Some Heart Into It, Montana: Improve Your Health

The number one killer not only in Montana, but in the U.S. is cardiovascular disease, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Cardiovascular disease is caused by narrowed arteries making it extremely difficult for your heart to pump blood. Genetic factors are a contribution to cardiovascular disease along with lack of exercise, eating too much red meat, sweet treats, stress, and lack of quality sleep and not drinking enough water.
BILLINGS, MT
NewsTalk 95.5

Oops. Tourist Mistakenly Lands in Billings Instead of Australia

The headline of this story could almost be satire. But it's true. According to a recent post on one of the Billings community social media pages (and shared by a number of my friends), a tourist recently arrived at Billings Logan International Airport to a huge surprise. He had landed approximately 8,300 miles away from his intended destination.
BILLINGS, MT
NewsTalk 95.5

Montana Goodwill Stores Refuse to Accept These 29 Items

They're kind of like indoor garage sales and you never know what you'll find. Knick-knacks, random kitchen gadgets, clothing, toys, an occasional antique... there are surprises and unique items on every aisle. I rarely buy anything at junk shops and antique stores, but I love to browse. Have you been...
BILLINGS, MT
NewsTalk 95.5

The Dumbest Billings News Article of the Year

Just admit it dude. No one will judge you. You can just admit that the Chick-Fil-A chicken is incredible. Did you guys see this desperate-for-clicks article the Billings Gazette put out after the new Chick-Fil-A opened in Billings? They sent the "agnostic arts reporter" for the Gazette to cover the story.
BILLINGS, MT
NewsTalk 95.5

A Billings Murderer Was on a Netflix Show to Tell Her Story

Warning! Some of this may be disturbing to readers. Please read with caution. I am addicted. Truly. It's interesting to me to hear stories about how gruesome some humans can be to one another. Every single day I listen to podcasts about murders, read books about it, news articles, and now I can say I live in a town where a gruesome and very bizarre murderer happened. We all can, if you live in Billings.
BILLINGS, MT
NewsTalk 95.5

Three of the Cheapest Condos for Sale Right Now in Billings

We get it. Housing prices in Montana are sky-high. Not to beat a dead horse, but home prices in Montana are insane. Despite national headlines about home prices currently falling around the US, prices remain high around Big Sky Country. Some experts say there is potential for COVID boom cities like Austin, Phoenix, and San Jose to experience a housing bubble bust similar to 2008. I doubt we'll see any big crashes around Billings, but if you follow local trends prices do seem to be stabilizing a bit.
BILLINGS, MT
NewsTalk 95.5

NewsTalk 95.5

Billings, MT
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

NewsTalk 95.5 has the best news coverage for Billings, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy