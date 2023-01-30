Read full article on original website
The Story Behind the China Spy Balloon Over Billings Montana
Larry Mayer is not only an incredible photographer who captured the above photo of the Chinese spy balloon over Billings, Montana- he's also a pilot who has great connections and insight when it comes to aviation in Montana. Larry Mayer is a longtime photographer for The Billings Gazette, and one...
Explosion Over Billings, Montana? Governor’s Response on Fox
*Story has been updated with new quotes from sheriff and police chief. Airport tower saw nothing. We have no reports from local law enforcement or other first responders. That's the word I got around 6:40 p.m. Mountain Time as I called Yellowstone City-County Dispatch in Billings, Montana. A video was...
Veterans Choosing To Live in Billings, Montana Are Taxed Heavily
Yesterday, the Billings Chamber of Commerce announced they are working toward legislation to lower, and hopefully remove, taxation on Veteran pensions in the State of Montana. Retired Veterans are quite possibly one of the most well-trained demographics, and Montana is missing out on that opportunity, being one of 3 states that fully tax Veteran pensions as regular income.
I Recognized a Listed “Wanted” Person in Billings, Here’s My Story
How often do you check the sex offender registry in Billings?. My spouse and I check it every few months or so. We just like to stay in the know of who’s living in our neighborhood and being aware is a good thing in my book. I happened to...
[Breaking] Shooting at Motel 6 on Midland Road in Billings
Tonight around 8:24 PM, BPD responded to a report of a male suspect shooting three shots at a victim. No injuries were reported. On arrival, BPD located the suspect in a nearby motel at 5400 Midland Road, which is identified on Google Maps as Motel 6. The suspect barricaded themselves...
Billings PD Caught Me Riding Dirty, Learn From My Expensive Mistake
It seems people in Billings either drive five miles an hour under the speed limit or they go at least ten above. My experience driving in Billings has been a very interesting one. I’ve been road raged on several occasions in the wee hours of the morning. People just seem to be grumpy while in their cars.
Cool Off and Check Out the Ice Caves in This Montana Mountain Range
Swapping Stalactites for Icicles While Underground. If you live in Billings and think of the mountains, you likely think of the Beartooths to our southwest. They’re impressive, the sun sets behind them, and you can clearly see the runs at Red Lodge Mountain ski resort on most days. What...
Billings Transient Gets 6 Years In Prison For Dealing Meth
The United States Attorney's Office for the District of Montana has announced the conviction and sentencing of a transient male in Billings for trafficking methamphetamine in Billings and Glendive in 2022. U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said Michael David Brumfield, age 55, a transient, pleaded guilty back in September 2022 to...
Put Some Heart Into It, Montana: Improve Your Health
The number one killer not only in Montana, but in the U.S. is cardiovascular disease, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Cardiovascular disease is caused by narrowed arteries making it extremely difficult for your heart to pump blood. Genetic factors are a contribution to cardiovascular disease along with lack of exercise, eating too much red meat, sweet treats, stress, and lack of quality sleep and not drinking enough water.
Oops. Tourist Mistakenly Lands in Billings Instead of Australia
The headline of this story could almost be satire. But it's true. According to a recent post on one of the Billings community social media pages (and shared by a number of my friends), a tourist recently arrived at Billings Logan International Airport to a huge surprise. He had landed approximately 8,300 miles away from his intended destination.
Montana Goodwill Stores Refuse to Accept These 29 Items
They're kind of like indoor garage sales and you never know what you'll find. Knick-knacks, random kitchen gadgets, clothing, toys, an occasional antique... there are surprises and unique items on every aisle. I rarely buy anything at junk shops and antique stores, but I love to browse. Have you been...
Two People Shot 15 Miles South of Billings Around 4:35 PM
Earlier today, around 4:35 PM, the Billings Communications Center received a 911 call of a possible shooting at the 9900 Block of Cormier Road. Cormier Road is a rural location, around 15 miles south of Billings nearby the Crow Indian Reservation. The map above will provide clarity on the location.
The Dumbest Billings News Article of the Year
Just admit it dude. No one will judge you. You can just admit that the Chick-Fil-A chicken is incredible. Did you guys see this desperate-for-clicks article the Billings Gazette put out after the new Chick-Fil-A opened in Billings? They sent the "agnostic arts reporter" for the Gazette to cover the story.
A Billings Murderer Was on a Netflix Show to Tell Her Story
Warning! Some of this may be disturbing to readers. Please read with caution. I am addicted. Truly. It's interesting to me to hear stories about how gruesome some humans can be to one another. Every single day I listen to podcasts about murders, read books about it, news articles, and now I can say I live in a town where a gruesome and very bizarre murderer happened. We all can, if you live in Billings.
Top 5 Foods From The ’90s That Billings Residents Have Forgotten
As a 90's kid, there are quite a few things that bring back memories. However, after stumbling upon a few TikToks highlighting items from the '90s that I had forgotten about... I wanted to share my Top 5 that you most likely forgot about too!. Top 5 Foods From The...
Three of the Cheapest Condos for Sale Right Now in Billings
We get it. Housing prices in Montana are sky-high. Not to beat a dead horse, but home prices in Montana are insane. Despite national headlines about home prices currently falling around the US, prices remain high around Big Sky Country. Some experts say there is potential for COVID boom cities like Austin, Phoenix, and San Jose to experience a housing bubble bust similar to 2008. I doubt we'll see any big crashes around Billings, but if you follow local trends prices do seem to be stabilizing a bit.
A Short Drive From Billings: Jay Leno To Perform In Deadwood, SD
How cool is this? The legendary Late Nite TV host and comedian, Jay Leno, will be within a few hours' drive of Billings! He's won Emmy, People's Choice, and TV Guide Awards over his tenure in Television... and more recently been the highlight in media for two accidents involving a classic car, and his classic motorbike.
Exciting New ‘Street Food’ Restaurant Coming to Downtown Billings
An exciting new restaurant is coming to Downtown Billings and this dude who loves food can't wait to check it out. It's called Spitz (weird name, I know) and it's taking over the space at 313 N Broadway formerly occupied by Perch. The street-food-inspired franchise offers a blend of Mediterranean food, Greek food, and American classics.
