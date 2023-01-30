A distinctive 3-story house in Astoria, built more than 100 years ago, is set to be bulldozed to make way for an apartment complex. The detached gray-colored house, located at 30-33 29th St., will be torn down and a 7-story apartment building will be constructed in its place, according to building permits filed with the Dept. of Buildings on Jan. 24.

ASTORIA, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO