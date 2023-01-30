Warning! Some of this may be disturbing to readers. Please read with caution. I am addicted. Truly. It's interesting to me to hear stories about how gruesome some humans can be to one another. Every single day I listen to podcasts about murders, read books about it, news articles, and now I can say I live in a town where a gruesome and very bizarre murderer happened. We all can, if you live in Billings.

BILLINGS, MT ・ 3 DAYS AGO